Carthage vs. Jacksonville
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; The Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Keep an eye on
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon, Sr. … OT Ty’kiest Crawford, Sr. … WR Kel Williams, Sr. … RB Mason Courtney, Jr. … LB Ravon Ingram, Sr. … DE Quinton Owens, Sr. … DB Austin Morgan, Jr.
Jacksonville: WR Chris Carpenter, Sr. … RB Aaron Richardson, Sr. … WR Jaylon Freeney, Sr. … FS Steve Gallegos, Sr. … LB Bryson Tatum, Jr. … DL Jordan Hicks, Jr.
Did you know: The Carthage Bulldogs are 7-3 in their last decade of season starters. The ’Dawgs gobbled up a 61-20 win over Jacksonville last year to kick off the 2018 campaign. These two schools are no strangers to openers having christened the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons before resuming their season openers last fall. The Indians actually handed Carthage a 34-30 defeat to begin the 2012 calendar. Scott Surratt enters his 13th year at Carthage with a staggering 149-28 record and six state crowns. He’s third all time in Texas behind only Texas high school coaching icons G.A. Moore (8) and the late Gordon Wood (9).
Last year: Carthage 14-1 Class 4A DI state semifinalist; Jacksonville 3-7 missed playoffs
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Carthage; Jacksonville at Palestine
Kilgore vs. NacogdochesWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: OT Calvin Woodside, Sr. … RB Kennieth Lacy, Sr. … OG CJ Brown, Sr. … RB Tray Epps, Jr. … LB Glen Young, Jr. … S Dillion Williams, Jr. … LB Kolton Koonce, Jr.
Nacogdoches: QB Jake Smith, Sr. … RB De’Morian Thacker, Jr. … OG Riley Birdwell, Sr. … LB Glen Young, Jr. … S Dillion Williams, Jr. … LB Kolton Koonce, Jr.
Did you know: Both teams qualified for postseason in 2018 despite not achieving a winning record. Kilgore has advanced to postseason eight years straight, while Nacogdoches earned a spot last season after missing out three years in a row. This mark the sixth year in succession the two schools have opened the football season. The Dragons have won four of the previous five, including a 37-20 victory last year at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs’ lone win in the last five years came in 2017, 35-21.Mike Wood starts his 10th season as head man at Kilgore, while Darren Allman takes over for Bobby Reyes. Allman has been head coach at Odessa Permian as well as Austin Westlake. He comes to the oldest city in Texas after a stint as AD at Southlake Carroll.
Last year: Kilgore 3-8, Class 4A DI Bi-district; Nacogdoches 5-6, Class 5A DII Bi-District
Up next: Kilgore at Hallsville; Lufkin at Nacogdoches
Mount Pleasant vs. Wylie EastWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wylie Stadium, Wylie
Keep an eye on
Mount Pleasant: RB Tyke Fluellen, Sr. … RB Jalen Williams, Jr. … QB Kaleb Thompson, Sr. … LB Hagan Holloway, Sr. … LB Yahri Hudson, Jr. … FS Caleb Jones, Jr
Wylie East: WR Xaiver Smith … QB Zach Haaland … RB Tyler Jackson … DB Derrick McClendon … DL Jack Townsend … LB Ervin McLeland
Did you know: The Mount Pleasant Tigers haven’t had a winning season since 2012. They last qualified for postseason in 2016 and endured a winless campaign in 2014. This is Ritchie Pinckard’s second year in charge of the Tigers. Wylie East, only in existence since 2010, has made the playoffs five of its first nine seasons. The Raiders struggled through their worst season in school history last fall. Like Pinckard at Mount Pleasant, Mike Normady is in his second year at Wylie East. The Tigers clawed out a 56-42 win over the Raiders to open the 2018 season.
Last year: Mount Pleasant 3-7, missed playoffs; Wylie East 1-9, missed playoffs
Up next: Mount Pleasant at North Lamar; North Forney at Wylie East
Whitehouse vs. HendersonWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: RB Peyton Kennedy, Sr. … WR Austin Barron, Jr. … OL Lance Deal, Jr. … DB Jermone Bower, Sr. … CB Cooper Clemons, Sr. … DT Gunner Clark, Sr.
Henderson: WR Caleb Medford, Sr. … OL Trace Tidwell, Sr. … RB Alan Pollard, Sr. … LB Brady Odom, Sr. … DB Adrian Pryor, Sr. … DB Pedro Garza, Sr.
