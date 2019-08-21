John Tyler vs Longview
Haynes King makes a pass for Longview, on Friday September 14, 2018, during their game with John Tyler at Lobo Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo

COMING SOON: Check back next week for The Zone 2019, previewing nearly 20 districts throughout East Texas. The Zone publishes in the Aug. 25 edition of the News-Journal. Check out the preseason photo shoot here.

2019 EAST TEXAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Aug. 29

Hughes Springs vs. H-Fannett, 7 p.m. (at Abe Martin, Lufkin)

Pittsburg at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Overton at Evadale

Bullard vs Pine Tree
Gabe Adams grabs a pass for Pine Tree against Bullard on Aug. 31 at Pirate Stadium.

Friday, Aug. 30

Longview at Lufkin

Tyler Lee at Marshall

Mesquite Horn at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Bullard

Hallsville at Terrell

Carthage at Jacksonville

Kaufman at Lindale

Mount Pleasant at Wylie East

Whitehouse at Henderson

Kilgore at Nacogdoches

Waco Connally at Palestine

Chapel Hill at Crandall

Van at Alvarado

Spring Hill at Gladewater

Atlanta at Gilmer

Athens at Brownsboro

Canton at Grace

Fairfield at Rusk

Mineola at Wills Point

Carlisle at Sabine

West Rusk at Arp

Center at Tatum

Elysian Fields at White Oak

Winnsboro at Winona

Alba-Golden at Hawkins

Frankston at West Sabine

Harmony at New Diana

Como-Pickton at Grand Saline

Cumby at Quitman

Tenaha at Troup

Gunter at Daingerfield

Ore City at Maud

New Boston at Paul Pewitt

Redwater at Waskom

Palestine Westwood at Alto

Big Sandy at San Augustine

James Bowie at Union Grove

Beckville at Shelbyville

Harleton at Queen City

Hooks at Linden-Kildare

Colmesneil at Mount Enterprise

FW Southwest at Brook Hill

Ovilla at Union Hill

Tyler HEAT at Trinidad

Chester at Long. CHCS, 7 p.m.

Tyler Kings at Trinity School

Saturday, Aug. 31

Arlington Newman at T.K. Gorman

Woodlands Christian at All Saints

Friday, Sept. 6

Marshall at Longview

Lufkin at Nacogdoches

Pittsburg at Pine Tree

Kilgore at Hallsville

Jacksonville at Palestine

Lindale at Forney

Mount Pleasant at North Lamar

Chapel Hill vs. Whitehouse (at TMF Rose Stadium)

Liberty-Eylau at Carthage

Pleasant Grove at Henderson

Gilmer at Van

Bullard at Spring Hill

Fairfield at Brownsboro

Mineola at Canton

Rusk at Athens

Wills Point at Ranchview

Arp at Hughes Springs

Jefferson at Center

Gladewater at Atlanta

Shelbyville at Sabine

Waskom at West Rusk

New Diana at White Oak

Queen City at Winnsboro

Alba-Golden at Big Sandy

Frankston at Elkhart

Elysian Fields at Harmony

Grand Saline at Palmer

Quitman at Scurry-Rosser

Troup at Carlisle

Eustace at Winona

Joaquin at Ore City

Paul Pewitt at Hooks

Alto at Timpson

Overton at Union Grove

All Saints at Hawkins

West Sabine at Beckville

Harleton at James Bowie

Linden-Kildare at Clarksville

Lovelady at Tenaha

Mount Enterprise at Cushing

Brook Hill at Plano John Paul

Grace at Redwater

Union Hill at Dallas Lutheran

A. Springs at Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m.

Johnson County at Trinidad

Fruitvale at Long. CHCS, 7 p.m.

Chester at Trinity School

Tyler HEAT at Tyler ETCA, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

John Tyler vs. Tyler Lee, 7 p.m.

