Records
Spring Hill: 0-1
Bullard: 0-1
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Panther Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Bullard: Scott Callaway
Last week: Gladewater 39, Spring Hill 26; Pine Tree 47, Bullard 30
Up next: Spring Hill at White Oak; Hallsville at Bullard
Players to watch
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … QB Gage White (10 of 27, 197 yards, 2 TD; 6 carries, 30 yards) … Michael Marrs (15 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 12 tackles) … WR T.J. Jones (5 catches, 124 yards) … Vencent Rockwell (2 TFL, interception) … Christian Garcia (11 tackles)
Bullard: OL Tanner Fowler … OL Alex Evans … OL Zach Wilbur … OL Peyton Ellis … OL Blake Morse … QB Tristen Shewmake (14 of 28, 121 yards, 1 TD, 1 int; 19 carries, 135 yards, 2 TD) … WR Nic Hooley (5 catches, 48 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: Spring Hill is 10-3 all-time against Bullard, but Bullard snapped a five-game losing skid against Spring Hill in 2018 with a 20-17 win … Bullard trailed by 10 last season with just 4:13 to play before scoring, recovering a Spring Hill fumble and scoring the game-winning TD with just 27 seconds remaining
Twitter-sized preview: Both teams generated plenty of offense last week, but neither team had much luck slowing their opponents down. Expect a high-scoring contest unless one defense comes up big tonight.