Did you know: Henderson has averaged near 10 wins per season the last five years and gone four rounds deep each of the last two campaigns. The Lions are playoff regulars with seven trips the past decade, while Whitehouse has also made it to the dance in seven of the last 10 autumns. The Wildcats opened the 2018 season with a decisive 50-28 win over the Lions. Henderson recovered, however, and advanced all the way to the 4A DI regional finals before losing 28-7 to Carthage.
Last year: Whitehouse 7-4, Class 5A DII Bi-district; Henderson 9-5, Class 4A DI regional finals
Up next: Whitehouse vs Chapel Hill at Rose Stadium; Pleasant Grove at Henderson
Atlanta vs. GilmerWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Atlanta: WR Kade Wood, Sr. …RB Caleb Hamilton, Jr. …RB Dra Nelson, Sr. … LB Connor Samples, Sr. … CB Jacorian Fields, Sr. … CB Keyshawn Easter, Jr.
Gilmer: OL Devon King, Sr. … RB Darrell Bush, Sr. … QB Mason Hurt, Jr. … OLB Malik Williams, Sr. … LB Omar Euceda , Jr., … DB Davion Smith, Jr.
Did you know: Gilmer had an explosive offense in 2018, averaging 34.9 points per. The Buckeyes outlast Atlanta in last season’s opener, 47-41. Gilmer ranks 16th all time among Texas high schools in total wins with 686. The Rabbits and Buckeyes both entered last year’s postseason with ho-hum expectations. Atlanta was 5-5 and Gilmer 4-6. Both teams caught lightening in a bottle as the Rabbits advanced four rounds deep and the Buckeyes were one step behind with a three-round surge.
Last year: Atlanta 8-6, Class 3A DI Regional finalist; Gilmer 6-7, Class 4A DII Regional semifinals
Up next: Gladewater at Atlanta; Gilmer at Van
Carlisle vs. SabineWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; James Bamburg Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon, Jr. … OL Alex Gallegos, Soph. … RB Chris Mendez, Jr. … LB Alex Garza, Sr. … DB Brett Roland, Jr. … DL Jaden Jordan, Jr.
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney, Sr. … WR AJ Gresham, Sr. … OL Tristan Green, Sr. … DB Bre’den Ford, Sr. … LB Brannigan Willige, Soph. … OLB Ty Francisco, Jr.
Did you know: Sabine head coach Rex Sharp is a graduate of Carlisle. Sharp directed his alma mater in 1990 and 1991. Current Carlisle boss, Clay Baker, turned in a 12-win season in his first year, equaling the most wins in school history. Ironically, the Indians won 12 games in 2016 and 2006 under Clay’s dad, Rocky. Sharp is looking to lead his Cardinals into postseason play for the first time three years.
Last year: Carlisle 12-1, Class 2A DI Regional semifinalist; Sabine 5-5, missed playoffs
Up next: Troup at Carlisle; Shelbyville at Sabine
West Rusk vs. ArpWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: WR Talon Winings, Sr. … OL Colton Mills, Sr. … QB Jaylon Shelton, Sr. … OLB Myles Foster, Sr. … DL Parker Mizell, Sr. … DL Keldon Johnson, Soph
Arp: QB Tren Jones, Sr. … WR Chris Gladney, Jr. … TE Tristen Wagoner, Jr. … LB Robert Greenlee, Sr. … DT Kajun Horton, Jr. … DB Chris Gladney, Jr.
Did you know: Nick Harrison takes over a West Rusk program on the rise. The Raiders have made the playoffs four years in a row and are 18-5 the last two seasons. Arp is under the direction of longtime coach Dale Irwin, who starts his 17th season with the Tigers. Irwin has suffered through back-to-back losing campaigns after having five of seven winning seasons prior. West Rusk recorded a 45-0 whitewash last year against Arp.
Last year: West Rusk 8-3, Class 3A DI Bi-district; Arp 3-7, missed the playoffs
Up next: Waskom at West Rusk; Arp at Hughes Springs
Center vs. TatumWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
Center: WR Zac Smith … WR Jakerrion Watson … ATH Marques Hall … LB Dakota Wagstaff … DE Chris Taylor … DB Jermaine Preston
Tatum:. RB Decartiyay Allison, Jr. … QB Kendric Malone, Soph. … TE Trey Fite, Soph. … S Quiston Sheffield, Jr., 5-10, 165 … OLB Jayden Boyd, Soph., 6-4, 175 … CB KaVontae Starling, Sr.
