Records
Pine Tree: 2-2, 1-0
Mount Pleasant: 2-2, 0-1
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 12-23)
Mount Pleasant: Ritchie Pinckard (2nd year, 5-9; 60-51 overall)
Last week: Pine Tree 32, Hallsville 7; Whitehouse 40, Mount Pleasant 14
Up next: Jacksonville at Pine Tree; Mount Pleasant at Marshall
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (49 of 96 passing, 913 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; 48 carries, 385 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Gabe Adams (24 receptions, 549 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Tyler Sheffield (56 carries, 364 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Dallas Dixon (23 tackles, 4 TFL) … LB Sam Williams (23 tackles, 2 TFL) … DB Keith Wright (27 tackles)
He said it: “I think Mount Pleasant is a really athletic team. They are playing with a lot more confidence in Pinckard’s second year. You can tell they know what they’re doing and have more of an identity. The number one thing you see when you watch the video is just how good their kids look. There’s no doubt we’re going to have to make plays and be disciplined. They got after Paris pretty good and that was impressive.” — Kerry Lane
Mount Pleasant: QB Kaleb Thompson (32 of 63 passing, 484 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB Jaylen Williams (55 carries, 266 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB Caleb Jones (29 carries, 182 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Jamarian Brown (19 receptions, 299 yards, 1 TD) … OLB Christian Cervantes … ILB Hagen Holloway … DB Jamarion Brown
He said it: “I think our program is improving. We’re extremely young and had to go through quite a bit of change. It’s been a change of mindset and really a change of culture. We’ve got a youth movement going right now. I think we’re going the direction we need to go. Pine Tree is a really good football team with a lot of weapons. Our guys know they’ve got to come out and play great every time they step on the field to be competitive. There’s no reward without risk. If we play up to our capability, we’ll be in this thing from start to finish.” — Ritchie Pinckard
Did you know: The last five meetings between Pine Tree and Mount Pleasant have been decided by an average of a touchdown … The Pirates managed to pull off a wild 55-50 decision over the Tigers last year … Mount Pleasant leads the overall series 16-10, but Pine Tree has prevailed in four of the past six contests … The Pirate offense is combustible with league-leading 521 yards per game … The Tiger defense, by comparison, rates first among district defenses surrendering 262 yards per game
Twitter-sized preview: Tonight is Mount Pleasant’s annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies prior to kickoff. Tonight’s inductees include Mike Shields, Brown Dunn, Raymond Johnson, Robbie Hatfield and Ashley Walker
George Whitley