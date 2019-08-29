THS vs SHHS
Spring Hill quarterback Gage White runs the ball during scrimmage against Tatum on Aug. 22 at Panther Stadium.

 Les Hassell/The Zone Photo

Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight

Stadium: Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater

Coaches

Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier

Gladewater: John Berry

Last year: Gladewater 61, Spring Hill 30

Up next: Bullard at Spring Hill; Gladewater at Atlanta

Players to watch

Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … QB Gage White … WR Zach Henry … RB Michael Marrs … DL Malik Cooks … LB Kaden Rogers

Gladewater: OL Nathan Keller … OL Chase Wise … OL Trent Bolt … OL Jasper Taylor … OL Jordan Kinsey … TE Jailyn Robertson … RB Elijah Carter … QB Tristan Holmes … FS Robby Hodges … DL Zach Tyeskie

Did you know: Tonight marks the 31st meeting between the Panthers and Bears, and Gladewater holds a 21-9 edge – including a 21-20 decision in the long playoff battle between the two teams … Louvier was the quarterback for the Bears in that playoff game back in 2001, and he came to Spring Hill this season after spending the 2018 campaign as Gladewater’s offensive coordinator

Twitter-sized preview: A coach looking for a signature win at a new school hopes to earn that win against a team he played for and coached. High drama could be in the works to open the season.

Jack Stallard

