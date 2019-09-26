Records
Gilmer: 2-2
Newton: 3-0
Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Coaches
Gilmer: Matt Turner
Newton: Drew Johnston
Last week: Carthage 24, Gilmer 15; Newton 20, West Orange-Stark 14
Up next: Gilmer at Bullard; Legacy School of Science at Newton
Gilmer: OL Bladen Collum … OL Blake Olivares … OL Jarot Ritter … OL Devon King … OL Aaron Duhar … OL Matt Mauldin … Mason Hurt (55 of 107, 728 yards, 7 TD, 3 interceptions) … Darrell Bush (47 carries, 271 yards, 3 TD) … Eddie Ray (11 catches, 162 yards, 3 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (15 catches, 297 yards, 3 TD) … Matthew Burton (27 tackles, 7 QB pressures) … Grant Couture (46 tackles, 6 TFL) … Casey Irons (15 QB pressures) … Jett Jones (34 tackles) … Davion Smith (29 tackles)
Newton: QB Nate Williams … WR Dominique Seastrunk … DB Zach Gulley … Robbie Phillips … Brice Westbrook … RB Kevin Watson
Did you know: Gilmer’s first four opponents have a combined record of 12-4 … Newton’s first three opponents have a combined record of 3-6 … Johnston is the son of former Eagle coach W.T. Johnston, who took the Eagles to three state title games and won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. W.T. Johnston retired following the 2018 season due to health reasons, and he died back in May … Newton has won 33 straight games … Newton won last year’s meeting against the Buckeyes, falling behind 15-7 and then scoring 30 unanswered points to take control of the contest
Twitter-sized preview: No one can accuse the Buckeyes of playing a soft schedule. After facing Class 4A DI No. 5 ranked Paris and Class 4A DI No. 2 ranked Carthage in back-to-back weeks, the Buckeyes continue their meat grinder of a schedule against Class 3A DII No. 1 ranked Newton tonight.