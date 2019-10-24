Records
Marshall: 4-3, 4-0
Nacogdoches: 1-6, 1-3
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Nacogdoches: Darren Allman
Last Week: Marshall 45, Jacksonville 13; Pine Tree 38, Nacogdoches 28
Up next: Marshall at Whitehouse; Hallsville at Nacogdoches
Players to watch
Marshall: QB Savion Williams (34-of-57, 709 yards, 6 TDs; 39 carries, 472 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Demarcus Williams (14 catches, 390 yards, 4 TDs) … Lyrik Rawls (12 catches, 354 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Dominique Williams (51 carries, 454 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Joe Jordan (40 carries, 415 yards, 3 TDs) … DB Lyrik Rawls (3 INTs) … DL Michael Washington … LB Kygze Turner
Nacogdoches: QB Jake Smith … RB Jamarian Sanders … RB Camorian Thacker … WR Zach Floyd, WR Jamal Moore … DB Brennan Jones … LB Kolton Koonce … DB Dillon Williams
Did you know: The Mavericks will enter tonight’s game in a three-way tie for first place with Whitehouse and Pine Tree, all of whom own a 4-0 record. Pine Tree and Whitehouse will go head-to-head with each other tonight. If Marshall wins, the Mavs will be tied with the winner of that game.
Twitter-sized preview: Expect Marshall to run the tables in this one as it looks to remain unbeaten in district play. Nacogdoches will likely be unable to spoil Marshall’s homecoming as the Mavs will be dancing.