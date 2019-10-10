Records
Longview: 5-0, 1-0 in District 11-6A
Mesquite Horn: 2-4, 1-1
Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Coaches
Longview: John King (16th season, 173-36)
Mesquite Horn: Chris Hudler (1st season, 2-4)
Last week: Longview was open; Rockwall 45, Mesquite Horn 7
Up next: Rockwall-Heath at Longview; Mesquite Horn is open
Players to watch
Longview: OL Tim Polk ... OL Malique Miller ... OL Parker Cox ... OL Tavion Sterling ... OL Owen Kuenemann ... TE Jhailon Braden (7 catches, 79 yards, TD) ... RB Kaden Meredith (65 carries, 442 yards, 6 TDs; 3 catches, 50 yards) ... QB Haynes King (52-98-5, 761 yards, 5 TDs; 23 carries, 210 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Kaden Kearbey (15 catches, 191 yards) ... ATH JD Williams (13 carries, 85 yards, TD; 4 catches, 64 yards) ... K Antonio Onofre ... LB Tyshawn Taylor (54 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PBU) ... DL Drew Beltran (11 TFL, 5 sacks, FF, FR) ... DL Sawyer Goram-Welch (6 TFL, 3 sacks) ... S Malik Cannon (8 TFL, 3 sacks, 40 tackles) ... CB Dakirin Buchanan (7 PBU, 3 TFL) ... S/OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (4 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, 2 PBU)
Mesquite Horn: RB Ben Wyatt (72 carries, 463 yards, 8 TDs) ... QB Davazea Gabriel (56-113-5, 926 yards, 4 TDs; 67 carries, 243 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB/WR N’Kowski Emory (32 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs; 10 catches, 180 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Cameron Jackson (13 catches, 229 yards) ... WR/TE Donovan Payne (11 catches, 200 yards, TD) ... OL Daimonte Williams (6-3, 300) ... DL D’Edrick Dotson (45 tackles, 3 TFL) ... LB Nick Garcia (58 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks) ... LB Marquis Edwards (62 tackles) ... S Keidrin Walker (56 tackles, 3 INT) ... CB Evan Williams (46 tackles, 3 INT)
Did you know: Tonight is the 13th meeting between the two teams with Longview leading the series, 10-2 ... Horn won, 52-34, in 2017 at Hanby Stadium which is the last regular-season and district loss for the Lobos ... The Jaguars have won the previous two meetings at Hanby ... Horn is averaging 341.7 yards (179 rushing/162.7 passing) and 27 points per game against opponents with a combined 23-11 record. The Jaguars have allowed 413.2 yards (222.7 rushing/190.5 passing) and 37.5 points per game ... Longview is averaging 7.7 yards per completion and 7.3 yards per carry this season ... Opponents are averaging 5.3 yards per completion and 2.4 yards per carry ... Horn QB Gabriel exited the Jaguars’ game against Rockwall in the first half. QB Braylon Monroe went out in the third quarter, giving way to Rayden Hernandez
Twitter-sized preview: Hanby holds a lot of history between these teams. Horn is dealing with injuries but its explosiveness on offense remains against the Lobo defense that has been shutdown this season. A crisp showing from the Lobo offense will get the second half of the season going on a high note.