Records
Marshall: 3-3, 3-0
Jacksonville: 1-5, 0-3
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Jacksonville: Wayne Coleman
Last Week: Marshall 40, Mount Pleasant 21; Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 25
Up next: Nacogdoches at Marshall; Jacksonville at Hallsville
Players to watch
Marshall: QB Savion Williams (23-38, 560 yards, 5 TDs; 27 carries, 323 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Dominique Williams (45 carries, 380 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Joe Jordan (36 carries, 343 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Demarcus Williams (9 catches, 325 yards, 3 TDs) … DB Lyrik Rawls (2 INTs) … DL Michael Washington … LB Kygze Turner.
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater (79-169, 1,021 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs) … WR Chris Carpenter (32 catches, 497 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Jaylon Freeny (19 catches, 251 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Tyress Gipson (12 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD) … RB Aaron Richardson (67 carries, 224 yards, 6 TDs) … LB Bryson Tatum … DB Steven Gallegos
Did you know: These two teams have met on the gridiron 21 times, with their first meeting being in 1916. The Mavericks lead the series 15-6.
Twitter-sized preview: If Marshall can take way Jacksonville’s running game, the Mavericks should have no problem coming away with the win and extending their district record to 4-0.
Nathan Hague