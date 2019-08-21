COMING SOON: Check back next week for The Zone 2019, previewing nearly 20 districts throughout East Texas. The Zone publishes in the Aug. 25 edition of the News-Journal. Check out the preseason photo shoot here.
2019 EAST TEXAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday, Aug. 29
Hughes Springs vs. H-Fannett, 7 p.m. (at Abe Martin, Lufkin)
Pittsburg at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Overton at Evadale
Friday, Aug. 30
Longview at Lufkin
Tyler Lee at Marshall
Mesquite Horn at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Bullard
Hallsville at Terrell
Carthage at Jacksonville
Kaufman at Lindale
Mount Pleasant at Wylie East
Whitehouse at Henderson
Kilgore at Nacogdoches
Waco Connally at Palestine
Chapel Hill at Crandall
Van at Alvarado
Spring Hill at Gladewater
Atlanta at Gilmer
Athens at Brownsboro
Canton at Grace
Fairfield at Rusk
Mineola at Wills Point
Carlisle at Sabine
West Rusk at Arp
Center at Tatum
Elysian Fields at White Oak
Winnsboro at Winona
Alba-Golden at Hawkins
Frankston at West Sabine
Harmony at New Diana
Como-Pickton at Grand Saline
Cumby at Quitman
Tenaha at Troup
Gunter at Daingerfield
Ore City at Maud
New Boston at Paul Pewitt
Redwater at Waskom
Palestine Westwood at Alto
Big Sandy at San Augustine
James Bowie at Union Grove
Beckville at Shelbyville
Harleton at Queen City
Hooks at Linden-Kildare
Colmesneil at Mount Enterprise
FW Southwest at Brook Hill
Ovilla at Union Hill
Tyler HEAT at Trinidad
Chester at Long. CHCS, 7 p.m.
Tyler Kings at Trinity School
Saturday, Aug. 31
Arlington Newman at T.K. Gorman
Woodlands Christian at All Saints
Friday, Sept. 6
Marshall at Longview
Lufkin at Nacogdoches
Pittsburg at Pine Tree
Kilgore at Hallsville
Jacksonville at Palestine
Lindale at Forney
Mount Pleasant at North Lamar
Chapel Hill vs. Whitehouse (at TMF Rose Stadium)
Liberty-Eylau at Carthage
Pleasant Grove at Henderson
Gilmer at Van
Bullard at Spring Hill
Fairfield at Brownsboro
Mineola at Canton
Rusk at Athens
Wills Point at Ranchview
Arp at Hughes Springs
Jefferson at Center
Gladewater at Atlanta
Shelbyville at Sabine
Waskom at West Rusk
New Diana at White Oak
Queen City at Winnsboro
Alba-Golden at Big Sandy
Frankston at Elkhart
Elysian Fields at Harmony
Grand Saline at Palmer
Quitman at Scurry-Rosser
Troup at Carlisle
Eustace at Winona
Joaquin at Ore City
Paul Pewitt at Hooks
Alto at Timpson
Overton at Union Grove
All Saints at Hawkins
West Sabine at Beckville
Harleton at James Bowie
Linden-Kildare at Clarksville
Lovelady at Tenaha
Mount Enterprise at Cushing
Brook Hill at Plano John Paul
Grace at Redwater
Union Hill at Dallas Lutheran
A. Springs at Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m.
Johnson County at Trinidad
Fruitvale at Long. CHCS, 7 p.m.
Chester at Trinity School
Tyler HEAT at Tyler ETCA, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
John Tyler vs. Tyler Lee, 7 p.m.
