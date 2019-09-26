Records
Spring Hill: 2-2
Malakoff: 2-1
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Panther Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Malakoff: Jamie Driskell
Last week: Spring Hill 34, Rusk 6; Grandview 14, Malakoff 13
Up next: Spring Hill at Silsbee’ Malakoff at Life Oak Cliff
Players to watch
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … Gage White (42 of 79, 851 yards, 7 TD, 2 interceptions; 20 carries, 106 yards) … Michael Marrs (69 carries, 342 yards, 3 TD) … Davaunte Powers (27 carries, 122 yards, 4 TD) … Jay Rockwell (17 catches, 345 yards, 2 TD) … T.J. Jones (9 catches, 194 yards, 2 TD) … Zach Henry (7 catches, 166 yards, 3 TD) … Brody Barnhill (5 catches, 71 yards) … Vencent Rockwell (21 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 blocked punts, 11 QB pressures) … Casey Mudoh (10 tackles, 4 TFL) … Malik Cooks (8 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack) … Logan Hutchins (22 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) … Christian Garcia (31 tackles) … Curtis Crowe (2 interceptions)
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace (13 of 27, 120 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception vs. Grandview) … Andreas Garrett (9 carries, 89 yards vs. Grandview)
Did you know: Spring Hill allowed 75 points in its first two games, losses to Gladewater and Bullard, but the Panthers have given up six total points in its last two outings – wins over White Oak and Rusk … After scoring 116 points in wins over Teague and Rains to open the season, Malakoff has scored 30 total points in a win over Mexia and last week’s loss to Grandview … Malakoff won last year’s meeting with the Panthers, 21-10 and went on to finish 12-3 with a loss to Grandview in the Class 3A Division I state title game … Spring Hill’s loss to Malakoff last season ended a two-game winning streak for the Panthers, who would not win again en route to a 2-8 season … Malakoff’s win over Teague to open the season was the 100th of Driskell’s career, and he now has a 102-25 record
Twitter-sized preview: The Panthers need a signature win under first-year head coach Louvier, and defeating a Malakoff team that is a missed extra point away from being undefeated would certainly qualify.