Records
Spring Hill: 3-4, 0-1
Liberty-Eylau: 0-6
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Panther Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Liberty-Eylau: Klint King
Last week: Gilmer 42, Spring Hill 34; Liberty-Eylau was open (forfeit vs. Waco La Vega on Oct. 4)
Up next: Spring Hill is open (at Pleasant Grove on Nov. 1); Pleasant Grove at Liberty-Eylau
Players to watch
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … RB Michael Marrs (82 carries, 369 yards, 3 TD) … QB Gage White (101 of 170, 1,859 yards, 16 TD, 6 interceptions; 30 carries, 106 yards) … RB Davonte Powers (51 carries, 231 yards, 7 TD) … WR Jay Rockwell (35 catches, 700 yards, 7 TD) … Wr T.J. Jones (24 catches, 468 yards, 3TD) … WR Zach Henry (15 catches, 333 yards, 4 TD) … WR Eric Morrow (15 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD) … DL Vencent Rockwell (32 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 15 QB pressures) … Casey Mudoh (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 forced fumbles) … Christian Garcia (43 tackles) … Donavan Tennison (34 tackles) … Logan Hutchins (38 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks)
Liberty-Eylau: Not available
Did you know: Liberty-Eylau will play shorthanded tonight after all but five varsity players were suspended for leaving the sidelines during a brawl in a game two weeks ago against Waco La Vega. The Leopards trailed 49-0 before scoring a touchdown and then having the game called after a brawl broke out between the two teams. JV and freshmen players will join the varsity for tonight’s contest … L-E defeated the Panthers a year ago, 28-20, taking a two-touchdown lead late and then holding on as the Panthers scored with 38 seconds left to cut the deficit to eight points.
Twitter-sized preview: The Leopards were 0-5 even with its varsity players, but those losses came against a brutal schedule that included Arkansas High, Carthage, Texas High, Atlanta and Argyle. The Panthers should roll in this one, but only if they treat it like any other game and don’t get lulled to sleep by the circumstances leading up to tonight.