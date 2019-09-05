Mount Pleasant (1-0) vs. North Lamar (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; R.L. Maddox Stadium, Paris
Keep an eye on
Mount Pleasant: RB Tyke Fluellen, Sr. … RB Jalen Williams, Jr. … QB Kaleb Thompson, Sr. … LB Hagan Holloway, Sr. … LB Yahri Hudson, Jr. … FS Caleb Jones, Jr.
North Lamar: QB Kobey Emeyabbi … LB Ethan Allison … OG Carter Renfro … NG Maddox Price … RB Ta’Dray Wilson
Did you know: This is the second year in a row the Mount Pleasant Tigers have opened the season with a victory. The Tigers look for their second straight 2-0 start to a season, having easily disposed of North Lamar last year, 45-7. Mount Pleasant has won three in a row over the Panthers. North Lamar last defeated Mount Pleasant in the 2016, 39-14.
Last week: Mount Pleasant 41, Wylie East 24; Pottsboro 38, North Lamar 8
Up next: Paris at Mount Pleasant; Crandall at North Lamar
Liberty-Eylau (0-1) vs. Carthage (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Liberty-Eylau: RB Damien Henderson, Jr. … RB Korbyn White, Sr. … LB Ethan Banks, Sr. … DT Josh Gamble, Jr.
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon, Sr. (3 receptions, 32 yards, 2 TDs) … OT Ty’kiest Crawford, Sr. … QB Kai Horton, Jr. (14 of 27, 226 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) RB Mason Courtney, Jr. (11 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Ravon Ingram, Sr. (4 tackles, 2 QBP) … DB Cole Whitlock, Sr. (6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU … DB Kylon Lister, Jr. (3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT)
Did you know: Carthage’s defense only surrendered 61 yards to Jacksonville and forced two turnovers in a 48-0 shutout. Offensively, the Bulldogs finished with 517 yards and seven TDs. Junior halfback Mason Courtney averaged 10.5 yards per touch with a long run of 35.
Last week: Arkansas High 38, Liberty-Eylau 27; Carthage 48, Jacksonville 0
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Texas High; Marshall at Carthage
Pleasant Grove (1-0) vs. Henderson (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Pleasant Grove: DE Landon Jackson, Jr. … DE Marcus Burris, Jr. … RB Bruce Garrett, Sr. ... QB Ben Harmon, Sr.
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford, Sr. (11 of 16 passing, 107 yards, 9 carries, 90 yards, TD) … OL Trace Tidwell, Sr. … RB Kevin Fields, Sr. (13 carries, 88 yards, TD) … LB Brady Odom, Sr. (9 tackles) … DB Adrian Pryor, Sr. … (3 tackles)
Did you know: After a scoreless stalemate in the opening 12 minutes, Henderson posted scores in each of the final three quarters to notch a 23-0 whitewash of Whitehouse in last Friday’s opener. Pleasant Grove, meanwhile, fought tooth-and-nail with a good Paris club. The Hawks managed a fourth quarter tally to break a 16-16 tie and secure a hard-fought victory.
Last week: Pleasant Grove 22, Paris 16; Henderson 23, Whitehouse 0
Up next: Atlanta at Pleasant Grove; Henderson at Jacksonville
Gilmer (1-0) vs. Van (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: RB Darrell Bush, Sr. (17 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD) … QB Mason Hurt, Jr. (13 of 22 passing, 201 yards, 3 TDs) … OLB Malik Williams, Sr. (3 tackles, 1 TFL) … LB Grant Couture, Sr. (8 tackles)
Van: QB Jayton Moffatt, Sr. (18 of 24 passing, 273 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Javontae Thomas, Jr. … OL Carson McCoy, Sr. … DE Jaydon Jacobs, Sr. … DT Beau Thompson, Sr.
Did you know: Buckeye QB Mason Hurt completed passes to six different receivers in a 47-26 win over Atlanta. Hurt connected on 59% of his passes with three scores and no picks. Gilmer rolled up 535 yards in offense. Vandal signal-caller Jayton Moffatt also had a big night in their 34-14 decimation of Alvarado. Moffatt totaled 273 yards and 5 TD tosses.
Last week: Gilmer 47, Atlanta 26; Van 34, Alvarado 14
Up next: Paris at Gilmer; Van at Lindale
Arp (0-1) vs. Hughes Springs (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
Arp: QB Tren Jones, Sr. … WR Chris Gladney, Jr. … LB Robert Greenlee, Sr. … DT Kajun Horton, Jr. … DB Chris Gladney, Jr.