Did you know: First-year Center head coach Scott Ponder takes over for Barry Bowman and inherits a program that’s made the postseason nine of the last 10 years. Jason Holmon becomes Tatum’s third coach in as many seasons. The 1990 Jacksonville grad looks to build on the Eagles’ 6-4 playoff entrant in 2018. Tatum has qualified for postseason in 16 of the past 17 seasons. The lone exception was the school’s 0-10 debacle in 2015. The Roughriders prevailed 35-30 against the Eagles in last year’s opener.
Last year: Center 6-5, Class 4A DII Bi-District; Tatum 6-4, Class 3A DI Bi-District
Up next: Jefferson at Center; Daingerfield at Tatum
Elysian Fields vs. White OakWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson ... RB Chris Smith ... WR Hayden Parker ... OL Gauge Parker ... DL Justin Kitchen ... DB Tyrese Hardeman
White Oak: RB Bo Reddic, Sr. … ATH Blake Barlow, Jr. … OL Luke Ummel, Jr. … FS Colton Cobb, Jr. … OLB Tanner McKinney, Sr. … ILB Michael Stevens, Jr.
Did you know: The White Oak Roughnecks missed the playoffs for the first time eight seasons last year and sustained a losing record for the first time since 2007. Elysian Fields, meanwhile, has punched its playoff ticket four times in the past five years. The Yellow Jackets have been invited to the party in four of Scott Ford’s six years on duty, while Kris Iske has guided White Oak to the dance in four of his five seasons in charge.
Last year: Elysian Fields 6-5, Class 3A DII Bi-District; White Oak 4-6, missed the playoffs
Up next: Elysian Fields at Harmony; New Diana at White Oak
Alba-Golden vs. HawkinsWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
Alba-Golden: RB Boedy Baker, Jr. … RB Jon Michael Chadwick, Sr. … OT Jacob Dailey, Jr. … DE Tim Mitchell, Jr., 6-2, 185 … DE Ryan Jackson, Soph.
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan, Sr. … QB Zach Conde, Jr. … OL Matthew Ivy, Sr. … DB Paeton Smith, Jr. … DT Ibory Taylor, Sr. … LB Jeremy Torres, Soph.
Did you know: Alba-Golden looks to pick its 100th win in program history. The Panthers started playing football in 1984 and celebrate their 35th anniversary. Derek Smith embarks on his third season with A-G in hopes of securing the school’s first playoff berth in four seasons. Like Smith, Hawkins’ Scott Evans enters his third season in charge. The Hawks search for their first winning season in over a decade.
Last year: Alba-Golden 5-4, missed playoffs; Hawkins 2-8, missed the playoffs
Up next: Alba-Golden at Big Sandy; All Saints at Hawkins
Harmony vs. New DianaWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Diana
Keep an eye on
Harmony: RB Issac Edwards, Sr. … OL Shane Sewell, Sr. … OL Brody Chatham, Sr. … QB Gage Goddard, Sr. … LB Trent Hart, Sr. … LB Issac Edwards, Sr. … DB Mike Everett, Jr.
New Diana: RB Zane Freeman, Sr. … OL Isaiah Martinez, Sr. … QB Darren Manes, Jr. … LB Carson Willeford, Jr. … LB Gage Shields, Sr. … DL Dylan Dodson, Sr.
Did you know: Harmony has won 21 of its last 24 games and have qualified for the playoffs four consecutive autumns. Tim Russell enters his 13th season at Harmony and has took nine of 12 previous squads to the postseason. Travis Crisman begins season two with New Diana and has designs set on returning his Eagles to the playoffs for only the fourth time in the past decade. In last year’s “Battle of the Birds”, Harmony coasted to a 53-13 triumph.
Last year: Harmony 10-2, Class 3A DII Area; New Diana 3-7, missed the playoffs
Up next: Elysian Fields at Harmony; New Diana at White Oak
Tenaha vs. TroupWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Tiger Stadium, Troup
Keep an eye on
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins, Sr., 6-1, 186 … WR Erik Smith, Sr., 6-3, 185 … OL Orlando Perales, Jr., DL Pete Giles, Sr. … LB Davon Tamplin, Sr. … DE Dylan Calloway, Jr.
