Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: John Outlaw Field at Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Coaches
Longview: John King (16th season; 168-36)
Lufkin: Todd Quick (8th season; 57-26)
Up next: Marshall at Longview; Lufkin at Nacogdoches
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: QB Haynes King ... WR Kaden Kearbey ... ATH JD Williams ... TE Jhailon Braden ... OL Parker Cox ... RB Kaden Meredith ... FB Markevion Haynes
Lufkin: S Jerrin Thompson ... S Tre Odom ... DL Kayson Elijah ... DL Wilburn Smallwood ... CB Christian Stafford
Keys: There are several battles coming in this one but the main focus will be Longview’s new offensive line against Lufkin’s defensive front, which features size and speed. Cox is the lone returning starter up front for the Lobos in a unit that is still a work in progress. King, a Texas A&M commit that completed 67% of his passes for 3,665 yards and 41 touchdowns, is able to make things happen with his feet but him running all night doesn’t bode well for the Lobos. If he does have time, that’s where the second battle comes in: Longview’s wide receivers against Lufkin’s secondary, which features the duo of Thompson, a Texas commit and Odom. Both are three-year starters that John King described as ‘one of the best duos you’ll find in high school football.’ Meredith, who will get his first time as the Lobo feature back, as well as Haynes and Williams, a do-it-all threat for the Lobos, need to get the ground game going to allow Haynes King and the receiving corps to open things up.
He said it: “They’ve got a few new guys up front and a couple of linebackers that played last year. They’ve made some changes with their personnel and their defensive line was disruptive in their scrimmage and put pressure on in the pass game. They look a little different from what they’ve done in years past defensively with how much they blitzed. That’s going to be a big part of what they do. We’ve got to handle that and win some battles up front.” — King
WHEN LUFKIN HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: DL Sawyer Goram-Welch ... LB Tyshawn Taylor ... S Robert Pierce ... CB Dakirin Buchanan
Lufkin: WR Ja’Lynn Polk ... QB Jordan Moore ... RB Caleb Berry ... WR Christian Reggie ... OL Jacolten Jones (6-3, 300) ... OL Seth Williams (6-3, 330)
Keys: Lufkin’s receivers vs. Longview’s secondary in a battle that is down the field that really starts up front. Moore (883 yards, 13 TDs as a sophomore) is back with weapons like Polk, who had 37 catches for 695 yards and nine touchdowns and John King described as being in ‘mid-season form’ in Lufkin’s scrimmage, will battle against a new-look secondary aside from Buchanan at cornerback and Pierce, who had eight interceptions in 2018. Polk, a Texas Tech pledge, is far from the only weapon for Moore. Longview’s most veteran unit, the front seven, must find a way to get pressure on Moore against a sizeable Panther front, particularly on the left side. That will alleviate the pressure on the Lobo secondary, which will get a strong test right out of the gate.
He said it: “They’re going to spread you thin behind a big offensive line that can knock you off the ball. If they get you biting on the run, they can hit you with the pass. They have a good plan and know what they’re doing with it. We can’t let them run at will on us. We’ve got to