Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Harris St. at Simmons St., Kilgore
Coaches
Carthage: Scott Surratt (14th season, 165-28)
Kilgore: Mike Wood (11th season, 74-48)
Up next: Terrell at Kilgore; Carthage is open
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Carthage: QB Kai Horton ... RB Mason Courtney ... OL Tee Kellum ... TE Montrell Smith ... WR Craig McNew ... WR Braden Wade ... WR Montrel Hatten
Kilgore: DL/LB Kaden Kenney ... LB Brian Brown ... DB Donovan Adkins ... DL Alex Chavez
WHEN KILGORE HAS THE BALL
Carthage: DB Austin Morgan ... DL Kylon Lister ... LB Kip Lewis
Kilgore: RB Trayveon Epps ... WR Donovan Adkins ... QB Dalton McElyea
Quick hitsWhen Kilgore and Carthage collided in the state championship game in 2013, it had been four years since the two teams met on the field. Since then, the two Bulldog squads have scrapped every year, with Carthage winning five of the last seven meetings, including the past three seasons.
The two will scrap again to open the 2020 season, just like they did in 2008 and 2009. On paper, this one is tight as both teams return a number of skill players on offense, including the returning QBs and RBs on both sides. Both teams have some holes to fill up front both ways but this one has all the makings of a classic shootout between the two rivals. Horton and Courtney accounted for 67 touchdowns for Carthage a year ago in the seventh state championship season for Carthage. McElyea and Epps return a lot of experience for Kilgore, who returns 11 starters overall compared to eight from Carthage.
There could be some offensive fireworks in this one — the recent six-year stretch includes high scoring numbers from both teams — but the 2020 edition will come down to whichever defense rises to the occasion.
Did you know: Kilgore leads the series, 29-26, dating back to 1951