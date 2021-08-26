ZONE PREVIEW: Everything you need to get ready for 2021

Football has arrived.
The 2021 season high school football season is here, and in the content from this year's The Zone preview magazine, you'll find stories, previews, predictions and capsules that will help you be read for what promises to be a highly-competitive and action-packed season throughout East Texas.
What you need to know.
Here are our previews of every district in the coverage area.
Every. Single. One.
PREVIEW: District 10-6A
(Tyler Legacy, Rockwall-Heath, Rockwall, Dallas Skyline, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite)
PREVIEW: District 7-5A DI
(Longview, Sherman, West Mesquite, Wylie East, Highland Park, McKinney North, Tyler)
PREVIEW: District 8-5A DI
(College Station, Magnolia, Lufkin, West Magnolia, New Caney, Cleveland, New Caney Porter, Waller)
PREVIEW: District 9-5A DII
(Pine Tree, Whitehouse, Hallsville, Jacksonville, Texas High, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches)
PREVIEW: District 9-4A DI
(Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Palestine, Athens, Mabank)
PREVIEW: District 6-4A DII
(Wills Point, Sunnyvale, Caddo Mills, Nevada Community, Quinlan Ford, Farmersville)
PREVIEW: District 7-4A DII
(Van, Bullard, Brownsboro, Canton, Mexia)
PREVIEW: District 8-4A DII
(Gilmer, Pleasant Grove, Spring Hill, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau, North Lamar)
PREVIEW: District 10-4A DII
(Carthage, Center, Rusk, Madisonville, Shepherd, Jasper)
PREVIEW: District 5-3A DI
(Mineola, Winnsboro, Commerce, Rains, Pottsboro, Mount Vernon, Howe, Bonham)
PREVIEW: District 6-3A DI
(Gladewater, Tatum, White Oak, Jefferson, Atlanta, Sabine, New Boston)
PREVIEW: District 7-3A DII
(Edgewood, Palmer, Blooming Grove, Rice, Scurry-Rosser, Mildred, Dallas Gateway)
PREVIEW: District 8-3A DI
(Malakoff, Groesbeck, Fairfield, Teague, Eustace, Kemp)
PREVIEW: District 9-3A DI
(Elkhart, Diboll, Crockett, Huntington, Palestine Westwood, Trinity, Coldsprings-Oakhurst)
PREVIEW: District 9-3A DII
(Troup, Harmony, Arp, Winona, West Rusk, Grand Saline, Quitman)
PREVIEW: District 10-3A DII
(Daingerfield, Hooks, Paul Pewitt, DeKalb, Paris Chisum, Prairiland, Redwater)
PREVIEW: District 11-3A DII
(Waskom, Hughes Springs, Harleton, Ore City, Elysian Fields, New Diana, Queen City)
(Alba-Golden, Cooper, Wolfe City, Honey Grove, Bogota Rivercrest, Como-Pickton, Celeste)
(Cayuga, Marlin, Italy, Kerens, Axtell, Dawson)
(Beckville, Hawkins, Carlisle, Frankston, Union Grove, Big Sandy, Linden-Kildare)
PREVIEW: District 11-2A DI
(Normangee, Alto, Jewett Leon, Grapeland, Centerville, Groveton)
PREVIEW: District 11-2A DII
(Overton, Tenaha, Cushing, West Sabine, Lovelady, Mount Enterprise, Colemesneil)
(Union Hill, Leverett's Chapel, Christian Heritage, King's Academy
(Tyler All Saints Episcopal, Tyler Grace Community, Brook Hill, Tyler Bishop T.K. Gorman)
ON THE COVER