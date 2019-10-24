Records
Longview: 7-0, 3-0
North Mesquite: 2-5, 0-3
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Stadium: EH Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Coaches
Longview: John King (16th season, 175-36)
North Mesquite: Tim Seder (2nd season, 5-11)
Last week: Longview 49, Rockwall-Heath 13; Rockwall 76, North Mesquite 7
Up next: Tyler Lee at Longview; North Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn
Players to watch
Longview: OL Tim Polk ... OL Malique Miller ... OL Joaquin Tovar ... OL Parker Cox ... OL Tavion Starling ... OL Owen Kuennemann ... RB Kaden Meredith (100 carries, 957 yards, 11 TDs; 4 catches, 63 yards) ... QB Haynes King (74-132-6, 1,130 yards, 9 TDs; 29 carries, 291 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Kyas Moore (22 catches, 455 yards, TD) ... WR Kaden Kearbey (17 catches, 226 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Jalen Hale (3 catches, 74 yards, 2 TDs) ... ATH JD Williams (15 carries, 88 yards, TD; 10 catches, 108 yards, 2 TDs) ... TE Jhailon Braden ... LB Tyshawn Taylor (79 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PBU) ... DL Sawyer Goram-Welch (39 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks) ... DL Drew Beltran (38 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks) ... OLB/S Malik Cannon (57 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks) ... DB Dakirin Buchanan (9 PBU)
North Mesquite: ATH Ka’Maury Thompson (41 carries, 254 yards, 3 TDs; 53-99-1, 750 yards, 8 TDs;) ... RB/LB/S Samuel Inyang (47 carries, 388 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR/CB Torrion Smith (32 catches, 396 yards, 5 TDs) ... DL Davion Carter ... WR/CB Dakaylon Jones
Did you know: Longview can clinch a playoff spot for the 19th-straight season with a win ... Tonight is the 15th meeting between the two teams with Longview leading the series, 11-3 ... Longview has a six-game win streak over the Stallions by a 291-38 scoreline, including a 63-3 win in 2018 ... Longview has won 23-straight regular-season games, including 15-straight district games, and 23 games in a row overall ... North Mesquite is averaging 23 points and 291.1 yards (157.3 rushing/133.8 passing) per game. The Stallions allow an average of 38.3 points and 302.9 yards (171 rushing/131.9 passing) per game ... Longview is averaging 39.7 points and 460.7 yards (298.7 rushing/162 passing) per game. The Lobos allow an average of 9 points and 207.1 yards (72.3 rushing/131.8 passing) per game ... The Lobo defense is holding opponents to 2.6 yards per carry, has two shutouts on the season and has held opponents scoreless in 20 quarters this season ... North Mesquite ATH Thompson is committed to the Naval Academy
Twitter-sized preview: Longview enters as the hands-down favorite in this game and a strong, crisp showing from the start will have a playoff spot locked up. Penalties and dropped passes are two areas that need to be cleaned up as the regular season enters the home stretch.