Daingerfield at Tatum, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Longview at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Waskom, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Del Estado at Lufkin

Pine Tree at Kilgore

Hallsville at Bullard

Marshall at Carthage

Henderson at Jacksonville

Van at Lindale

Whitehouse vs. Melissa (at Emory Rains)

Palestine at Rusk

Chapel Hill at Argyle

Spring Hill at White Oak

Paris at Gilmer

Tatum at Pittsburg

Brownsboro at Sunnyvale

Canton at Mount Vernon

Mabank at Wills Point

Jefferson at Arp

Gladewater at Center

Sabine at Harleton

Farmersville at Mineola

Harmony at West Rusk

Chisum at Winnsboro

Honey Grove at Alba-Golden

Grand Saline at Scurry-Rosser

Union Grove at Quitman

Elkhart at Troup

Winona at Elysian Fields

New Boston at Daingerfield

New Diana at Alto

Ore City at Frankston

Redwater at Paul Pewitt

Big Sandy at Timpson

Beckville at Hawkins

Overton at Carlisle

Linden-Kildare at DeKalb

T.K. Gorman at Tenaha

Cayuga at Mount Enterprise

Huntington at Brook Hill

Parish Episcopal at Grace

All Saints at Prince of Peace

Union Hill at Avalon

Trinidad at Methodist Children’s

Dallas Academy at Long. CHCS

Trinity School at Tyler HEAT

Allen Academy at Tyler ETCA, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee, 7 p.m.

Fannindel at Leverett’s Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Union Grove at Harleton

Carthage vs Gilmer
Kelvontay Dixon runs the ball for Carthage, on Friday September 21, 2018, during ther game with Gilmer in Buckeye Stadium. (Henry Noe/News-Journal Photo)

Friday, Sept. 20

Longview vs. West Monroe, La. (at Independence Stadium, Shreveport)

Tyler Lee at Mesquite Poteet, 7 p.m.

Euless Trinity at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

Paris at Mount Pleasant

Gilmer at Carthage

Center at Henderson

Texas High at Kilgore

Palestine at Fairfield

Bullard at Chapel Hill

Van at Pittsburg

Rusk at Spring Hill

Brownsboro at West

Mabank at Canton

Wills Point at Grace

Tatum at Hughes Springs

North Lamar at Jefferson

Pleasant Grove at Atlanta

Sabine at Elkhart

Mineola at Big Sandy

West Rusk at Westwood

White Oak at Rains

Winnsboro at Mount Vernon

Ore City at Elysian Fields

Daingerfield at DeKalb

Queen City at New Diana

Waskom at Paul Pewitt

Alto at Garrison

Hawkins at Linden-Kildare

Carlisle at New Boston

Hemphill at Beckville

Tenaha at San Augustine

Mount Enterprise at Burkeville

Como-Pickton at Overton

Redwater at T.K. Gorman

Cristo Rey Jesuit at All Saints

Aquilla at Union Hill

Trinity School at Leverett’s Chapel

Long. CHCS at Garland Christian

Tyler HEAT at A. Springs, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree vs Hallsville
DJ Freeman runs the ball for Pine Tree, on Friday September 28, 2018, during their game with Hallsville at Bobcat Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

Friday, Sept. 27

Rockall at Longview

Tyler Lee at Heath

Texas High at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

Willis at Lufkin

Hallsville at Pine Tree

Lindale at Marshall

Jacksonville at Nacogdoches

Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse

Henderson at Rusk

Kilgore at Pittsburg

Crandall at Palestine

Pleasant Grove at Chapel Hill

Van at Brownsboro

Malakoff at Spring Hill

Newton at Gilmer

Bullard at Athens

Canton at Quinlan Ford

Krum at Wills Point

Hughes Springs at Mount Vernon

New Boston at Jefferson

Winnsboro at Gladewater

West Rusk at Mineola

Tatum at White Oak

Harmony at Alba-Golden

Arp at Quitman

Winona at Frankston

Grand Saline at Troup

Elysian Fields at Daingerfield

New Diana at Waskom

Paul Pewitt at Ore City

Alto at Corrigan-Camden

Hawkins at Como-Pickton

James Bowie at Carlisle

Harleton at Linden-Kildare

Tenaha at Timpson

Overton at Quinlan Boles

Brook Hill at Coram Deo

Grace at Center

T.K. Gorman at Atlas HomeSchool

A+ Academy at All Saints

Campbell at Union Hill

Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel

A. Springs at Tyler Kings, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Union Grove at Mount Enterprise

Long. CHCS at Tyler HEAT, 2 p.m.

