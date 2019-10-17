Records
Pine Tree: 4-2, 3-0
Nacogdoches: 1-5, 1-2
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 14-23)
Nacogdoches: Darren Allman (1st year at school, 1-5, 89-43 overall)
Last week: Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 25; Whitehouse 19, Nacogdoches 14
Up next: Whitehouse at Pine Tree; Nacogdoches at Marshall
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (79 of 142 passing, 1,316 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT; 72 carries, 648 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Gabe Adams (33 receptions, 727 yards, 6 TDs) … WR JJ Sparkman (15 receptions, 244 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Tyler Sheffield (102 carries, 686 yards, 8 TDs) … OL Jadarlon Key … LB Colton Munoz … LB Ryan Levingston … DL Deaundre Heath … DB Keith Wright
Nacogdoches: QB Jake Smith … RB Camarion Thacker … RB Jamarion Sanders … WR Jatavious Deckard … WR Nazavien Floyd … OG Riley Birdwell … LB Glen Young … DB Brennan Jones … S Dillion Williams
Did you know: It’s an embarrassment of riches for Pine Tree on offense in District 9-5A. The Pirates boast the top two rushers – Tyler Sheffield and D.J. Freeman – the loop’s top passer – Freeman – and leading receiver – Gabe Adams. Pine Tree averages 522.5 yards on offense, which far outpaces runner-up Marshall’s 372.5. The Pirate defense is more pedestrian and sits fifth in the district with 341 yards surrendered.
He said: “Nacogdoches is the best 1-5 team I’ve ever seen. They are extremely talented with a two-year starter at quarterback. They’re huge up front with one DI lineman and another real big kid. They’ve had a few breaks go against them, but they’re talented as all get out. We’re gonna prepare, show up and do the work.” — Kerry Lane
Twitter-sized preview: Nacogdoches holds a decisive 24-6 edge over Pine Tree in head-to-head play. The Dragons nabbed a thrilling 43-42 win last year with a 2-point conversion in the waning moments. The Pirates last defeated Nacogdoches 28-21 back in 2012. Pine Tree had a three-game win streak from 1983 through 1985, while the Dragons ran off 12 straight to start the series.