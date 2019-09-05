Records
Longview: 1-0
Marshall: 0-1
Stadium: Lobo Stadium
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl (First season, 0-1)
Longview: John King (16th season, 169-36)
On the air: 106.5 JACK FM
Twitter updates: @hayden_h
Last week: Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20; Longview 24, Lufkin 21
Up next: Marshall at Carthage; Longview at John Tyler (Thursday)
WHEN MARSHALL HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Marshall: WR Savion Williams (7 catches, 76 yards, TD) ... OL Jarius Mitchell (6-0, 265) ... OL Remon Jones (6-1, 255) ... OL Joel Vasquez (6-2, 290) ... RB Dominique Williams (10 carries, 51 yards) ... QB Brent Burris
Longview: LB Tyshawn Taylor (14 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) ... S Malik Cannon (10 tackles, TFL, PBU) ... DL Sawyer Goram-Welch (6 tackles, TFL, sack) ... CB Dakirin Buchanan (4 PBU) ... DL Drew Beltran (6 tackles) ... S Robert Pierce (4 tackles, PBU)
Keys: Longview’s game-planning changed earlier this week with the news that Marshall quarterback JJ Green, a three-year starter, is no longer with the team. But the goal remains the same: contain the Mavericks’ big-play potential on offense, led by Williams, an Arkansas commit, that can make plays no matter who is at quarterback. The Lobo defense got off to a solid start against Lufkin with two crucial fourth-quarter stops. Longview got its expected action from its front seven and held Lufkin to 2.8 yards per carry. The key for the Lobo defense is to limit the big play and keep pressure on the quarterback, no matter who is under center.
He said it: “They can big-play you with bubble screens, jail-break screens and things like that. Savion, he’s a long, athletic receiver that can win a lot of one-on-one battles,” — King
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Marshall: DL James Washington (6-2, 215) ... DL Kayce Hurd (6-2, 270) ... DL Michael Washington (6-0, 220) ... LB Kygze Turner (26 tackles) ... CB Jared Washington ... CB Darius Williams ... DB Lyrik Rawls (INT)
Longview: OL Parker Cox ... TE Jhailon Braden ... WR Kaden Kearbey (7 catches, 81 yards) ... WR Kyas Moore (7 catches, 103 yards) ... QB Haynes King (20-36-2, 283 yards; 5 carries, 36 yards, TD) ... RB Kaden Meredith (16 carries, 85 yards, TD) ... FB Markevion Haynes (5 carries, 65 yards) ... K Antonio Onofre
Keys: Run the football. Longview aired it out 36 times against Lufkin, a career-high for quarterback Haynes King while the Lobos were held to 188 yards on 27 carries. Longview’s offensive line remains a work in progress and will have a test with the trio of James Washington, Hurd and Michael Washington, all of whom are returning starters. King did spread the love, targeting six receivers in the season opener but the Lobos must win some battles up front in order to get Meredith and Haynes going, especially on first down, where the Lobos struggled and set up 15 third downs with an average of 6.3 yards.
He said it: “We’ve got to play more consistently in the offensive line and be able to run the football better. We’re not going in trying to throw the ball 36 times a week. A lot of that was RPO stuff where we got the look we wanted so we threw it but those did have a run option. My concern was that, if we ran the ball, how much would we have gotten. There wasn’t much room to run and we’ve got to create some run lanes. We’ve got some good ones at running back and we’ve got to get them going.” — King
Did you know: Tonight is the 109th meeting between Longview and Marshall and the 87th-straight season the two teams have squared off ... The Lobos lead the series, 61-42-5, and have won 17 of the last 18 meetings ... Longview has won the last three games by a combined score of 157-28 ... A Lobo win would be the 100th of this decade, starting in 2010. No Lobo team has reached 100 wins in a decade, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson of www.lobohistory.com ... Longview finished 9-of-15 on third-down conversions and limited Lufkin to 3-of-12 on third down ... The Lobos have a minus-2 turnover ratio after one game ... Tyler Lee finished with 338 rushing yards and 50 passing yards against Marshall ... The Mavericks had 85 rushing yards and 317 passing yards against the Red Raiders
Twitter-sized preview: Longview had a chance to put away Lufkin early but didn’t. Should the Lobos do that against Marshall, which comes in on a rocky start to the season, look for Longview to get the opportunity to explore its depth. Running the ball and limiting big plays from the Mavs will be key.