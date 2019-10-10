Records
Spring Hill: 3-3
Gilmer: 4-2
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Gilmer: Matt Turner
Last week: Spring Hill 41, Silsbee 27; Gilmer 43, Bullard 7
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill; Gilmer at Pleasant Grove
Players to watch
Spring Hill: Gage White (78 of 134, 1,505 yards, 13 TD, 3 interceptions; 25 carries, 99 yards) …Zach Henry (10 catches, 221 yards, 3 TD; 22 tackles) … Jay Rockwell (26 catches, 559 yards, 5 TD) … Vencent Rockwell (27 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one PBU, one interception, 2 blocked kicks, 13 QB pressures) … Tyrese Jones (21 catches, 408 yards, 3 TD) … Eric Morrow (10 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD) … Matthew Shankles 23 tackles) … Michael Marrs (78 carries, 358 yards, 3 TD; 22 tackles) … Casey Mudoh (23 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 4 QB pressures) … Anthony Hawkins (14 tackles, 6 TFL) … Logan Hutchins (32 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) … Christian Garcia (36 tackles)
Gilmer: Mason Hurt (80 of 151, 1104 yards, 10 TD, 4 interceptions) ... Darrell Bush (70 carries, 388 yards, 2 TD) ... Davion Smith (26 caries, 204 yards, 2 TD) ... Brandon Tennison (38 caries, 203 yards, 4 TD) ... Eddie Ray (16 catches, 297 yards, 5 TD) ... Grant Couture (59 tackles, 7 TFL) ... Casey Irons (38 tackles, 8 sacks, 10 TFL, 22 QB pressures)
Did you know: Spring Hill and Gilmer are meeting for the 23rd time, and Gilmer holds a 20-2 edge in the series – winning 12 in a row … Spring Hill’s wins against the Buckeyes came in 2000 (41-21) and 1986 (17-7) … The teams have met once in the playoffs, with Gilmer earning a 28-11 win over the Panthers in the second round of the 2004 postseason … Gilmer’s last two wins over Spring Hill have been by a combined four points (44-42 in 2017 and 20-18 in 2018) … Spring Hill’s defense has recorded 35 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions this season … Gilmer’s defense has recorded 43 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions
Twitter-sized preview: Spring Hill, coming off a “signature” win on the road against a good Silsbee team last week, has played Gilmer tougher than almost anyone the last two seasons. Is this the year the Panthers break through with a win?