Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Terrell Memorial Stadium, Terrell
Coaches
Hallsville: Joe Drennon
Terrell: Marvin Sedberry, Jr.
Up next: Kilgore at Hallsville; Terrell at Paris
Players to watch
Hallsville: OL Reagan Bailey … QB Carson Rogas … WR Brian Pullum … RB Tre Fulton … LB Blake Ware … LB Carson Trainor … DB Chad Howard … LB Lion Felder
Terrell: OL Malik Griffin … RB Jaquavious Morris … QB Trey Lunsford … WR Kylan Pierson … LB Stephen Idemudia … DB Chris Davis … LB Khalid Johnson … DB Corey Reedy
Did you know: Neither team has won a playoff game since 2015. That year saw the Bobcats finish the year with an overall record of 7-5 while the Tigers went 11-2.
Twitter-sized preview: The Bobcats defeated the Tigers a year ago to start off the year at 1-0 but expect the Tigers to be hungry for revenge as they have the home-field advantage. The team that sets the tone early will more than likely be the team that comes starts out the year undefeated.
Nathan Hague