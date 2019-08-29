Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Panther Stadium, Bullard
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 10-21)
Bullard: Scott Callaway (3rd year, 6-15; 71-54)
Last year: Pine Tree 5-5, missed the playoffs; 3-8, Class 4A DII Bi-District
Up next: Pittsburg at Pine Tree; Bullard at Spring Hill
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman, Jr. … WR J.J. Sparkman, Sr. ... WR Gabe Adams, Sr. … RB Jayden Smith, Jr. … RB Tyler Sheffield, Jr. … OL Jadarlon Key, Sr. … LB Colton Munoz, Sr. … LB Ryan Levingston, Jr. … DL Deaundre Heath, Jr. … DB Keith Wright, Sr.
Bullard: QB Tristen Shewmake, Sr. … RB Nick LaRocca, Soph. … WR Connor Carson, Jr. … C Jere Saranpaa, Sr. … LB Nico Flores, Sr. … OLB Jake Shaffer, Sr. … ILB Lane Barter, Jr.
Did you know: Scott Callaway is no stranger to East Texas having served previously as Big Sandy head coach (2001-2005) and Gladewater head coach (2006-2009). He was away from the area for seven years before taking the post at Bullard in 2017. Kerry Lane embarks on his fourth year as Pine Tree head coach and hopes to continue the upward trend. Under Lane, the Pirates have improved from 2 to 3 to 5 wins in each of his first three seasons. With a loaded offensive arsenal, Pine Tree should put a lot of points on the board. The Pirates averaged 43 points per game in 2018. Four of their five losses were by a total of 18 points.
Twitter-sized preview: This will be only the second meeting on the gridiron between Pine Tree & Bullard. The Pirates prevailed last year 63-40 over the Panthers in a wild start to the 2018 season. Combined, the teams totaled 986 yards, 45 first downs and 103 points.
George Whitley