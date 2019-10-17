Records
Rockwall-Heath: 3-4, 0-3
Longview: 6-0, 2-0
Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Lobo Stadium
Coaches
Rockwall-Heath: Mike Spradlin (1st season, 3-4; 127-68 overall)
Longview: John King (16th season, 174-36)
Last week: Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 17; Longview 44, Mesquite Horn 20
Up next: Mesquite Horn at Rockwall-Heath; Longview at North Mesquite
Players to watch
Longview: OL Tim Polk ... OL Malique Miller ... OL Parker Cox ... OL Tavion Starling ... OL Owen Kuenemann ... TE Jhailon Braden ... TE Austin Pencheon ... RB Kaden Meredith (87 carries, 775 yards, 10 TDs) ... WR Kyas Moore (21 catches, 420 yards, TD) ... QB Haynes King (65-119-5, 946 yards, 5 TDs; 29 carries, 284 yards, 7 TDs) ... ATH JD Williams (9 catches, 104 yards, TD; 13 carries, 85 yards, TD) ... DL Drew Beltran (32 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks, FF, FR) ... DL Sawyer Goram-Welch (32 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks) ... LB Tyshawn Taylor (62 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 FF, FR, 2 PBU) ... S/OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (5 TFL, 3 sacks, FF, 2 PBU) ... S/OLB Malik Cannon (46 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks) ... CB Dakirin Buchanan (7 PBU, 3 TFL)
Rockwall-Heath: OL Hunter Smith (6-4, 282) ... OL Carson Fitchel (6-2, 276) ... QB Josh Hoover (143-227-6, 2,345 yards, 21 TDs) ... RB Zach Evans (122 carries, 674 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Jayden Jones (37 catches, 918 yards, 10 TDs) ... WR Corbin Cleveland (44 catches, 661 yards, 6 TDs) ... WR Casey Curtin (24 catches, 379 yards, 3 TDs) ... LB Grady Brewer (109 tackles, 4 TFL) ... DL Jaden Allen (21 tackles, 2 TFL) ... LB Sam Crowell (26 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks) ... CB Airyk Lexion (3 INTs) ... S Peyton Williams (2 INTs)
Did you know: This is the sixth meeting between the two teams with Longview holding a 5-0 record against the Hawks ... Longview is 189-37-6 at Lobo Stadium and 71-5 overall and 44-1 in district games under King, according to Bill Simpson of lobohistory.com ... Heath’s offense is second in 11-6A with an average of 472 yards per game, 137 rushing and 335 passing ... Hoover, a sophomore, leads 11-6A in passing and completion percentage ... Cleveland, Jones and Curtin are second, third and fourth in catches in 11-6A ... Heath’s defense is sixth in 11-6A, allowing an average of 410.4 yards per game, 173 rushing and 237.4 passing ... Longview is holding opponents to 186.3 yards per game, 65.2 rushing and 121.1 passing
Twitter-sized preview: Heath is airing it out this season which will be another test for the Lobo secondary. Getting pressure on the quarterback and a fast start defensively will help that cause. Offensively, the Lobos are aiming for a clean showing in the hunt for win No. 7 of the season.