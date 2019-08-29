Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Gladewater: John Berry
Last year: Gladewater 61, Spring Hill 30
Up next: Bullard at Spring Hill; Gladewater at Atlanta
Players to watch
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … QB Gage White … WR Zach Henry … RB Michael Marrs … DL Malik Cooks … LB Kaden Rogers
Gladewater: OL Nathan Keller … OL Chase Wise … OL Trent Bolt … OL Jasper Taylor … OL Jordan Kinsey … TE Jailyn Robertson … RB Elijah Carter … QB Tristan Holmes … FS Robby Hodges … DL Zach Tyeskie
Did you know: Tonight marks the 31st meeting between the Panthers and Bears, and Gladewater holds a 21-9 edge – including a 21-20 decision in the long playoff battle between the two teams … Louvier was the quarterback for the Bears in that playoff game back in 2001, and he came to Spring Hill this season after spending the 2018 campaign as Gladewater’s offensive coordinator
Twitter-sized preview: A coach looking for a signature win at a new school hopes to earn that win against a team he played for and coached. High drama could be in the works to open the season.
Jack Stallard