Troup: WR Desmon Deason, Sr. … OT Garrett Towery, Jr. … WR Jaden Lewis, Sr. … OLB Max Hale, Sr., 5-9, 170 … DT JJ Gossett, Sr., 6-0, 235 … OLB Brayden Vess, Jr.
Did you know: The Tenaha Tigers have been a model of consistency making the playoffs every year since 2006. They’ve achieved that feat under the direction of four head coaches, including second-year head man Greg Jenkins, who took the Tigers four rounds deep last fall. Tenaha saw its district mastery come to a halt last year after nine straight years. Troup is under the direction of John Eastman and he led his Tigers to their best season in over decade last fall. Troup managed to eke out a 42-39 squeaker last year against Tenaha.
Last year: Tenaha 10-4, 2A DI Regional finalist; Troup 10-3, Class 3A DII regional semifinals
Up next: Lovelady at Tenaha; Troup at Carlisle
Gunter vs. DaingerfieldWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
Gunter: QB Mitchell Brewer … WR David Denton … C Josh Magers … S Payton Lowe … DE Braden Sloan … DB Grant McAfee
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant, Sr. … RB Jakobie Craver, Sr., QB … Braxton Jimmerson, Jr. … DL Chad Reeves, Sr. … LB Zavien Parker, Sr. … LB Evan Peel, Sr.
Did you know: Tonight’s matchup is one of the marquee across the Lone Star State. Gunter, which collected a state championship in 2016, has carved a 45-2 record the last three years. Gunter won 31 consecutive games in 2016 and 2017. Daingerfield is one of the most decorated football programs in Texas high annals. The Tigers have won six state titles and qualified for postseason 36 times. Gunter’s Tigers notched a hard-fought 27-14 decision over Daingerfield in last year’s lid-lifter.
Last year: Gunter 14-1, Class 3A DII State semifinalist; Daingerfield 9-4, Class 3A DII Regional finalist
Up next: Pottsboro at Gunter; Daingerfield at Tatum
Ore City vs. MaudWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; George Frost Field, Maud
Keep an eye on
Ore City: WR Aaron Nigreville, Sr. … RB Jose Lopez, Sr. … QB Ty Freeman, Sr. … DL Angelo Baker, Jr. … LB Ryan Shastid, Jr. … DE Tyler Cardeneas, Jr.
Maud: Rayne Bailey, Sr. ... QB Payton Windham, Sr. … OL Seth Bower, Sr. … DL Chance Hicks, Sr. … DL Skyler Pate, Sr. … LB Tucker Sanders, Soph.
Did you know: First-year Ore City coach Ron Burnham is new to East Texas after spending most of his coaching career in Central Texas. Burnham comes to the Rebels after working at China Spring. Josh Turner, like Burnham, is in his first year at Maud. Turner, a 2006 New Boston grad, comes to the Cardinals after working on the staff at Chapel Hill. This marks the fourth straight year Ore City and Maud have opened the year. The Rebels have rolled in the three previous meetings by an average score of 28-16.
Last year: Ore City 3-7, missed playoffs; Maud 1-9, missed playoffs
Up next: Joaquin at Ore City; Maud at Tom Bean
New Boston vs. Paul PewittWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Brahmas Stadium, Omaha
Keep an eye on
New Boston: ATH Kyle Atkinson, Jr. … RB Treycyn Thomas, Sr. … FB Kevon Thompson, Jr. … LB Trent Graham, Sr., 5-9, 180 … CB Angel Recendiz, Soph., 5-11, 165 … LB Brian Reed, Jr.
Paul Pewitt: RB D.J. Turner, Sr. … QB Cross Holder, Sr. … OL Demarcus Hill, Jr. … DB Kadrien Johnson, Jr. … DL Kendrell Webster, Jr. … DL Duke Fitts, Sr.
Did you know: Triston Abron is looking to build off a successful debut with Paul Pewitt. Abron hardly missed a beat leading the Brahmas to their 11th consecutive playoff showing in 2018. Abron enters year two hoping to collect Pewitt’s first loop crown in a decade. It’s been a rough go for the New Boston Lions. Justin Waltz, like Abron, enters phase two of his rebuild. The Lions plummeted to 0-10 in 2018 after an 1-9 season in 2017. There’s nowhere to go but up for Waltz and his Lions. The Brahmas scored a 26-0 shutout last year.