Hughes Springs: LB Jace Ratley, Sr. … LB Tyson Daigle, Jr. … RB Trayvon Kennedy, Jr. (13 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDs) … FS Andrew Gaul, Sr. (10 tackles) … OLB Collin Cook, Sr. (12 tackles, 1 FF)
Did you know: Making the most of his start, junior Trayvon Kennedy shredded the Hamshire-Fannett defense for 149 yards. He accounted for both Hughes Springs TDs in a 14-7 season-opening triumph. The Mustangs were 46-6 winners last year against Arp. Hughes Springs owns a 58-8 shellacking of the Tigers in 2015. Arp last defeated the Mustangs 16-14 in 2014.
Last week: West Rusk 35, Arp 6; Hughes Springs 14, Hamshire-Fannett 7
Up next: Jefferson at Arp; Hughes Springs at Waskom
Jefferson (1-0) vs. Center (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: QB Kylan Thomas (4 of 8 passing, 119 yards, 1 TD; 10 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Dee Black (11 carries, 259 yards, 1 TD) WR AJ Singleton (1 reception, 65 yards) … DB Malik Brasher(8 tackles) … OLB Kenneth Bell (12 tackles)
Center: QB Jake Hanson (15 of 24 passing, 200 yards, TD) … RB Keamodre Horace (24 carries, 203 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Marques Hall (4 receptions, 76 yards) … WR Jakerrion Watson (4 receptions, 68 yards, TD) … LB Dakota Wagstaff … DE Chris Taylor
Did you know: Jefferson piled up 429 yards on the ground and totaled 548 yards offense in a one-sided pasting of Pittsburg. The Bulldog tandem of QB Kylan Thomas and RB Dee Black accounted for over 90% of the ground attack. Center shocked Tatum in its opener behind 203 yards and 3 TDs from Keamodre Horace and 200 passing yards from Jake Hanson. Jefferson won last year’s meeting, 33-14.
Last week: Center 35, Tatum 30; Jefferson 49, Pittsburg 7
Up next: Jefferson at Arp; Gladewater at Center
Gladewater (1-0) at Atlanta (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter (13 carries, 71 yards, 2 TDs) … QB DJ Allen (4 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD) … FB Devin Walker (14 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD) … ILB Zach Villareal (11 tackles)
Atlanta: RB Caleb Hamilton, Jr. (16 carries, 139 yards, 2 TDs) …RB Dra Nelson, Sr. (12 carries, 116 yards) … LB Connor Samples, Sr. … CB Jacorian Fields, Sr.
Did you know: Atlanta’s one-two punch of Caleb Hamilton and Dra Nelson combined for 255 yards rushing and 3 TDs in a 21-point loss to Gilmer, while Gladewwater’s trio of Eligia Carter, DJ Allen and Devin Walker pounded out 238 yards and found the end zone four times in a 39-26 win over Spring Hill.
Shelbyville (1-0) at Sabine (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; James Bamburg Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Shelbyville: RB Jaylon Brinson (27 carries, 230 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Jay Buckley (1 reception, 30 yards) … DL Trevor Jackson … LB Slade Smith
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney, Sr. (7 of 16 passing, 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) … TB BJ Stidham, Sr. (25 carries, 311 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Brannigan Willige, Soph. (8 tackles, 2 TFL; 1 catch, 65 yards, TD) … OLB Ty Francisco, Jr. (8 tackles, 1 FR)
Did you know: The 311 yards rolled up by Sabine’s BJ Stidham against Carlisle last week was second most in a single game. Sabine’s Dain Duncan totaled 389 yards against Frankston in 2015. Shelbyville’s Jaylon Brinson’s 230-yard effort against Beckville ranks third in school history. Brinson had 270 last year against Deweyville and the record of 360 was set in 2015 by Octavian Burrell at the expense of Queen City.
Last week: Shelbyville 35, Beckville 8; Sabine 34, Carlisle 3
Up next: Shelbyville at Joaquin; Sabine at Harleton
Waskom (1-0) at West Rusk (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves, Sr., … RB Tsean Hamilton, Fr., (14 carries, 159 yards, 3 TDs) … DL Deitrich Byrd, Jr. (9 tackles, 1 TFL)
West Rusk: WR Gavin Smith, Sr. (3 receptions, 56 yards, TD) … QB Jaylon Shelton, Sr. (12 of 15 passing, 164 yards, 2 TDs; 14 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs) … OLB Myles Foster, Sr. (7 tackles) … DL Keldon Johnson, Soph. (9 tackles)
Did you know: Tsean Hamilton made a rousing varsity debut for Waskom last week against Redwater. The freshman ravaged the Dragon defense for an average of 11.4 yards per touch. His 159 yards included 3 TDs as the Wildcats rolled to a 42-21 decision. Jaylon Shelton’s debut as West Rusk QB was a successful one. The senior signal-caller totaled 164 yards passing and another 88 rushing and accounted for 4 TDs in a 35-6 rout of Arp.
