Records
Spring Hill: 2-3
Silsbee: 2-2
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Tiger Stadium, Silsbee
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Silsbee: Randy Smith
Last week: Malakoff 19, Spring Hill 9; Silsbee 24, Lumberton 12
Up next: Spring Hill at Gilmer; West Orange-Stark at Silsbee
Players to watch
Spring Hill: QB Gage White (58 of 107, 10,44 yards, 7 TD, 3 interceptions; 24 carries, 97 yards) … RB Michael Marrs (75 carries, 349 yards, 3 TD) … RB DaVonte Powers (40 carries, 183 yards, 5 TD) … WR Jay Rockwell (20 catches, 385 yards, 2 TD) … WR Zach Henry (10 catches, 221 yards, 3 TD) … WR T.J. Jones (14 catches, 225 yards, 2 TD) … Vencent Rockwell (27 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, fumble recovery, PBU, interception, 2 blocked punts) …Logan Hutchins (29 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) … Ethan Tidwell (18 tackles) … Curtis Crowe (2 interceptions, 4 PBU) … Christian Garcia (35 tackles) … Kaden Rogers (26 tackles, 2 sacks)
Silsbee: Antonius Arline … RB Chris Martin … RB Dralyn Taylor … Raymond Foster … K’drain Cartwright
Did you know: Tonight is Silsbee’s homecoming game … After giving up 75 points in its first two games, Spring Hill has allowed 25 points in its last three outings … Spring Hill’s first five opponents this season have a combined record of 8-16 … Silsbee’s first four opponents have a combined record of 9-6 … Silsbee defeated the Panthers 21-6 a year ago in Longview. After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers took a 7-3 lead in at halftime and then used a pair of touchdowns from Martin in the second half to earn the win … Silsbee lost to West Orange-Stark after defeating Spring Hill in 2018, but closed out district play with three wins and then defeated Liberty, Hamshire-Fannett, Shepherd, Giddings and West Orange-Stark before losing to Cuero in the Class 4A Division II state semifinals
Twitter-sized preview: Win or lose, Spring Hill will head into District 6-4A DII play next week as a battle-tested team after facing Class 3A DI state finalist Malakoff and Class 4A DII state semifinalist Silsbee in back-to-back weeks.
Jack Stallard