Daingerfield at Tatum, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Longview at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Waskom, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Del Estado at Lufkin
Pine Tree at Kilgore
Hallsville at Bullard
Marshall at Carthage
Henderson at Jacksonville
Van at Lindale
Whitehouse vs. Melissa (at Emory Rains)
Palestine at Rusk
Chapel Hill at Argyle
Spring Hill at White Oak
Paris at Gilmer
Tatum at Pittsburg
Brownsboro at Sunnyvale
Canton at Mount Vernon
Mabank at Wills Point
Jefferson at Arp
Gladewater at Center
Sabine at Harleton
Farmersville at Mineola
Harmony at West Rusk
Chisum at Winnsboro
Honey Grove at Alba-Golden
Grand Saline at Scurry-Rosser
Union Grove at Quitman
Elkhart at Troup
Winona at Elysian Fields
New Boston at Daingerfield
New Diana at Alto
Ore City at Frankston
Redwater at Paul Pewitt
Big Sandy at Timpson
Beckville at Hawkins
Overton at Carlisle
Linden-Kildare at DeKalb
T.K. Gorman at Tenaha
Cayuga at Mount Enterprise
Huntington at Brook Hill
Parish Episcopal at Grace
All Saints at Prince of Peace
Union Hill at Avalon
Trinidad at Methodist Children’s
Dallas Academy at Long. CHCS
Trinity School at Tyler HEAT
Allen Academy at Tyler ETCA, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee, 7 p.m.
Fannindel at Leverett’s Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Union Grove at Harleton
Friday, Sept. 20
Longview vs. West Monroe, La. (at Independence Stadium, Shreveport)
Tyler Lee at Mesquite Poteet, 7 p.m.
Euless Trinity at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
Paris at Mount Pleasant
Gilmer at Carthage
Center at Henderson
Texas High at Kilgore
Palestine at Fairfield
Bullard at Chapel Hill
Van at Pittsburg
Rusk at Spring Hill
Brownsboro at West
Mabank at Canton
Wills Point at Grace
Tatum at Hughes Springs
North Lamar at Jefferson
Pleasant Grove at Atlanta
Sabine at Elkhart
Mineola at Big Sandy
West Rusk at Westwood
White Oak at Rains
Winnsboro at Mount Vernon
Ore City at Elysian Fields
Daingerfield at DeKalb
Queen City at New Diana
Waskom at Paul Pewitt
Alto at Garrison
Hawkins at Linden-Kildare
Carlisle at New Boston
Hemphill at Beckville
Tenaha at San Augustine
Mount Enterprise at Burkeville
Como-Pickton at Overton
Redwater at T.K. Gorman
Cristo Rey Jesuit at All Saints
Aquilla at Union Hill
Trinity School at Leverett’s Chapel
Long. CHCS at Garland Christian
Tyler HEAT at A. Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Rockall at Longview
Tyler Lee at Heath
Texas High at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
Willis at Lufkin
Hallsville at Pine Tree
Lindale at Marshall
Jacksonville at Nacogdoches
Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse
Henderson at Rusk
Kilgore at Pittsburg
Crandall at Palestine
Pleasant Grove at Chapel Hill
Van at Brownsboro
Malakoff at Spring Hill
Newton at Gilmer
Bullard at Athens
Canton at Quinlan Ford
Krum at Wills Point
Hughes Springs at Mount Vernon
New Boston at Jefferson
Winnsboro at Gladewater
West Rusk at Mineola
Tatum at White Oak
Harmony at Alba-Golden
Arp at Quitman
Winona at Frankston
Grand Saline at Troup
Elysian Fields at Daingerfield
New Diana at Waskom
Paul Pewitt at Ore City
Alto at Corrigan-Camden
Hawkins at Como-Pickton
James Bowie at Carlisle
Harleton at Linden-Kildare
Tenaha at Timpson
Overton at Quinlan Boles
Brook Hill at Coram Deo
Grace at Center
T.K. Gorman at Atlas HomeSchool
A+ Academy at All Saints
Campbell at Union Hill
Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel
A. Springs at Tyler Kings, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Union Grove at Mount Enterprise
Long. CHCS at Tyler HEAT, 2 p.m.
