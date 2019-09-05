Records
Kilgore: 1-0
Hallsville: 1-0
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Coaches
Kilgore: Mike Wood
Hallsville: Joe Drennon
Last week: Kilgore 17, Nacogdoches 14; Hallsville 33, Terrell 21
Up next: Pine Tree at Kilgore; Hallsville at Bullard
Players to watch
Kilgore: OL Calvin Woodside … OL C.J. Brown … OL Brayden Johnson … OL Josh Flores … OL Devin Coleman … QB Dalton McElyea (12 of 23, 115 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int) … RB Kennieth Lacy (12 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD) RB Tray Epps (12 carries, 72 yards)… DB Donovan Adkins (10 tackles, interception) … Jayce McFarland (6 tackles, interception) … DL Kaden Kenney (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) … DL Deundre Blanton (7 tackles, 1 sack)
Hallsville: OL Dale Dawes … OL Jaden Hood … OL Reagan Bailey … OL Brian Nino … OL Alex Peralta … RB Tre Fulton (32 carries, 214 yards, 2 TD) … Carson Trainor (8 tackles, 2 TFL) … Justice Nelson (7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) … Blake Ware (5 tackles, 2 TFL)
Did you know: Kilgore and Hallsville are meeting for the 30th time, and Kilgore leads the all-time series 20-8-1 … Hallsville snapped a five-game losing streak against the Bulldogs in 2018, rushing for 261 yards in a 20-10 win
Twitter-sized preview: Traditional “ground and pound” teams, the Bulldogs and Bobcats pride themselves on physical play up front. Kilgore did toss it around 23 times last week with new QB McElyea, but this one will come down to winning the battle up front