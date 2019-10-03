Records
Marshall: 1-3, 1-0
Hallsville: 2-2, 0-1
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Hallsville: Joe Drennon
Last Week: Marshall 49, Lindale 35; Pine Tree 32, Hallsville 7
Up next: Mount Pleasant at Marshall; Hallsville at Lindale
Players to watch
Marshall: QB Savion Williams (7 of 11, 182 yards, 2 TDs; 16 carries, 160 yards, 3 TDs; 11 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Dominique Williams (29 carries, 168 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams, 6 catches, 201 yards, 1 TD … DB Lyrik Rawls (2 INTs) … LB Kygze Turner (1 INT) … DL Michael Washington … DB Kevin Pinson
Hallsville: RB Tre Fulton (82 carries, 506 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Carter Rogas (23 of 60, 277 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 58 carries, 252 yards, 2 TDs) … OL Dale Dawes … LB Blake Ware (32 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack) … LB Carson Trainor (30 tackles, 4 TFL) … DB Malik Marsh (8 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU) … DB Will Parsons (28 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 3 PBU) … DB Tyler Lee (22 tackles, 2 PBU)
Did you know: The Mavericks and Bobcats and been district opponents since 2002. Marshall leads the series 14-5 and is looking for its 20th straight district win dating back to 2016.
Twitter-sized preview: Expect both teams to use their rushing attacks more than their passing attacks. The team with the longest time of possession will likely be the team to come away with the win.
Nathan Hague