Last week: Waskom 42, Redwater 21; West Rusk 35, Arp 6
Up next: Hughes Springs at Waskom; Harmony at West Rusk
New Diana (1-0) at White Oak (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Keep an eye on
New Diana: RB Zane Freeman (11 carries, 114 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (8 of 15 passing, 130 yards 1 TD, 2 INT) … RB Terry Simon (12 carries, 82 yards, TD) … LB Carson Willeford (17 tackles) … LB Cooper Holland (10 tackles)
White Oak: QB Stephen Thomas (4 of 12 passing, 69 yards, 1 TD) … WR Micah Gibson (5 receptions, 93 yards, TD) … FS Colton Cobb (14 tackles) … ILB Michael Stevens (12 tackles)
Did you know: White Oak and New Diana hooked up in a wild 54-51 meeting in 2017. The Roughnecks prevailed, but the Eagles went four rounds deep in the playoffs that year. Last year, White Oak rolled to an easy 35-7 decision, but the Roughnecks missed the playoffs for the first time in six years. The Eagles, meanwhile, went from 10-3 in 2017 to 3-7 in 2018.
Last week: New Diana 44, Harmony 14; Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 9
Up next: New Diana at Alto; Spring Hill at White Oak
Elysian Fields (1-0) at Harmony (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (9 of 17 passing, 125 yards, 3 TDs; 20 carries, 181 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (12 carries, 55 yards, TD; 4 receptions, 66 yards) … DE Ty Kirkland (14 tackles, 4 TFL) … DL Carson Holland (8 tackles, 1 TFL)
Harmony: RB Issac Edwards (17 carries 171 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (7 of 11 passing, 57 yards, 2 INTs) … DB Kyle Henry (6 tackles, 1 TFL) … DB Clayton Hays (6 tackles, 2 PBUs, 2 TFL)
Did you know: EF’s Ryan Wilkerson was a one-man wrecking crew last week in a big win over White Oak. The senior field commander accounted for 306 yards in total offense and 5 TDs. Harmony’s Issac Edwards was bright spot in a losing cause against New Diana. Edwards ripped off 171 yards rushing and was responsible for both Harmony TDs in a 44-14 loss.
Last week: Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 9; New Diana 44, Harmony 14
Up next: Winona at Elysian Fields; Harmony at West Rusk
Alba-Golden (1-0) vs Big Sandy (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Keep an eye on
Alba-Golden: RB Boedy Baker … RB Jon Michael Chadwick … OT Jacob Dailey … DE Tim Mitchell … DE Ryan Jackson
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown … QB Caden Minter … WR Josh Shipman … DL Cain Martinez … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe
Did you know: Last year’s Alba-Golden and Big Sandy contest was washed away due to inclement weather. Big Sandy has won the last two meetings with Alba-Golden in 2014 and 2015.
Last week: Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24; San Augustine 70, Big Sandy 7
Up next: Honey Grove at Alba-Golden; Big Sandy at Timpson
Troup (0-1) at Carlisle (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Keep an eye on
Troup: QB Jordan Elliott (7 of 15 passing, 110 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 15 carries, 92 yards) … WR Desmon Deason (1 reception, 13 yards) … RB Jaden Lewis (3 carries, 15 yards; 2 receptions, 32 yards, TD) … DT Daveon Roberson (7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, FF)
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (10 of 24 passing, 71 yards, 2 INTs; 11 carries, 59 yards) … WR Victor Comacho (5 receptions, 62 yards) … LB Alex Garza (10 tackles) … DB Jamion Turner (12 tackles) … LB Louie Garza (10 tackles, 2 QBPs)
Did you know: Carlisle notched a 35-28 win over Troup last year. Both the Indians and Tigers had banner 2018 campaigns. Carlisle went 12-1 and Troup finished 10-3. These two schools are separated by only 12 miles
Last week: Tenaha 15, Troup 7; Sabine 34, Carlisle 3
Up next: Elkhart at Troup; Overton at Carlisle
Joaquin (1-0) at Ore City (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Keep an eye on
Joaquin: QB Connor Bragg … OG Jesus Bravo … OT Hunter Harper … SS Lorenzo Lane … NG Ian Shahan … CB Gunner Nelson
Ore City: WR Aaron Nigreville (4 receptions, 120 yards, TD) … QB Ty Freeman (8 of 16 passing, 175 yards, TD) … DL Angelo Baker … RB Ryan Shastid (10 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs) … DE Tyler Cardeneas
Did you know: Ore City debuts its brand new field turf tonight. The Rebels, like most schools in East Texas, have gone away from real grass and replaced it with artificial. Joaquin was a 50-0 winner last year against Ore City.