Trinity School at Tyler ETCA, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Canton vs. Godley, 7 p.m. (at Sunnyvale)

Friday, Oct. 4

North Mesquite at Tyler Lee

John Tyler at Wylie East, 7 p.m.

Lufkin at Magnolia

Pine Tree at Mount Pleasant

Marshall at Hallsville

Whitehouse at Jacksonville

Nacogdoches at Lindale

Carthage at Pleasant Grove

Spring Hill at Silsbee

Gilmer at Bullard

Rusk at Pittsburg

Center at Brownsboro

Wills Point at Hillsboro

Jefferson at Hughes Springs

Gladewater at West Rusk

Sabine at Tatum

White Oak at Winnsboro

Alba-Golden at Winona

Frankston at Arp

Troup at Harmony

Quitman at Grand Saline

Big Sandy at Rivercrest

Timpson at Harleton

Linden-Kildare at Garrison

WP Trinity Christian at Brook Hill

Waco Reicher at T.K. Gorman

All Saints at Cushing

Union Hill at Oakwood

Leverett’s Chapel at Long. CHCS

Trinidad at Avalon

Tyler Street at Trinity School, 7 p.m.

Tyler ETCA at Faustina, 5 p.m.

Fruitvale at Tyler HEAT

Saturday, Oct. 5

Beckville at Tenaha, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Longview at Mesquite Horn

West Mesquite at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

College Station at Lufkin

Jacksonville at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Lindale

Mount Pleasant at Marshall

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse

Carthage at Van

Henderson at Palestine

Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Spring Hill at Gilmer

Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg

Brownsboro at Canton

Bullard at Wills Point

Hughes Springs at Atlanta

Mount Vernon at Jefferson

Mineola at Gladewater

Winnsboro at Sabine

West Rusk at White Oak

Arp at Alba-Golden

Grand Saline at Frankston

Winona at Harmony

Troup at Quitman

Queen City at Elysian Fields

Daingerfield at Ore City

Paul Pewitt at New Diana

Waskom at DeKalb

Alto at Big Sandy

Hawkins at Union Grove

Cushing at Carlisle

Harleton at Beckville

Joaquin at Linden-Kildare

James Bowie at Mount Enterprise

Detroit at Overton

Dallas Christian at Brook Hill

McKinney Christian at Grace

T.K. Gorman at FW Calvary

Arlington Newman at All Saints

Union Hill at Trinidad

Long. CHCS at Harvest Christian

Trinity School at W. Christian, 7 p.m.

Tyler ETCA at Green. Christian, 4 p.m.

Smoking for Jesus at Tyler Kings, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12

Tyler HEAT at Johnson County, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ore City at New Diana

Big Sandy at Union Grove

Friday, Oct. 18

Heath at Longview

Tyler Lee at Mesquite

Lufkin at Tomball

Pine Tree at Nacogdoches

Hallsville at Mount Pleasant

Marshall at Jacksonville

Lindale at Whitehouse

Chapel Hill at Carthage

Kilgore at Henderson

Palestine at Van

Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill

Gilmer at Pleasant Grove

Wills Point at Brownsboro

Rusk at Bullard

Hooks at Hughes Springs

Sabine at West Rusk

White Oak at Mineola

Tatum at Winnsboro

Alba-Golden at Grand Saline

Winona at Arp

Frankston at Troup

Harmony at Quitman

Elysian Fields at Waskom

Daingerfield at Queen City

DeKalb at Paul Pewitt

Carlisle at Alto

Hawkins at Cushing

Beckville at Garrison

Tenaha at Harleton

Maud at Mount Enterprise

Overton at Clarksville

Brook Hill at Grace

T.K. Gorman at All Saints

Leverett’s Chapel at Union Hill

Saturday, Oct. 19

St. Joseph at Trinidad, 6:30 p.m.