Trinity School at Tyler ETCA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Canton vs. Godley, 7 p.m. (at Sunnyvale)
Friday, Oct. 4
North Mesquite at Tyler Lee
John Tyler at Wylie East, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at Magnolia
Pine Tree at Mount Pleasant
Marshall at Hallsville
Whitehouse at Jacksonville
Nacogdoches at Lindale
Carthage at Pleasant Grove
Spring Hill at Silsbee
Gilmer at Bullard
Rusk at Pittsburg
Center at Brownsboro
Wills Point at Hillsboro
Jefferson at Hughes Springs
Gladewater at West Rusk
Sabine at Tatum
White Oak at Winnsboro
Alba-Golden at Winona
Frankston at Arp
Troup at Harmony
Quitman at Grand Saline
Big Sandy at Rivercrest
Timpson at Harleton
Linden-Kildare at Garrison
WP Trinity Christian at Brook Hill
Waco Reicher at T.K. Gorman
All Saints at Cushing
Union Hill at Oakwood
Leverett’s Chapel at Long. CHCS
Trinidad at Avalon
Tyler Street at Trinity School, 7 p.m.
Tyler ETCA at Faustina, 5 p.m.
Fruitvale at Tyler HEAT
Saturday, Oct. 5
Beckville at Tenaha, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Longview at Mesquite Horn
West Mesquite at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
College Station at Lufkin
Jacksonville at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Lindale
Mount Pleasant at Marshall
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse
Carthage at Van
Henderson at Palestine
Chapel Hill at Kilgore
Spring Hill at Gilmer
Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg
Brownsboro at Canton
Bullard at Wills Point
Hughes Springs at Atlanta
Mount Vernon at Jefferson
Mineola at Gladewater
Winnsboro at Sabine
West Rusk at White Oak
Arp at Alba-Golden
Grand Saline at Frankston
Winona at Harmony
Troup at Quitman
Queen City at Elysian Fields
Daingerfield at Ore City
Paul Pewitt at New Diana
Waskom at DeKalb
Alto at Big Sandy
Hawkins at Union Grove
Cushing at Carlisle
Harleton at Beckville
Joaquin at Linden-Kildare
James Bowie at Mount Enterprise
Detroit at Overton
Dallas Christian at Brook Hill
McKinney Christian at Grace
T.K. Gorman at FW Calvary
Arlington Newman at All Saints
Union Hill at Trinidad
Long. CHCS at Harvest Christian
Trinity School at W. Christian, 7 p.m.
Tyler ETCA at Green. Christian, 4 p.m.
Smoking for Jesus at Tyler Kings, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 12
Tyler HEAT at Johnson County, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ore City at New Diana
Big Sandy at Union Grove
Friday, Oct. 18
Heath at Longview
Tyler Lee at Mesquite
Lufkin at Tomball
Pine Tree at Nacogdoches
Hallsville at Mount Pleasant
Marshall at Jacksonville
Lindale at Whitehouse
Chapel Hill at Carthage
Kilgore at Henderson
Palestine at Van
Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill
Gilmer at Pleasant Grove
Wills Point at Brownsboro
Rusk at Bullard
Hooks at Hughes Springs
Sabine at West Rusk
White Oak at Mineola
Tatum at Winnsboro
Alba-Golden at Grand Saline
Winona at Arp
Frankston at Troup
Harmony at Quitman
Elysian Fields at Waskom
Daingerfield at Queen City
DeKalb at Paul Pewitt
Carlisle at Alto
Hawkins at Cushing
Beckville at Garrison
Tenaha at Harleton
Maud at Mount Enterprise
Overton at Clarksville
Brook Hill at Grace
T.K. Gorman at All Saints
Leverett’s Chapel at Union Hill
Saturday, Oct. 19
St. Joseph at Trinidad, 6:30 p.m.
Fairhill at Trinity School, 7 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Tyler Kings
Abilene Christian at Long. CHCS, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
John Tyler at McKinney North, 7 p.m.
