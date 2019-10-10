Records
Marshall: 2-3, 2-0
Mount Pleasant: 2-3, 0-2
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Mount Pleasant: Ritchie Pinckard
Last Week: Marshall 47, Hallsville 15; Pine Tree 56, Mount Pleasant 25
Up next: Marshall at Jacksonville; Hallsville at Mount Pleasant
Players to watch
Marshall: RB Joe Jordan (33 carries, 323 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Dominique Williams (39 carries, 323 yards, 1 TD) … QB Savion Williams (12-23, 292 yards, 2 TDs; 34 carries, 296 yards, 5 TDs; 10 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams (6 catches 201 yards, 1 TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls (2 INTs) … LB Kygze Turner (1 INT) … DL Michael Washington … DB Kevin Pinson
Mount Pleasant: RB Jaylen Williams (71 carries, 353 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Jamarian Brown (24 carries, 357 yards, 1 TD) … WR Caleb Jones (12 catches, 268 yards, 2 TDs; 34 carries, 198 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Kaleb Thompson (45-83, 405 804 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT) … LB Hagen Holloway … LB Christian Cervantes
Did you know: The last time Marshall lost to Mount Pleasant was in 2013 in Mount Pleasant in a 64-59 final. The Mavericks have won five straight since then with a combined score of 252-61, including two shutouts. The Tigers have never beaten Marshall at Maverick Stadium.
Twitter-sized preview: Marshall heads into this game with hopes of remaining perfect while Mount Pleasant hopes to earn its first district win. The team that’s offense remains on the field the longest will be the team that accomplishes that goal.