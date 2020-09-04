Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Records: Spring Hill: 0-1; Gladewater: 0-1
Coaches: Spring Hill: Weston Griffis: Gladewater: Jonny Louvier
Last week: Sabine 17, Spring Hill 14; Gilmer 55, Gladewater 41
Up next: Spring Hill is open; Gladewater at Center
WHEN SPRING HILL HAS THE BALL
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier .. RB Jordan Jones (12 carries, 96 yards) ... RB/FB Devaunte Powers (15 carries, 73 yards; 1 catch, 29 yards, TD) ... QB Jax Stovall (15-29-0, 147 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Brody Barnhill (4 catches, 52 yards) ... WR Eric Morrow (3 catches, 31 yards, TD) ... WR Tyrese Jones
Gladewater: LB Logan Bohanon (9 tackles) ... LB/DB Landon Ellis (9 tackles) ... DL Rajaun Johnson (8 tackles, TFL) ... DB Eli Carter (7 tackles, TFL, sack) ... DL Eli Kates (FF)
WHEN GLADEWATER HAS THE BALL
Spring Hill: SS/OLB Donavan Tennison (7 tackles, 2 PBU) ... LB Brody Barnhill (7 tackles, TFL, sack) ... LB Michael Marrs (6 tackles, TFL) ... DL Cameron Webb (5 tackles, TFL) ... LB Devaunte Powers (4 tackles, PBU)
Gladewater: WR DJ Allen (5 catches, 180 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Malachi Gordon (17 carries, 109 yards, TD) ... RB Devin Walker (14 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs) ... QB Tristan Holmes (8-17-2, 226 yards, 2 TDs)
QUICK HITS
Both Spring Hill and Gladewater were hampered with early-season miscues that proved to be costly in their respective season openers. For the Bears, it was tunrovers and for the Panthers, special teams woes. But both teams showed flashes of what the season has in store, particularly on offense.
Spring Hill broke in a new QB in Stovall, who was poised at times in his sophomore varsity debut. The Panthers rolled out a number of backs with Jones getting going late. Powers proves to be a do-it-all on both sides for Spring Hill.
Gladewater had big flashes, particularly a big night from Allen out wide. The Bears also showed their ground-and-pound tradition to go with the quick strike with a drive that took over six minutes off the clock.
This one is about defense. Gilmer put up 482 yards of total offense and scored on eight of 11 drives against Gladewater a week ago. Meanwhile, Sabine, breaking in a number of new players on its offense, rolled up 283 yards of offense — 224 on the ground — against the Panthers.
Despite the 0-1 records, both teams showed flashes and, again, miscues will be costly but this one will come down to who made the biggest jump this week on defense.
Added to the mix is the unique relationship between Griffis and Louvier. Griffis was an assistant this past season under Louvier, who returned to his alma mater Bears this offseason after a year at Spring Hill.
Did you know: Allen recently picked up his second offer, hearing from the University of New Mexico. The Lobos join UTSA on Allen’s list.
HAYDEN HENRY