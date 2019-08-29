Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Tyler Lee: Kurt Traylor
Up next: Marshall at Longview; John Tyler vs. Tyler Lee
Players to watch
Marshall: QB J.J. Green … WR Savion Williams … RB Joe Jordan … RB Dominique Williams … OL Remon Jones … LB Kygze Turner … DB Jared Washington … DL Michael Washington … DB Darius Williams
Tyler Lee: RB Jamarion Miller … QB Mark Patton … OL Dion Daniels … WR Te’Vion … DL T.J. Hawkins … LB Devon’T Bolton … LB Jack Janis … DL Garfield Lawrence… DB Jeremiah Turner
Did you know: This is the 66th meeting between the two teams. Marshall leads the series 24-20-1.
Twitter-sized preview: Marshall defeated Lee last year in a 42-29 final. Don’t be surprised if the results are similar as the Mavericks have the home-field advantage this time around.