Last year: New Boston 0-10, missed the playoffs; Paul Pewitt 8-3, Class 3A DII Bi-District
Up next: DeKalb at New Boston; Paul Pewitt at Hooks
Redwater vs. WaskomWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
Redwater: RB Malcom Brown, Soph. … QB Preston Davis, Jr. … RB Garrett Johnson, Sr. … DL Carlos Rojas, Jr. … DL Nick Parker, Sr. … LB Matt Williams, Sr.
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves, Sr. ... WR Paxton Keeling, Jr. … RB Tsean Hamilton, Fr. … OL Tookie Jimmerson, Sr. … DL Deitrich Byrd, Jr.
Did you know: Waskom’s Whitney Keeling was once a standout in soccer at Kilgore before leading the Wildcats to consecutive state titles in 2014 and 2015. Keeling has led Waskom to six straight playoff appearances and has an 83-31 overall record in 10 years. Waskom was a convincing 43-6 victor over Redwater last year.
Last year: Redwater 1-9, missed playoffs; Waskom 10-2, Class 3A Area
Up next: Tyler Grace at Redwater; Waskom at West Rusk
Big Sandy vs. San AugustineWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wolf Stadium, San Augustine
Keep an eye on
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown, Sr. ... QB Caden Minter, Sr. … WR Josh Shipman, Sr. … DL Cain Martinez, Sr. … DB Elijah Beard, Jr. … LB James Briscoe, Sr.
San Augustine: RB Tijay Thomas Davis … QB Delmarquise Barnes … OL Eduardo Lara … LB Danta Barnes … LB Zack Garcia
Did you know: San Augustine was a howling success in 2018. The Wolves made it all the way to the state semifinals before getting punched out by the Mason Punchers. Big Sandy ex Larry Minter begins his 11th season at his alma mater. Minter has been a fixture of stability for the Wildcats, leading them to the postseason six times, including the last four in succession. San Augustine handed the Wildcats a 28-6 loss in the opener last year.
Last year: Big Sandy 5-6, Class 2A DI Bi-District; San Augustine 12-3, Class 2A DI Semifinalist
Up next: Alba-Golden at Big Sandy; San Augustine at Garrison
James Bowie vs. Union GroveWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Keep an eye on
James Bowie: RB Duncan Hammonds, Sr. … OL Whitt Rogers, Jr. … WR Billy Walker, Jr. … DL Evan Williams, Sr. … LB Slade Burnett, Soph.
Union Grove: RB Matthew Bower, Jr. … OL Connor Ferguson, Sr. … WR Cannon Cowan, Jr. … LB Carter Smith, Soph. … DB Davis Hariston
Did you know: Scotty Laymance takes over at Union Grove after a successful term as offensive coordinator. Laymance, a 1999 Spring Hill alum, looks to keep the Lions heading upward. UG has qualified for the playoffs five of the last six years. They did, however, fall short of the mark in 2018. The James Bowie Pirates, under 7th year coach Eddie May, turned in their best showing in a near half decade. The Lions roared to a 20-0 shutout of the Pirates last year.
Last year: James Bowie 7-5, Class 2A DII Area; Union Grove 6-4, missed playoffs
Up next: Overton at Union Grove
Beckville vs. ShelbyvilleWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Dragon Stadium, Shelbyville
Keep an eye on
Beckville: OL Jashon Adams, Sr. … WR Landon Dixon, Sr. … RB Ashton Strange, Sr., … QB Ryan Harris, Soph. … LB Cody Anderson, Sr., … LB Abram Hairgrove, Sr. … LB Colter Klingler, Jr.
Shelbyville: RB Jaylon Brinson … DL Trevor Jackson … OL Grady Clay … WR Marcus Horton … LB Slade Smith
Did you know: New Beckville boss Cody Ross was a standout for neighboring Tatum in the late 90s. His mission is to get the Bearcats back in the playoffs after a three-year absence. Beckville has been average the last two years finishing 10-10. The Bearcats did, however, extinguish the Dragons in last year’s opener, 19-16.
Last year: Beckville 5-5, missed playoffs ; Shelbyville 5-6, Class 2A DI Bi-District
Up next: West Sabine at Beckville; Shelbyville at Sabine
Harleton vs. Queen CityWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Smith-Wall Stadium, Queen City
Keep an eye on
Harleton: RB Hunter Wallace, Sr. … RB Cameron Postins, Sr. … OL Brady King, Sr. … DE Jaydn Salazar, Sr. … DE Jojo Clark, Jr. … LB Justin Davidson, Jr.
