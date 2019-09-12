Records
Spring Hill: 0-2
White Oak: 0-2
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
White Oak: Kris Iske
Last week: Bullard 36, Spring Hill 28; New Diana 34, White Oak 14
Up next: White Oak at Rains; Rusk at Spring Hill
Players to watch
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … QB Gage White (21 of 44, 371 yards, 4 TD, 1 Int; 10 carries, 55 yards) … Michael Marrs (30 carries, 185 yards, 1 TD; 14 tackles) … Jay Rockwell (9 catches, 116 yards, 1 TD) … T.J. Jones (6 catches, 142 yards, 2 TD) … Zach Henry (5 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) … Vencent Rockwell (13 tackles, 3 TFL, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception) … Davaunte Powers (14 tackles) … Matthew Shankles (10 tackles) … Logan Hutchins (10 tackles, fumble recovery)
White Oak: OL Luke Ummel … OL Zane Werner … OL Jeffrey Cook … OL Chase Tucker … OL Casen Borden … QB Blake Barlow (10 of 24, 149 yards, 2 TD, 2 Int) … Jackson Frazier (12 carries, 70 yards) … Micah Gibson (6 catches, 114 yards, 2 TD) … Colton Cobb (26 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) … Michael Stephens (17 tackles) … Dylan Creager (22 tackles) … Rylie Redden (13 tackles, 2 sacks)
Did you know: This is the 51st meeting between the Panthers and Roughnecks, and the two teams have met every season since 1978 … Spring Hill had lost six in a row to the Roughnecks before starting a current two-game winning streak with a 36-20 win in 2017 (the Panthers won 42-14 last year) … White Oak leads the all-time series 26-24 … The teams have played two overtime games in the series, with Spring Hill earning a 39-36 win in 1999 and White Oak winning 22-19 in 2014
Twitter-sized preview: The Battle of Hawkins Creek is always a spirited one, but the game means a little more this time around since one team can break into the win column while the other is staring at an 0-3 start.
Jack Stallard