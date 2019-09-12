Records
Marshall: 0-2
Carthage: 2-0
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Carthage: Scott Surratt
Last week: Longview 53, Marshall 0; Carthage 49, Liberty-Eylau 7
Up next: Marshall bye; Gilmer at Carthage
Players to watch
Marshall: RB Dominique Williams, Jr. (23 carries, 80 yards) … QB Brent Burris, Jr. (4 of 9, 56 yards, 1 INT) … WR Demrcus Williams, Jr. (4 receptions, 131 yards) … WR Savion Williams, Sr. (8 receptions, 83 yards, 1 TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls, Jr. … DL Michael Washington, Jr. … LB Kygze Turner, Sr.
Carthage: QB Kai Horton, Jr. (32 of 53, 536 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Mason Courtney, Jr. (24 carries, 165 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Kelvontay Dixon (6 receptions, 132 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Craig McNew (5 receptions, 151 yards, 1 TD) … LB Rayvon Ingram (11 tackles, 4 QB pressures) … DL Quanterrius Brown (11 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack) ... Kylon Lister (10 tackles) ... D.J. Hicks (9 tackles) ... Jai Brazier (14 tackles) ... Cole Whitlock (10 tackles)
Did you know: Carthage has not lost a regular-season game since Oct. 7, 2016 when it fell to Kilgore on the road. Last year’s matchup between these two teams was the first regular-season battle since the two schools went head-to-head in 1981.
Twitter-sized preview: The Mavericks have a tough task in front of them as the Bulldogs are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Don’t be surprised to see Marshall look to run the ball and drain the clock in order to keep the Carthage offense off the field.