Records
Hallsville: 1-1
Bullard: 1-1
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Panther Stadium, Bullard
Coaches
Hallsville: Joe Drennon
Bullard: Scott Callaway
Last week: Kilgore 48, Hallsville 24; Bullard 26, Spring Hill 28
Up next: Hallsville open; Bullard at Chapel Hill
Players to watch
Hallsville: OL Dale Dawes … OL Jaden Hood … OL Reagan Bailey … OL Brian Nino … OL Alex Peralta … RB Tre Fulton (46 carries, 287 yards, 3 TD … QB Carter Rojas (11 of 29, 170 yards, 3 TD, 1 int) … WR Brian Pullum (5 catches, 135 yards, 2 TD) … Jordan Landauer (17 tackles) … Blake Ware (21 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) … Carson Trainor (28 takcles, 2 TFL) … Justice Nelson (17 tackles, 2 sacks)
Bullard: OL Tanner Fowler … OL Alex Evans … OL Zach Wilbur … OL Peyton Ellis … OL Blake Morse … QB Tristen Shewmake … WR Nicholas Hooley … RB Latrez Young
Did you know: Hallsville piled up 329 rushing yards en route to a 62-14 win over Bullard last season. The Bobcats led 13-0 after one quarter and 40-0 at halftime in that game
Twitter-sized preview: Hallsville is looking for momentum, while Bullard hopes to make it two wins in a row. The Bobcats must stop dual threat QB Shewmake, and the best way to do that is controlling the clock with a strong running game.
Jack Stallard