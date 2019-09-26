Records
Lindale: 2-1
Marshall: 0-3
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Lindale: Chris Cochran
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Last week: Both were open
Up next: Marshall at Hallsville; Nacogdoches at Lindale
Players to watch
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins, (49 carries, 189 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Brayson Campbell (26-51, 299 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 21 carries, 159 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Luke Poe (20-29 226 yards, 3 TDs) …. WR Conner Boyette (17 catches, 185 yards, 1 TD) … WR Dylan Worrell (10 catches, 141 yards, 2 TDs) … DB Airik Williams (4 INTs) … DB Donald Walton (1 INT)
Marshall: RB Dominique Williams (18 carries, 85 yards) … QB/WR Savion Williams (1-3, 65 yards, 1 TD; 11 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Brent Burris (9-16, 81 yard, 2 INTs) … WR Demarcus Williams (6 catches, 201 yards, 1 TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls (1 INT) … LB Ky’gze Turner … DL Michael Washington
Did you know: A win tonight for the Marshall Mavericks would set a school record of 19 straight district wins dating back to 2016. The Mavs are currently tied with a record set from 1987-1990.
Twitter-sized preview: Don’t be surprised if the Mavericks keep the ball on the ground to drain the clock. There’s a good chance the team that finishes with the longest time of possession will be the team that starts off 1-0 in district play.