Last week: Joaquin 61, Deweyville 0; Ore City 28, Maud 6
Up next: Shelbyville at Joaquin; Ore City at Frankston
Paul Pewitt (1-0) at Hooks (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Hornet Stadium, Hooks
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: RB Delontray Hill (25 carries, 163 yards, 2 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (14 carries, 80 yards) … RB Kadrien Johnson (8 carries, 76 yards, 2 TDs) … OLB Kel’Tray Hawkins (8 tackles) … DB Kadrien Johnson (4 tackles. 1 INT)
Hooks: ATH Mason Vasquez … WR Marquiz Estell … OL Matthew Estes … DL Dawson Adams … LB Benji Johnson
Did you know: Hooks and Paul Pewitt have split their last two meetings. Paul Pewitt prevailed by a field goal last year, 23-0. Hooks eked out a 14-13 win in 2017 when the two schools shared the same district address.
Last week: Paul Pewitt 27, New Boston 14; Hooks 40, Linden-Kildare 18
Up next: Redwater at Paul Pewitt; Hooks at Queen City
Overton (0-1) at Union Grove (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Glynn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Keep an eye on
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Union Grove: RB Kellen Williams (5 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions 62 yards, TD) … QB Chase Mead (3 of 6 passing, 107 yards, TD) … LB Austin Procell (9 tackles, 3 TFL) … DB Davis Hariston (7 tackles)
Did you know: Keelen Williams was a keg of dynamite in UG’s 35-0 season-opening shutout of James Bowie. The senior halfback averaged 27.2 yards each time he touched the ball with 2 rushing scores. He was also on the receiving end of a TD. The Lions have roared in their last two meetings with Overton. The Mustangs fell 32-14 in 2018 and 40-9 in 2017.
Last week: Evadale 46, Overton 14; Union Grove 35, James Bowie 0
Up next: Overton at Carlisle; Union Grove at Quitman
All Saints (0-1) at Hawkins (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
All Saints: QB Roland Porter … RB Cor’Drell Radway … RB Will Morgan … S Nick Davis … LB Alex Sinclair … DL Sid Ireland
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … OL Matthew Ivy … DB Paeyton Smith … DT Ibory Taylor … LB Jeremy Torres
Did you know: Hawkins is in the middle of a three-game homestand to start its season. The Hawks have lost their last four games at Lowrance Field dating back to the 2018 season. They lost won against Como-Pickton on Sept. 28 of last year.
Last week: Woodlands Academy 49, All Saints 16; Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24
Up next: All Saints at Prince of Peace ; Beckville at Hawkins
West Sabine (0-0) at Beckville (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; R. C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Keep an eye on
West Sabine: RB Julius Mason … LB Colton Anderson … OL Purdell Sigler … WR Drew Fuller … QB Quentin Smith … DB Dylan Anderson
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris (3 of 9 passing, 61 yards; 11 carries, 29 yards; 1 reception, 18 yards, TD) … RB Evan Allen (4 carries, 10 yards; 2 receptions, 26 yards; 1 of 2 passing, 18 yards, 1 TD) … DB Kaylin Turner (8 tackles, 1 TFL) … LB Colter Klingler (12 tackles, 1 TFL 1 sack)
Did you know: This will be West Sabine’s season opener. The Tigers had last week’s original lid-lifter with Frankston canceled.
Last week: Shelbyville 35, Beckville 8
Up next: Beckville at Hawkins
Harleton (1-0) at James Bowie (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Pirate Stadium, Simms
Keep an eye on
Harleton: RB Hunter Wallace … RB Cameron Postins … DE Jaydn Salazar … DE Jojo Clark … LB Justin Davidson
James Bowie: DL Evan Williams … RB Gabe Bradley … RB Duncan Hammonds … LB Carsen Jones
Did you know: With last week’s 46-40 thriller, the Harleton Wildcats equaled 2018’s total victories. In week two last fall, James Bowie slipped out with a 14-7 squeaker over the Wildcats.
Last week: Harleton 46, Queen City 40; Union Grove 35, James Bowie 0
Up next: Sabine at Harleton; James Bowie at Rivercrest
Lovelady (0-1) at Tenaha (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Tiger Stadium, Tenaha
Keep an eye on
Lovelady: LB Logan LeBlanc … OL Carter Murray … QB Seth Murray … DL Tanner Allman
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins … WR Erik Smith … DL Pete Giles … LB Davon Tamplin … DE Dylan Calloway
Did you know: Robert Tamplin won his debut last week for Tenaha. His two most recent predecessors – Greg Jenkins and Craig Horn – weren’t as fortunate in their opening acts.
