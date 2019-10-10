Records
Sabine: 5-0, 1-0 in District 8-3A, DI
Winnsboro 4-2, 1-1
Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Sabine ISD’s James Bamberg Stadium, Gladewater
Coaches
Sabine: Rex Sharp (3rd season, 12-13; 26-49 overall)
Winnsboro: Josh Finney (1st season, 4-2; 90-34 overall)
Last week: Sabine 52, Tatum 41; Winnsboro 37, White Oak 20
Up next: Sabine at West Rusk; Tatum at Winnsboro
WHEN WINNSBORO HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Winnsboro: OL John McCurdy … RB Landry Deaton … QB Keen Glover … RB Luke Miller … RB Lakeedrian Jones … WR Elijah Bolton
Sabine: DL Brenton Warren (61 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks) … DB Ty Fransisco (41 tackles, 2 INT, FF, FR) … LB Brannigan Willige (41 tackles, 6 TFL, sack, INT) … DB Bre’den Ford (38 tackles, 2 INT, FR) … S Clayton Simmons (19 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT) … DL Tristan Green (35 tackles, 3 TFL) … LB Carter Patterson (39 tackles, 2 TFL, sack) … DB Cayden Fortson (3 INT, 4 PBU)
Keys: First down will be crucial for the Sabine defense in order to keep Winnsboro’s stable of running backs behind schedule. The Raiders have had four different running backs score touchdowns so far in district action. Opponents have averaged 3.7 yards per carry against the Sabine defense and have a 35 percent conversion rate on third down this season. Winnsboro does have the ability to pass with Glover hooking up with Bolton for a 60-yard touchdown connection against White Oak. Opponents are 46 percent passing against Sabine and the Cardinal defense has come away with nine interceptions so far this season so winning on first down and forcing low-percentage throws on third-and-long will be a big key for Sabine.
WHEN SABINE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Winnsboro: DB Dominique Allen … DL Kilder Ortega … LB Logan Minick … DL Brandon Noll
Sabine: OL Tristan Green … OL LJ Mitchell … QB Landon McKinney (42-76-2, 875 yards, 7 TDs; 72 carries, 502 yards, 11 TDs) … RB BJ Stidham (56 carries, 531 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Brannigan Willige (32 carries, 151 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 103 yards, TD) … WR AJ Greshman (16 carries, 329 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Weston Pritchard (10 catches, 167 yards, TD) … WR Clayton Simmons (6 catches, 144 yards)
Keys: Pedal to the floor for the Cardinal offense, which is scoring over 40 points per game this season led by an all-around season from QB McKinney, who can get things done on the ground and has a deep receiving corps to pick from. Winnsboro’s defense held Gladewater to a season-low 16 points before White Oak got on the board late in what was heading towards a blowout win. A big night from the Sabine offensive line will keep the Cardinal offense rolling right along with McKinney in control.
Did you know: Sabine is 5-0 for the first time since 2002 … 2019 is the second season since 2002 that the Cardinals have recoded five wins … The Cardinals are averaging 43.2 points and 434.2 yards (184.6 passing/247.6 rushing) per game against opponents with a combined record of 17-11. Sabine is allowing 16.3 points and 267.2 yards (136.2 passing/131 rushing) per game … Winnsboro is averaging 35.2 points and allowing 16.3 against opponents with a combined record of 14-19 … Sabine snapped a five-game losing streak to Winnsboro in 2018 with a 35-6 win. Winnsboro took a 23-20 win over the Cardinals in four overtimes in 2014
Around 8-3A, DI: Gladewater is 2-0; Sabine is 1-0; Tatum, West Rusk and Winnsboro are 1-1; Mineola is 0-1 and White Oak is 0-2; Mineola visits Gladewater tonight while White Oak hosts West Rusk. Tatum is idle.
Twitter-sized preview: Sabine is in the driver’s seat with McKinney at the wheel in a district race that looks to come down to the wire with a number of teams chasing them. Avoiding turnovers and staying balanced should keep the Cardinals right where they are.