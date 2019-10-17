Records
Hooks: 5-1, 2-0
Hughes Springs: 6-1, 2-1
Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Coaches
Hooks: Chris Birdwell (5th season, 29-21)
Hughes Springs: Chris Edwards (13th season, 93-51)
Last week: Hooks 47, New Boston 15; Hughes Springs 32, Atlanta 29
Up next: Mount Vernon at Hooks; Hughes Springs at Redwater
WHEN HOOKS HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Hooks: OL Matthew Estes ... OL Dawson Adams ... QB Mason Vasquez (46-88-3, 708 yards, 7 TDs; 66 carries, 479 yards, 10 TDs) ... RB Davarious Clark (106 carries, 903 yards, 12 TDs) ... RB Miguel Herrera Jr. (22 carries, 151 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Marquiz Estell (19 catches, 464 yards, 5 TDs)
Hughes Springs: S Andrew Gaul (57 tackles, INT) ... LB Gustavo Soto (49 tackles) ... LB Collin Cook (48 tackles, sack, INT, 3 FF) ... CB Devin Flournoy (3 INTs) ... LB Trayvon Kennedy (2 FF, FR)
Keys: Hooks’ offensive line against Hughes Springs’ front seven is the battle in this one. The Hornets are averaging 277.2 rushing yards per game and the Hughes Springs defense, led by the linebacker corps of Cook, Soto and Kennedy, are holding opponents to 86.4 rushing yards per game. Vasquez can make things happen both ways so if Hooks is able to establish the run game, Estell can certainly hit some plays in the passing game, where the Mustangs have held opponents to 127 yards per game but with just 99 attempts on the season.
WHEN HUGHES SPRINGS HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Hooks: DB Marquiz Estell (75 tackles, 4 INTs) ... LB Kylie Bagby (54 tackles) ... LB Mason Vasquez (52 tackles) ... S Benji Johnson (48 tackles, 2 INTs) ... DL Xzavier Huey (47 tackles)
Hughes Springs: RB Trayvon Kennedy (139 carries, 1,069 yards, 17 TDs) ... RB Isaiah Bolden (54 carries, 523 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Andrew Gaul (41 carries, 203 yards, 3 TDs; 11-26-1, 180 yards) ... WR Cooper Perry (3 catches, 104 yards)
Keys: Again, a battle in the trenches in these run-heavy teams. Hughes Springs is averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game against a Hooks team that is allowing 150 per game. Like Hughes Springs, the Hooks’ linebackers and secondary are solid in fitting the run. First down will be key in slowing down the Mustangs, who are 57 percent on third down.
Did you know: Hooks is averaging 42.5 points and 406.7 yards (129.5 passing/277.2 rushing) per game against teams with a combined 13-27 record. The Hornets are allowing an average of 16.3 points and 202.7 yards (52.5 passing/150.2 rushing) per game ... Hughes Springs is averaging 30.1 points and 338.6 yards (42 passing/296.6 rushing) per game against teams with a combined 26-18 record. The Mustangs are allowing an average of 20.1 points and 213.4 yards (127 passing/86.4 rushing) per game ... Hughes Springs has faced the three of the four teams (Mount Vernon, Jefferson, Atlanta) in 7-3A, DI with a winning record this season. Hooks closes the regular season against those three teams ... After a 14-point loss to Mount Vernon (35-21), Hughes Springs has wins over Jefferson and Atlanta by four total points
Twitter-sized preview: Hughes Springs enters with momentum after a couple of big wins. Possessions will be limited between two teams that can both run the ball and fit the run. Turnovers will be costly in a game that has big district title implications in a tight 7-3A, DI race.