Last week: Groveton 53, Lovelady 20; Tenaha 15, Troup 7
Up next: Lovelady at Normangee; TK Gorman at Tenaha
Linden-Kildare (0-1) at Clarksville (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; New Century Club Field, Clarksville
Keep an eye on
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson (5 of 6 passing, 82 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) … RB Nate Holloway (9 carries, 21 yards, TD) … WR Davion Tyson (5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs)
Clarksville: QB Quay Scales … WR Tra Rose … RB Yahmyne Banks … DE Neo Scales … LB Ardadrain Gray
Did you know: Linden-Kildare has won the last three meetings against Clarksville. Last year in the battle of Tigers, L-K crushed Clarksville, 62-19.
Last week: Hooks 40, Linden-Kildare 18; Whitewright 21, Clarksville 20
Up next: Linden-Kildare at DeKalb; Prariland at Clarksville
Union Hill (1-0) at Dallas Lutheran (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Dallas
Keep an eye on
Dallas Lutheran: WR Grant Dollins … WR Cody Cronin … DE Eddie Harmon … QB Nathan Clynes
Union Hill: Ryan Brown (2 carries 53 yards, TD; 5 tackles, 1 Pick6) … Clay Joyner (2 carries, 40 yards, TD) … Crisitan Aguillon (1 for 1 passing, 18 yards; 5 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs; 5 of 6 PATs)
Did you know: Dallas Lutheran was on the losing end of a 91-40 verdict last year against Union Hill. First-year UH boss Josh Bragdon won his head coaching debut last week for the Bulldogs.
Last week: Garland Christian 59, Dallas Lutheran 12; Union Hill 53, Ovilla 6
Up next: Cornerstone Christian at Dallas Lutheran; Union Hill at Avalon
Apple Springs (0-1) at Leverett’s Chapel (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lions Stadium, Laird Hill
Keep an eye on
Apple Springs: WR Chris Phillips … DT Jason Choate … RB Mason Suggs … QB Cody Baird
Leverett’s Chapel: WR Jonah Shepard … RB Alexis Chavez … QB Dawson Blear … DL Darren Brown
Did you know: Leverett’s Chapel successfully kicked off the 2019 season with a 46-0 whitewash of Willowbend. LC was able to hold off Apple Springs last year, 28-20.
Last week: Covenant Christian 54, Apple Springs 14; Leverett’s Chapel 46, Willowbend 0
Up next: High Island at Apple Springs; Fannindel at Leverett’s Chapel
Fruitvale (1-0) vs. Christian Heritage (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
Fruitvale: RB Hunter Robison (13 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Payton Thompson (9 carries, 126 yards, 3 TDs)
Christian Heritage: Mark Mitchell (3 offensive TDs and 1 defensive score) … Corvin Withrow (2 TD receptions) … Trey Stone (3 for 5 passing, 59 yards, 3 TDs)
Did you know: Last week’s shutout of Chester was stopped by inclement weather late in the second quarter.
Last week: Fruitvale 46, East Texas Christian 32; Christian Heritage 40, Chester 0
Up next: King’s Academy at Fruitvale; Dallas Academy at Christian Heritage
Chester (0-1) vs. Trinity School of Texas (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Titan Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
Chester: Jacob Pitre … Chase Bertrand … Jared Young … Jackson Knox
TST: Marlin Reeves (26 carries, 301 yards, 3 TDs; 13 tackles) … Jaden Ayala (5 of 7 passing, 101 yards, TD; 5 tackles) …Garrett Bussey (6 carries, 76 yards, TD) …
Did you know: TST rolled up 532 yards offense in its opener last week. The Titans rushed for 401 yards and passed for 131. The 50-12 victory over King’s Academy was win number one in the Brett Reeves’ era at TST.
Last week: Christian Heritage 40, Chester 0; TST 50, King’s Academy 12
Up next: Texas Christian at Chester; TST at Tyler HEAT
Daingerfield (0-1) vs. Tatum (0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Saturday; Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves… LB Zavien Parker … LB Evan Peel
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison … QB Kendric Malone … TE Trey Fite … S Quiston Sheffield … OLB Jayden Boyd … CB KaVontae Starling
Did you know: These two East Texas heavyweights had their week two game canceled last year due to inclement weather.
Last week: Gunter 22, Daingerfield 21; Center 35, Tatum 30