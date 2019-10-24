Records
Whitehouse: 5-2, 4-0
Pine Tree: 5-2, 4-0
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Whitehouse: Marcus Gold (2rd year, 12-6)
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 15-23)
Last week: Whitehouse 43, Lindale 36; Pine Tree 38, Nacogdoches 28
Up next: Marshall at Whitehouse; Lindale at Pine Tree
Series: Whitehouse leads 10-6
WHEN PINE TREE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB D.J. Freeman (93 of 166 passing, 1,546 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT; 81 carries, 783 yards, 13 TDs) ... WR Gabe Adams (37 receptions, 833 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR J.J. Sparkman (22 receptions, 347 yards, 4 TDs)... RB Tyler Sheffield (122 carries, 796 yards, 8 TDs)
Whitehouse: MLB Nick Mcgrew (65 tackles) … DE Omar Lopez (38 tackles) … DT Ty Ward (37 tackles, 15 TFL) … SS Jack Clark (49 tackles)
Keys: The Pirates are multi-faceted and can give opposing defensive coordinators sleepless nights. If a defense loads the box to stop the run, QB D.J. Freeman can pick a secondary apart. He is lethal when out in space and can break ankles and hearts with his athletic prowess. The junior signal-caller has 783 yards rushing and a 9.67 average with 13 TDs. He’s completing 56 percent of his passes for 1,546 yards with a 13/1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Freeman’s backfield mate, Tyler Sheffield, leads 9-5A with 796 yards and a 6.52 average to go with 8 TDs. Freeman and Sheffield have accounted for all the Pine Tree ground game the past two weeks in wins over Nacogdoches and Jacksonville. The Pirates average 272 yards on the ground and 244 through the air. Clearly Freeman’s preferred target for most of the season has been sure-handed Gabe Adams, who averages 23 yards per catch. His 82-yard haul last week seemed to break the spirit of Nacogdoches last Friday. J.J. Sparkman, out the first three weeks with an injury, has 22 catches for 347 yards and 4 TDs in four games. Whitehouse is noted for sound defensive play with few busted assignments or missed tackles. The Wildcats rank first defensively in 9-5A, giving up on average 143 yards rushing 156 passing. It’ll be good on good tonight with the loop’s best offense matching wits against the top defense.
He said it: “Pine Tree seems like they’ve really got things on a roll over there. It’s a big opportunity for both teams. The one that makes the fewest mistakes is usually the one that comes out on top. We’ll have to be at our best, because Pine Tree is very good.” — Whitehouse’s Marcus Gold
WHEN WHITEHOUSE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Whitehouse: QB Kaden Casey (72 of 124 passing, 925 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INT; 62 carries, 420 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Peyton Kennedy (86 carries, 511 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Skyler Trevino (17 receptions, 440 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Trevor Theiring (16 receptions, 175 yards, 3 TDs)
Pine Tree: OLB Dallas Dixon (37 tackles) ... SS Keith Wright (42 tackles) ... OLB Ryan Levingston (34 tackles) ... MLB Colton Munoz (28 tackles)
Keys: The Wildcats will spread the field, but like to establish the running game. They build around QB Kaden Casey, who has 420 yards and averages 6.8 per rush with 6 TDs. His paired with Peyton Kennedy, who leads the Wildcats with 511 yards and 4 TDs. Whitehouse may not be flashy, but don’t be deceived. They’ll shrink the game if at all possible. That’s not a bad approach when faced against such an explosive offense as Pine Tree’s. Look for a steady diet of Kennedy and Casey in an effort to eat up yards and clock. Casey can put the ball up and will focus on Skyler Trevino, who leads the squad with 17 receptions for 440 yards and 4 TDs. The Pirate defense forced five turnovers last week and would love nothing more than to do same against Whitehouse.
He said it: “I think anyone in charge of a program wants to be in games like this. We’re playing games that matter and want to be playing for a chance to win it. This is why you coach and why you play. You want to be in games that count and games that matter.” — Pine Tree’s Kerry Lane
Twitter sized preview: Pine Tree games are now being broadcast on YouTube Radio. Veteran sportscaster and 1982 Longview alum Randy Johnson has the call. Johnson has previously worked Tyler Lee football and Lobo baseball.