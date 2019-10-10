Records
Jacksonville: 1-4, 0-2
Pine Tree: 3-2, 2-0
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Jacksonville: Wayne Coleman (5th year, 18-29 at school, 67-84 overall)
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 14-23)
Last week: Whitehouse 25, Jacksonville 13; Pine Tree 56, Mount Pleasant 25
Up next: Marshall at Jacksonville; Pine Tree at Nacogdoches
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (75 of 135 passing, 1,228 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; 56 carries, 512 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Gabe Adams (31 receptions, 668 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Tyler Sheffield (78 carries, 501 yards, 6 TDs) … WR JJ Sparkman (13 receptions, 215 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Colton Munoz (24 rackles, 4 TFL) … LB Ryan Levingston (24 tackles) … DB Keith Wright (33 tackles)
Jacksonville: RB Aaron Richardson (55 carries, 163 yards, 6 TDs) ... QB Patrick Clater (75 of 135 passing, 904 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INT) ... WR Chris Carpenter (30 receptions, 466 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Jaylon Freeney (17 receptions, 204 yards, 1 TD) ... WR Tyree Gipson (11 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD) ... LB Bryson Tatum ... DL Jordan Hicks
Did you know: Tonight fans will be treated to the top two quarterbacks in District 9-5A. Pine Tree junior D.J. Freeman is no secret with a league-leading 1,228 yards through the air and another 512 yards on the ground. Freeman is arguably the most exciting player in the district. Something usually always exciting when Freeman takes a snap. He has an impressive 9/1 touchdown to interception ratio … Maybe flying under the radar a bit is Jacksonville junior Patrick Clater, who has totaled 904 yards through the air with 8 TDs. He’s also thrown seven picks … Making up for lost time is Pirate senior J.J. Sparkman, who after just two games has 13 receptions for 215 yards and a couple scores. Gabe Adams continues to set the pace in district with a league-best 31 receptions for 668 yards and 5 TDs … Sitting right behind Adams is Jacksonville’s Chris Carpenter with 466 yards on 30 grabs and three scores … Pine Tree continues to comfortably lead the league in team offense. The Pirates average 545.2 offense with 45.4 points scored. That’s 206.6 yards clear of second place Marshall. Jacksonville is sixth of seven in offense with an average of 272, while coming seven of seven in defense with a 473.4 surrendered. Pine Tree’s defense sits fifth in the conference with 375 given up on average.
He said it: “We’ve obviously not had the start we were looking for. We’ve been very pleased with Patrick. He’s been put in some tough situations with too many third and longs. It’s hard to be very efficient on first and second down when we struggle on third down. I’m just so impressed with Pine Tree and what they do. Freeman is a real go-getter. He’s a high school Johnny Manziel type kid. He’s fun to watch, but you hate to play against him.” — Coleman
“I think we did a lot of good things in Mount Pleasant. We’re getting things a little cleaner. As far as the last three years go against Jacksonville, I don’t see that as much as Wayne’s fault as I do my fault. We’ve gotta play better to beat them and that includes this week, too. They are extremely athletic at the skill positions and have some guys that can really hurt you.” — Lane
Twitter-sized preview: Pine Tree’s Kerry Lane and Jacksonville’s Wayne Coleman are actually close friends going back to their coaching days on Jeff Traylor’s staff at Gilmer. Coleman, however, owns the head-to-head between the two comrades, winning all three previous meetings. Lane’s first loss as a head coach in 2016 came to Coleman’s Indians, 31-28. The Tribe prevailed again in 2017 by the score of 21-12 and took a 42-38 thriller last fall.