Tyler Street at Tyler ETCA, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Longview at N. Mesquite
Rockwall at Tyler Lee
Magnolia West at Lufkin
Pine Tree at Whitehouse
Jacksonville at Hallsville
Nacogdoches at Marshall
Mount Pleasant at Lindale
Carthage at Palestine
Henderson at Chapel Hill
Van at Kilgore
Pittsburg at Gilmer
Brownsboro at Rusk
Canton at Wills Point
Hughes Springs at Redwater
Jefferson at Atlanta
Gladewater at White Oak
Mineola at Sabine
West Rusk at Tatum
Troup at Alba-Golden
Arp at Harmony
Quitman at Frankston
Grand Saline at Winona
Paul Pewitt at Elysian Fields
Waskom at Daingerfield
New Diana at DeKalb
Queen City at Ore City
Alto at Cushing
Big Sandy at Hawkins
Union Grove at Carlisle
Joaquin at Beckville
Linden-Kildare at Timpson
Garrison at Tenaha
Mount Enterprise at Overton
McKinney Christian at Brook Hill
T.K. Gorman at Katy St. John XXIII
All Saints at Founders Classical
Leverett’s Chapel at Fruitvale
Trinidad at A. Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Union Hill at High Island, 2:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at CHANT, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Fruitvale at Union Hill
Friday, Nov. 1
Tyler Lee at Longview
Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at Caney Creek
Lindale at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Nacogdoches
Marshall at Whitehouse
Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville
Henderson at Carthage
Kilgore at Palestine
Chapel Hill at Van
Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove
Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg
Bullard at Brownsboro
Rusk at Canton
New Boston at Hughes Springs
Hooks at Jefferson
Sabine at Gladewater
Tatum at Mineola
Winnsboro at West Rusk
Alba-Golden at Quitman
Arp at Grand Saline
Harmony at Frankston
Winona at Troup
Elysian Fields at New Diana
Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt
Ore City at DeKalb
Queen City at Waskom
Hawkins at Alto
Carlisle at Big Sandy
Cushing at Union Grove
Beckville at Linden-Kildare
Harleton at Garrison
Tenaha at Joaquin
Detroit at Mount Enterprise
Overton at Maud
ProVision Academy at Brook Hill
CH Trinity Christian at Grace
Fruitvale at Union Hill
Chester at Trinidad, 7 p.m.
Coram Deo at Long. CHCS
Faustina at Trinity School, 7 p.m.
W. Christian at Tyler ETCA, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
High Island at Leverett’s Chpel, 2 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Tyler Willowbend, 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Longview at Mesquite
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Lee
John Tyler at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Waller at Lufkin
Pine Tree at Marshall
Whitehouse at Hallsville
Lindale at Jacksonville
Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant
Carthage at Kilgore
Van at Henderson
Palestine at Chapel Hill
Pittsburg at Spring Hill
Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau
Canton at Bullard
Wills Point at Rusk
Jefferson at Redwater
Gladewater at Tatum
White Oak at Sabine
Mineola at Winnsboro
Frankston at Alba-Golden
Troup at Arp
Grand Saline at Harmony
Quitman at Winona
DeKalb at Elysian Fields
New Diana at Daingerfield
Waskom at Ore City
Paul Pewitt at Queen City
Union Grove at Alto
Big Sandy at Cushing
Carlisle at Hawkins
Timpson at Beckville
Joaquin at Harleton
Linden-Kildare at Tenaha
Mount Enterprise at Clarksville
James Bowie at Overton
Brook Hill at CH Trinity Christian
Grace at Dallas Christian
McKinney Christian at T.K. Gorman
Trinidad at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Trinity School at Green. Christian
Tyler Kings at Universal, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
All Saints at Dallas Covenant
Long. CHCS at Lub. All Saints, 11 a.m.
Tyler ETCA at Fairhill, 3:30 p.m.