Fairhill at Trinity School, 7 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Tyler Kings

Abilene Christian at Long. CHCS, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

John Tyler at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

Tyler Street at Tyler ETCA, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Longview at N. Mesquite

Rockwall at Tyler Lee

Magnolia West at Lufkin

Pine Tree at Whitehouse

Jacksonville at Hallsville

Nacogdoches at Marshall

Mount Pleasant at Lindale

Carthage at Palestine

Henderson at Chapel Hill

Van at Kilgore

Pittsburg at Gilmer

Brownsboro at Rusk

Canton at Wills Point

Hughes Springs at Redwater

Jefferson at Atlanta

Gladewater at White Oak

Mineola at Sabine

West Rusk at Tatum

Troup at Alba-Golden

Arp at Harmony

Quitman at Frankston

Grand Saline at Winona

Paul Pewitt at Elysian Fields

Waskom at Daingerfield

New Diana at DeKalb

Queen City at Ore City

Alto at Cushing

Big Sandy at Hawkins

Union Grove at Carlisle

Joaquin at Beckville

Linden-Kildare at Timpson

Garrison at Tenaha

Mount Enterprise at Overton

McKinney Christian at Brook Hill

T.K. Gorman at Katy St. John XXIII

All Saints at Founders Classical

Leverett’s Chapel at Fruitvale

Trinidad at A. Springs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Union Hill at High Island, 2:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at CHANT, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Fruitvale at Union Hill

Friday, Nov. 1

Tyler Lee at Longview

Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

Lufkin at Caney Creek

Lindale at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Nacogdoches

Marshall at Whitehouse

Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville

Henderson at Carthage

Kilgore at Palestine

Chapel Hill at Van

Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove

Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg

Bullard at Brownsboro

Rusk at Canton

New Boston at Hughes Springs

Hooks at Jefferson

Sabine at Gladewater

Tatum at Mineola

Winnsboro at West Rusk

Alba-Golden at Quitman

Arp at Grand Saline

Harmony at Frankston

Winona at Troup

Elysian Fields at New Diana

Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt

Ore City at DeKalb

Queen City at Waskom

Hawkins at Alto

Carlisle at Big Sandy

Cushing at Union Grove

Beckville at Linden-Kildare

Harleton at Garrison

Tenaha at Joaquin

Detroit at Mount Enterprise

Overton at Maud

ProVision Academy at Brook Hill

CH Trinity Christian at Grace

Fruitvale at Union Hill

Chester at Trinidad, 7 p.m.

Coram Deo at Long. CHCS

Faustina at Trinity School, 7 p.m.

W. Christian at Tyler ETCA, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

High Island at Leverett’s Chpel, 2 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Tyler Willowbend, 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Longview at Mesquite

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Lee

John Tyler at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Waller at Lufkin

Pine Tree at Marshall

Whitehouse at Hallsville

Lindale at Jacksonville

Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant

Carthage at Kilgore

Van at Henderson

Palestine at Chapel Hill

Pittsburg at Spring Hill

Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau

Canton at Bullard

Wills Point at Rusk

Jefferson at Redwater

Gladewater at Tatum

White Oak at Sabine

Mineola at Winnsboro

Frankston at Alba-Golden

Troup at Arp

Grand Saline at Harmony

Quitman at Winona

DeKalb at Elysian Fields

New Diana at Daingerfield

Waskom at Ore City

Paul Pewitt at Queen City

Union Grove at Alto

Big Sandy at Cushing

Carlisle at Hawkins

Timpson at Beckville

Joaquin at Harleton

Linden-Kildare at Tenaha

Mount Enterprise at Clarksville

James Bowie at Overton

Brook Hill at CH Trinity Christian

Grace at Dallas Christian

McKinney Christian at T.K. Gorman

Trinidad at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Trinity School at Green. Christian

Tyler Kings at Universal, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

All Saints at Dallas Covenant

Long. CHCS at Lub. All Saints, 11 a.m.

Tyler ETCA at Fairhill, 3:30 p.m.