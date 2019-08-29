Hallsville
Hallsville High School (8) Tyler Lee, (50) Alex Peralta, (7) Will Parsons, (2) Brian Pullum, (62) Dale Dawes, (12) Nolan Sirmons (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

 Sarah A. Miller

Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight

Stadium: Terrell Memorial Stadium, Terrell

Coaches

Hallsville: Joe Drennon

Terrell: Marvin Sedberry, Jr.

Up next: Kilgore at Hallsville; Terrell at Paris

Players to watch

Hallsville: OL Reagan Bailey … QB Carson Rogas … WR Brian Pullum … RB Tre Fulton … LB Blake Ware … LB Carson Trainor … DB Chad Howard … LB Lion Felder

Terrell: OL Malik Griffin … RB Jaquavious Morris … QB Trey Lunsford … WR Kylan Pierson … LB Stephen Idemudia … DB Chris Davis … LB Khalid Johnson … DB Corey Reedy

Did you know: Neither team has won a playoff game since 2015. That year saw the Bobcats finish the year with an overall record of 7-5 while the Tigers went 11-2.

Twitter-sized preview: The Bobcats defeated the Tigers a year ago to start off the year at 1-0 but expect the Tigers to be hungry for revenge as they have the home-field advantage. The team that sets the tone early will more than likely be the team that comes starts out the year undefeated.

