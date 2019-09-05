Records
Pittsburg: 0-1
Pine Tree: 1-0
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Pittsburg:Brad Baca (4th year, 31-18)
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 11-21)
Last week: Jefferson 49, Pittsburg 7; Pine Tree 47, Bullard 30
Up next: Tatum at Pittsburg; Pine Tree at Kilgore
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (12 of 19 passing, 230 yards, 2 TDs; 8 carries, 115 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Gabe Adams (5 receptions, 127 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Jayden Smith (13 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD) … RB Tyler Sheffield (11 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs) … WR JJ Sparkman … OL Jadarlon Key … LB Colton Munoz … LB Ryan Levingston … DL Deaundre Heath
Pittsburg: QB Kamarian McCain (8 of 13 passing, 97 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) … Brayden Bolton (18 carries, 85 yards) … WR Cameron Layton (2 receptions, 48 yards, TD) … WR Jamarian Hill (2 receptions, 26 yards) … LB James Arroliga (8 tackles, 3 TFL) … LB Christian Bates (7 tackles) … LB Ty Price (7 tackles)
Did you know: With standout wide receiver JJ Sparkman held out of last week’s season opener for precautionary reasons, Gabe Adams stepped into the spotlight and made the most of his opportunity. Adams, an accomplished pass catcher in his own right, proved hard to hold for Bullard. The senior pulled in five passes for 127 yards and 2 TDs. His 50-yard post pattern looked flawless. The Pirate ground game was also clicking as QB DJ Freeman and halfbacks Jayden Smith and Tyler Sheffield all eclipsed 100+ yards. Sparkman will be making his 2019 debut tonight. The Texas Tech commit makes an already potent Pirate offense even more dominant … Pittsburg has won the last three meetings in this battle of Pirates. Both Brad Baca and Kerry Lane took charge of their respective programs in 2016. Baca’s Bucs rolled to a 51-26 win in 2016. The last two years, however, have seen a couple last-minute, down-to-the wire thrillers. Pittsburg slipped out of Pine Tree with a 27-23 triumph in 2017 and prevailed again last year, 27-16. Pittsburg leads the all-time series 5-4.
Twitter-sized preview: It’s homecoming week for Pine Tree and you can expect a large crowd for tonight’s game. Homecoming is always generally well attended and couple that with the Pirates’ good start to their 2019 campaign, there should be even more blue and gold scattered throughout the stadium this evening.