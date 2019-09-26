Records
Hallsville: 2-1
Pine Tree: 1-2
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Hallsville: Joe Drennon (3rd year, 7-16 at school, 127-69 overall)
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 12-23)
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up next: Marshall at Hallsville; Pine Tree at Mount Pleasant
Series: Hallsville leads 18-12-1
WHEN PINE TREE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (43 of 77 passing, 800 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; 36 carries, 327 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Gabe Adams (20 receptions, 464 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Keelan Turner (10 carries 231 yards, 6 TDs; 1 kickoff for TD)... RB Tyler Sheffield (37 carries, 238 yards, 3 TDs)
Hallsville: DB Blake Ware (29 tackles) … DB Carson Trainor (25 tackles) ... DE Justice Nelson (20 tackles, 2 sacks) ... DL James Nehk (13 tackles)
Keys: Pine Tree has the most explosive offense in District 9-5A … The Pirates have averaged 567 yards through three non-district contests … DJ Freeman is dangerous at QB for the Bucs with over 1,100 yards total offense and 11 TDs responsible for … Freeman has an outstanding 7/1 TD to INT ratio … Defenses are forced to pick their poison when lining up against Pine Tree … Freeman’s dual-threat ability, coupled with backfield assistance from the like of Tyler Sheffield and Jayden Smith make the Pirate ground game formidable … You load the box to stop the run and Freeman can pick a defense apart in the passing game … Gabe Adams has emerged as one of the top receivers in East Texas with 464 yards on 20 receptions and 4 TDs … Another emerging pass catcher is Keelan Turner, who averages 23 yards per grab and has a half dozen receiving TDs … Hallsville’s top-ranked defense is likely to receive its best challenge to date … The Bobcats have held the opposition to 191 yards in three ball games.
WHEN HALLSVILLE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Hallsville: RB Tre Fulton (66 carries, 378 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Carter Rogas (18 of 46 passing, 243 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 43 carries, 185 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Brian Pullum (9 receptions, 189 yards, 2 TDs)
Pine Tree: OLB Dallas Dixon (21 tackles) ... SS Keith Wright (19 tackles) ... OLB Sam Williams (22 tackles) ... DL Colton Munoz (16 tackles)
Keys: Hallsville builds its offense around senior Tre Fulton, who sits atop District 9-5A in rushing. Fulton has 378 yards on 66 touches for a 5.73 average with 4 TDs … The Bobcats have shown steady improvement under Joe Drennon in his three years on board … Sophomore Carter Rogas directs the Hallsville offense. Rogas has completed 243 yards through the air with 3 TDs. He also averages 4.3 yards per rush. Pine Tree’s defense, which gives up on average 408 yards, will need to be aware of Rogas’ ability to run as well as pass … The leading Bobcat pass catcher is Brian Pullum, who has nine recepts for 189 yards and 2 TDs. He has a 56-yard reception to his credit.
He said it: “You always like to have a bye week before you get ready for district. It gives you a chance to catch your breath. Our philopshy during a bye week is to focus on us. That’s what we did. It’s a great opportunity to take our first three games and teach from them. I feel like we have a chance to be better than we’ve been. We can’t talk about it, we gotta go do it. Hallsvile’s gonna come in here ready to play and I know we’ll get their best shot.” — Kerry Lane
Twitter sized preview: Pine Tree’s Kerry Lane, a perfect 3-0 against Hallsville, takes great pride in the traveling trophy the two school’s annually play for. The Bobcats held dominion of the trophy for 19 years, including 13 consecutive victories with play stoppage from 2001 to 2005.