Queen City: QB Dylan Scott, Sr. … OL Christian Fitzgerald, Sr. ... WR Drake Moore, Sr. … LB Connor Alexander, Jr. ... DL Noah Perkins, Jr. … DL Spencer Schmidt, Jr.
Did you know: Harleton’s lone victory in 2018 came at the expense of Queen City in last year’s season opener. The Wildcats doubled up the Bulldogs 16-8, but proceeded to lose their next nine contests, marking a second straight 1-9 campaign. Queen City, meanwhile, endured its sixth winless season in school history. Kyle Little takes the seat at Harleton after serving previously as an assistant at Hallsville, while Eric Droddy returns to the “Dog Pound” after leading the charge in 2013 and 2014. His 2013 team was QC’s last playoff entrant.
Last year: Harleton 1-9, missed playoffs; Queen City 0-10, missed playoffs
Up next: Harleton at James Bowie; Queen City at Winnsboro
Hooks vs. Linden-KildareWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack Hetherington Stadium, Linden
Keep an eye on
Hooks: ATH Mason Vasquez, Sr. … WR Marquiz Estell, Sr., … OL Matthew Estes, Sr., … DL Dawson Adams, Jr., … LB Benji Johnson, Jr.
Linden-Kildare: RB LaDaVion Johnson, Sr. … WR Da’Von Tyson, Sr. … OT Landon Liles, Jr. … LB Nic Kunze, Sr., 6-1, 205 … DT Vincent Peters, Jr., 5-10, 262 … DT Hunter Johnson, Jr.
Did you know: Linden-Kildare hopes to capture the playoff magic of two years ago. Derek Simmons had the Tigers in the playoffs in 2017 after a two-year absence. With a barrelful of returnees, Simmons expects his striped cats to be back on the prowl in 2019. L-K started off on a good note last fall by taking the sting out of the Hornets, 40-26. Hooks is under the direction of Chris Birdwell, who has carved a 24-20 record in his four seasons.
Last year: Hooks 4-6, missed the playoffs; Linden-Kildare 6-5, missed the playoffs
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Hooks; Linden-Kildare at Clarksville
Overton vs. EvadaleWhen/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Bulldog Field, Jasper
Keep an eye on
Overton: QB Cole Marshall ... RB Kadin Dike ... RB Jackson Clark ... WR Colin Lightner
Evadale: RB Will Farr ... OL McKennan Wilson ... OL Tyler Montilvo ... LB Kyler Vernon
Did you know: Justin Arnold is in his second season as head coach at Overton after leading the Mustangs to a 2-7 record a year ago ... Mark Williams is beginning his 18th season at Evadale. The Rebels were 9-4 last season
Last year: The teams did not meet in 2018
Up next: Overton at Union Grove; Evadale at Warren
Ovilla vs. Union HillWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
Ovilla: TE Ben Hale … DE Jake Nelson … OLB Joe Marshall … WR Michael Atterson
Union Hill: C Luke Batts … UTIL Crisitian Aguillon … RB Clay Joyner … TE Randy Griffith
Did you know: The Union Hill Bulldogs open the Josh Bragdon era in Bettie. Bragdon was formerly the head coach at Christian Heritage.
Last year: Ovilla 2-7; Union Hill 11-2
Up next: Ovilla at Weatherford Express; Union Hill at Dallas Lutheran
Chester vs. Christian HeritageWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
Christian Heritage: QB Trey Stone … WR Corvin Withrow … TE Luke Land … WR Jake Mauldin
Did you know: Christian Heritage welcomes Griff Mauldin, who takes over for Josh Bragdon, who left for Union Hill this year. Mauldin is formerly head baseball coach at Spring Hill.
Last year: Chester 2-7; Christian Heritage 5-6
Up next: Chester at Trinity School; Christian Heritage at Fruitvale
Tyler King’s vs. Trinity SchoolWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Titan Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
Tyler King’s: QB Preston Abel … DE Riley Fate … WR Jake Lewis
Trinity School: RB Garrett Bussey … UTIL RB Marlin Reeves … DL Malik Page
Did you know: Brett Reeves starts his tenure as TST Titan boss. Reeves is a former Spring Hill football standout in from the late 80s. He takes over the role of head coach from Jeremy Miller, who went to Union Hill as an assistant for Josh Bragdon.
Last year: Tyler King’s 7-3; Trinity School 9-3
Up next: Willowbend at Tyler King’s; Chester at Trinity School
George Whitley