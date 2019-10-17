District 11-6A
Team Overall District
Longview 6-0 2-0
Tyler Lee 5-1 2-0
Mesquite 6-1 2-1
Rockwall 5-2 2-1
Mesquite Horn 2-5 1-2
North Mesquite 2-4 0-2
Rockwall-Heath 3-4 0-3
Oct. 11 results: Longview 44, Mesquite Horn 20; Mesquite 45, North Mesquite 10; Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 17; Tyler Lee (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Rockwall-Heath at Longview; Tyler Lee at Mesquite; Mesquite Horn (Open); North Mesquite at Rockwall
District 7-5A, DI
Team Overall District
John Tyler 3-4 3-0
McKinney North 6-1 3-0
Mesquite Poteet 3-3 2-0
West Mesquite 1-4 1-1
Sherman 3-3 0-2
Texas High 3-4 0-3
Wylie East 2-5 0-3
Oct. 11 results: McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7; Mesquite Poteet 55, Texas High 10; John Tyler 39, West Mesquite 36; Sherman (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: McKinney North at West Mesquite; Mesquite Poteet at Wylie East; Sherman at Texas High; John Tyler (Open)
District 9-5A, DII
Team Overall District
Pine Tree 4-2 3-0
Whitehouse 4-2 3-0
Marshall 3-3 3-0
Lindale 4-2 2-1
Nacogdoches 1-5 1-2
Jacksonville 1-5 0-3
Mount Pleasant 2-4 0-3
Hallsville 2-4 0-3
Oct. 11 results: Lindale 34, Lindale 7; Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 25; Marshall 40, Mount Pleasant 21; Whitehouse 19, Nacogdoches 14
Oct. 18 schedule: Hallsville at Mount Pleasant; Marshall at Jacksonville; Lindale at Whitehouse; Pine Tree at Nacogdoches
District 10-4A, DI
Team Overall District
Carthage 6-0 1-0
Kilgore 4-2 1-0
Palestine 3-3 1-0
Henderson 4-2 0-1
Van 4-2 0-1
Chapel Hill 2-4 0-1
Oct. 11 results: Carthage 21, Van 7; Palestine 41, Henderson 19; Kilgore 35, Chapel Hill 7
Oct. 18 schedule: Chapel Hill at Carthage; Kilgore at Henderson; Palestine at Van
District 6-4A, DII
Team Overall District
Pleasant Grove 6-1 1-0
Gilmer 5-2 1-0
Spring Hill 3-4 0-1
Pittsburg 3-4 0-1
Liberty-Eylau 0-6 0-0
Oct. 11 results: Gilmer 42, Spring Hill 34; Pleasant Grove 49, Pittsburg 19; Liberty-Eylau (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Gilmer at Pleasant Grove; Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill; Pittsburg (Open)
District 7-3A, DI
Team Overall District
Hooks 5-1 2-0
Atlanta 4-3 2-1
Jefferson 6-1 2-1
Hughes Springs 6-1 2-1
Mount Vernon 5-1 1-1
Redwater 1-5 0-2
New Boston 0-7 0-3
Oct. 11 results: Hughes Springs 32, Atlanta 29; Hooks 47, New Boston 15; Jefferson 47, Mount Vernon 16; Redwater (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Atlanta at Mount Vernon; Hooks at Hughes springs; Jefferson (Open); Redwater at New Boston
District 8-3A, DI
Team Overall District
Sabine 6-0 2-0
Gladewater 4-3 2-1
West Rusk 6-1 2-1
Tatum 2-4 1-1
Mineola 3-3 1-1
Winnsboro 4-3 1-2
White Oak 0-7 0-3
Oct. 11 results: Mineola 17, Gladewater 14; Sabine 24, Winnsboro 14; West Rusk 30, White Oak 6; Tatum (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Gladewater (Open); Sabine at West Rusk; White Oak at Mineola; Tatum at Winnsboro
District 10-3A, DII
Team Overall District
Grand Saline 5-1 3-0
Harmony 3-3 3-0
Arp 2-4 2-1
Frankston 2-3 1-2
Winona 3-3 1-2
Alba-Golden 2-4 1-2
Troup 2-4 1-2
Quitman 0-6 0-3
Oct. 11 results: Alba-Golden 20, Arp 6; Grand Saline 44, Frankston 28; Harmony 22, Winona 6; Troup 40, Quitman 7
Oct. 18 schedule: Alba-Golden at Grand Saline; Winona at Arp; Frankston at Troup; Harmony at Quitman
District 11-3A, DII
Team Overall District
Paul Pewitt 6-0 3-0
DeKalb 5-1 2-1
New Diana 4-2 2-1
Elysian Fields 4-2 2-1
Daingerfield 4-2 2-1
Waskom 2-4 1-2
Ore City 1-5 0-3
Queen City 0-6 0-3
Oct. 11 results: Daingerfield 64, Ore City 18; Waskom 22, DeKalb 13; Elysian Fields 51, Queen City 6; Paul Pewitt 47, New Diana 21
Oct. 17 schedule: Ore City at New Diana
Oc. 18 schedule: Daingerfield at Queen City; DeKalb at Paul Pewitt; Elysian Fields at Waskom
District 10-2A, DI
Team Overall District
Alto 6-0 1-0
Carlisle 4-2 1-0
Hawkins 1-5 1-0
Union Grove 3-3 0-1
Cushing 1-5 0-1
Big Sandy 1-5 0-1
Oct. 11 results: Alto 41, Big Sandy 14; Carlisle 34, Cushing 0; Hawkins 14, Union Grove 7
Oct. 17 schedule: Big Sandy at Union Grove
Oct. 18 schedule: Carlisle at Alto; Hawkins at Cushing
District 11-2A, DI
Team Overall District
Joaquin 5-1 2-0
Harleton 5-2 2-1
Tenaha 4-2 1-1
Beckville 2-4 1-1
Linden-Kildare 2-5 1-2
Garrison 2-4 1-2
Timpson 3-4 1-2
Oct. 11 results: Harleton 42, Beckville 14; Timpson 7, Garrison 0; Joaquin 60, Linden-Kildare 15; Tenaha (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Beckville at Garrison; Tenaha at Harleton; Timpson at Joaquin; Linden-Kildare (Open)
District 10-2A, DII
Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 5-0 1-0
Clarksville 3-3 1-0
Detroit 3-3 1-0
Maud 2-4 0-1
James Bowie 1-5 0-1
Overton 0-6 0-1
Oct. 11 results: Clarksville 42, Maud 40; Detroit 44, Overton 8; Mount Enterprise 36, James Bowie 30
Oct. 18 schedule: Overton at Clarksville; James Bowie at Detroit; Maud at Mount Enterprise