Zone Preview 2019
It's the goal of every team hitting the field this season, to be the last one standing holding the trophy. 

Football has arrived.

From defending state champions to teams on the rise, the 2019 football season is rapidly approaching and promises to be a highly-competitive and action-packed season throughout East Texas.

Here's everything you need to know heading into 2019:

PREVIEW: District 11-6A

(Longview, Tyler Lee, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath)

PREVIEW: District 7-5A, DI

(John Tyler, Texas High, McKinney North, Mesquite Poteet, Sherman, West Mesquite, Wylie East)

PREVIEW: District 8-5A, DI

(Lufkin, College Station, Conroe Caney Creek, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Tomball, Waller, Willis)

PREVIEW: District 9-5A, DII

(Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, Lindale, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)

PREVIEW: District 9-4A, DI

(Athens, Crandall, Mabank, Midlothian Heritage, Quinlan Ford, Waxahachie Life)

PREVIEW: District 10-4A, DI

(Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore, Palestine, Chapel Hill, Van)

PREVIEW: District 6-4A, DII

(Spring Hill, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)

PREVIEW: District 7-4A, DII

(Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Rusk, Wills Point)

PREVIEW: District 5-3A, DI

(Rains, Bonham, Commerce, Howe, Lone Oak, Pottsboro, Van Alstyne)

PREVIEW: District 6-3A, DI

(Dallas A-Plus, Dallas Life Oak Cliff, Dallas Madison, Eustace, Kemp, Malakoff)

PREVIEW: District 7-3A, DI

(Atlanta, Hooks, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Mount Vernon, New Boston, Redwater)

PREVIEW: District 8-3A, DI

(Gladewater, Sabine, Mineola, West Rusk, Tatum, White Oak, Winnsboro)

PREVIEW: District 7-3A, DII

(Blooming Grove, Buffalo, Dallas Gateway Charter, Edgewood, Mildred, Palmer, Rice, Scurry-Rosser)

PREVIEW: District 10-3A, DII

(Alba-Golden, Arp, Harmony, Frankston, Grand Saline, Quitman, Troup, Winona)

PREVIEW: District 11-3A, DII

(Daingerfield, DeKalb, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt, Ore City, Queen City, Waskom)

PREVIEW: District 10-2A, DI

(Alto, Big Sandy, Cushing, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle)

PREVIEW: District 11-2A, DI

(Beckville, Garrison, Harleton, Joaquin, Linden-Kildare, Tenaha, Timpson)

PREVIEW: District 10-2A, DII

(Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, Mount Enterprise, Overton, James Bowie)

PREVIEW: District 9-2A, DI

(Centerville, Cayuga, Jewett Leon, Normangee, Kerens, Cross Roads)

PREVIEW: District 12-2A, DII

(Grapeland, Lovelady, West Hardin, Evadale, Colmesneil, Burkeville)

PREVIEW: Six Man

(Leverett's Chapel, Union Hill, Trinidad, Christian Heritage, Trinity School, Tyler Kings)

PREVIEW: Private Schools

(Tyler Grace, Brook Hill, Tyler All Saints, TK Gorman)

 

ON THE COVER