Records
Kilgore: 3-0
Texas High: 2-1
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Mike Wood
Texas High: Gerry Stanford
Last week: Kilgore 64, Pine Tree 62 (3 OT); Texas high 62, Liberty-Eylau 13
Up next: Kilgore at Pittsburg; Texas High at John Tyler
Players to watch
Kilgore: OL Calvin Woodside … OL C.J. Brown … OL Brayden Johnson … OL Josh Flores … OL Devin Coleman … QB Dalton McElyea (41 of 61, 494 yards, 7 TD, 1 interception) … RB Kennieth Lacy (39 carries, 309 yards, 6TD) … RB Tray Epps (43 carries, 350 yards, 4 TD) … Brian Brown (12 catches, 142 yards, 1 TD; 32 tackles) … Donovan Adkins (7 catches, 122 yards, 3 TD; 22 tackles, 3 PBU, 2 forced fumbles) … Sam Witt (18 tackles) … Jayce McFarland (27 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Trey Williams (12 tackles) … Deundre Blanton (17 tackles, 2 sacks)
Texas High: Trakeci Cooper (59 carries, 461 yards, 5 TD) … Tyrell Miller (27 carries, 155 yards, 1 TD) … Rian Cellers (32 of 55, 385 yards, 5 TD, 2 INTs) … Kobe Webster (17 catches, 283 yards, 3 TD) … Caleb Arnold (2 INTs
Did you know: This marks the 31st meeting between Kilgore and Texas High, and the Tigers lead the Bulldogs 17-11-2 … Kilgore rolled up 405 total yards and 314 rushing yards in last year’s beatdown of the Tigers, with Lacy (161) and Epps (121) both topping the century mark on the ground … Kilgore entered last season’s contest with an 0-3 record, and the win over Texas High started a run of three wins in four games as Kilgore went on to earn a playoff spot. The loss started Texas High on a five-game losing skid, and the Tigers finished the year 3-7 and missed the playoffs
Twitter-sized preview: Always one of the top running teams in East Texas, Kilgore got more than 300 yards and five passing touchdowns from junior signal caller McElyea last week. The threat of Kilgore airing it out could lead to another big night on the ground for Epps and Lacy against the Tigers