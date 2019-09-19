Records
Spring Hill: 1-2
Rusk: 0-3
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Panther Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Rusk: Jowell Hancock
Last week: Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0; Palestine 32, Rusk 14
Up next: Malakoff at Spring Hill; Rusk at Henderson
Players to watch
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … Michael Marrs (50 carries, 252 yards, 2 TD; 14 tackles) … Gage White (30 of 61, 671 yards, 6 TD, 2 interceptions; 17 carries, 105 yards) … WR Jay Rockwell (14 catches, 307 yards, 2 TD) … Zach Henry (6 catches, 114 yards, 2 TD) … T.J. Jones (6 catches, 142 yards, 2 TD) … Vencent Rockwell (14 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 TFL) … Matthew Shankles (12 tackles) … Christian Garcia (22 tackles) … Logan Hutchins (17 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries)
Rusk: Landon Gates … Jaden Rushing
Did you know: Spring Hill trailed by 13 at halftime in last year’s meeting against Rusk, but rallied for a 19-16 win … The Panthers lost their next two games to Malakoff and Silsbee to close out non-district play, and went 0-4 against the league to finish 2-8 … Rusk entered last year’s game against the Panthers with an 0-3 record, lost en route to an 0-6 start and then won all four of its district games to salvage a playoff season
Twitter-sized preview: The Panthers had little trouble scoring, but couldn’t make stops defensively in their first two games. They pitched a shutout on defense last week against rival White Oak and look to match last year’s win total with a victory tonight