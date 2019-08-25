Football has arrived.
From defending state champions to teams on the rise, the 2019 football season is rapidly approaching and promises to be a highly-competitive and action-packed season throughout East Texas.
Here's everything you need to know heading into 2019:
(Longview, Tyler Lee, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath)
(John Tyler, Texas High, McKinney North, Mesquite Poteet, Sherman, West Mesquite, Wylie East)
(Lufkin, College Station, Conroe Caney Creek, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Tomball, Waller, Willis)
(Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, Lindale, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
(Athens, Crandall, Mabank, Midlothian Heritage, Quinlan Ford, Waxahachie Life)
(Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore, Palestine, Chapel Hill, Van)
(Spring Hill, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
(Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Rusk, Wills Point)
(Rains, Bonham, Commerce, Howe, Lone Oak, Pottsboro, Van Alstyne)
(Dallas A-Plus, Dallas Life Oak Cliff, Dallas Madison, Eustace, Kemp, Malakoff)
(Atlanta, Hooks, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Mount Vernon, New Boston, Redwater)
(Gladewater, Sabine, Mineola, West Rusk, Tatum, White Oak, Winnsboro)
(Blooming Grove, Buffalo, Dallas Gateway Charter, Edgewood, Mildred, Palmer, Rice, Scurry-Rosser)
(Alba-Golden, Arp, Harmony, Frankston, Grand Saline, Quitman, Troup, Winona)
(Daingerfield, DeKalb, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt, Ore City, Queen City, Waskom)
(Alto, Big Sandy, Cushing, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle)
(Beckville, Garrison, Harleton, Joaquin, Linden-Kildare, Tenaha, Timpson)
(Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, Mount Enterprise, Overton, James Bowie)
(Centerville, Cayuga, Jewett Leon, Normangee, Kerens, Cross Roads)
(Grapeland, Lovelady, West Hardin, Evadale, Colmesneil, Burkeville)
(Leverett's Chapel, Union Hill, Trinidad, Christian Heritage, Trinity School, Tyler Kings)
(Tyler Grace, Brook Hill, Tyler All Saints, TK Gorman)
As usual, the Class of 2020 is loaded with talent that have brought college recruiters from coast-to-coach to East Texas.