Records
Gilmer: 2-1
Carthage: 3-0
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Coaches
Gilmer: Matt Turner (5th season, 45-14)
Carthage: Scott Surratt (13th season, 152-28)
Last week: Paris 37, Gilmer 20; Carthage 38, Marshall 6
Up next: Newton at Gilmer; Carthage at Pleasant Grove
WHEN GILMER HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Gilmer: OL Bladen Collom ... OL Blake Olivares ... OL Jarot Ritter ... OL Devon King ... OL Aaron Duhart ... WR Dylan Fluellen (10 catches, 194 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Eddie Ray (10 catches, 151 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Darrell Bush (31 carries, 224 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Mason Hurt (42-77-2, 562 yards, 5 TDs) ... ATH Brandon Tennison (23 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs; 3 catches, 43 yards) ... ATH DJ Shead (18 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs)
Carthage: DL Quinton Owens (14 tackles, TFL, PBU) ... DL DJ Hicks (14 tackles, 3 TFL, INT, sack) ... DL Quan Brown (16 tackles, 4 TFL, sack) ... DL Kylon Lister (17 tackles, 3 TFL, INT) ... LB Ravon Ingram (25 tackles, 3 TFL) ... S Cole Whitlock (17 tackles, TFL) ... DB De’Aundre Bowman (3 PBU)
Keys: Carthage’s defensive line against Gilmer’s offensive line. The Bulldog front is loaded and experienced, much like the rest of the Carthage defense that has held opponents to 157 rushing yards on 60 carries this season. The Buckeye offense has a number of weapons but the line must give junior quarterback Hurt time to find those weapons, namely the receiver duo of Fluellen and Ray. Again, the Carthage defense has answers in the secondary as well.
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Gilmer: LB Grant Couture (36 tackles, 4 TFL) ... LB Jett Jones (27 tackles) ... DL Matthew Burton (11 tackles, 3 TFL) ... S Davion Smith (22 tackles, INT) ... DL Casey Irons (12 tackles, 3 TFL, FF, FR) ... LB Malik Williams (2 TFL) ... DL Brycen Jimmerson (9 tackles, 2 TFL, Sack, PBU, INT)
Carthage: OL Tykiest Crawford ... OL Cade Johnson ... OL Conner Davis ... OL Karston Williams ... OL Tee Kellum ... WR Kelvontay Dixon (11 catches, 235 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Craig McNew ... WR Kel