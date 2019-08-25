TYLER GRACE COMMUNITY COUGARS
Coach: Norman Thompson (3rd year, 10-11)
District: TAPPS Division II District 2
Stadium: Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, 3001 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 (Capacity: 1,507; year opened: 2008)
2018 result: 5-5
Returning letterman/starters: 31/19
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Alvin Skipworth, Sr., 5-10, 195 ... C Josh Glenney, Sr., 6-3, 220 ... WR Luke Smith, Sr., 6-3, 195 ... WR Austin Johnson, Jr., 6-1, 165 ... TE Jacob Tucker, Jr., 6-2, 190 ... RB Ethan Hammons, Soph., 5-10, 185 ... QB/WR Peyton Walters, Sr., 5-10, 170 ... OL/P Hamilton Williams, Sr., 5-9, 200 ... QB Price William, Jr., 5-9, 165 ... OL Kamo Mitchell, Sr., 6-4, 245 ...
Defense: 50 shade and stack
Defensive notables: DT Brooks Bay, Jr., 5-10, 205 ... FS Joshua Murray, Jr., 6-0, 190 ... DT John Moore, 5-11, 210 ... LB Kaden Ramirez, Sr., 5-9, 170 ... LB Jacob Pena, Sr., 6-0, 190 ... DB Jaxon Rees, Jr., 6-0, 185 ... LB/K Alex Quintero, Jr., 6-0, 195 ...
2019 Outlook: Running back Alvin Skipworth will be a key for the Coogs on both offense and defense. Coach Thompson noted, "Alvin will do the bulk of the rushing work. He is a tough runner with breakaway speed." Last year the speedy Skipworth, who runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, had 425 yards rushing and seven TDs and 525 yards receiving and six TDs. ... Price William and Peyton Walters are in the quarterback competition. "Peyton is one of the players that will challenge for the quarterback position," Coach Thompson. Walters played slot receiver in 2018 and had 330 receiving yards. Thompson added, "(William) is looking to fill in at QB. He led the JV in 2018." ... The Cougars are strong in the kicking game with all-district punter/placekicker Hamilton Williams returning and kickoff specialist Alex Quintero. "Alex does a great job on kickoffs and plays multiple positions on defense." Williams hit 95 percent of his PATs and 70 percent of his FG attempts. Brooks Bays is the top tackler returning with 75 stops (15 solo). ... John Moore had eight sacks last year. According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Grace is picked fourth in TAPPS Division II District 2. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian is the favorite, followed by Dallas Christian. Bullard Brook Hill is picked fourth with McKinney Christian tabbed fifth.
Did You Know? The Cougars lost QB Braydon Stone to graduation and he signed with Arkansas. ... Austin Johnson had two interceptions last year. ... The Cougars return 10 of 11 starters on defense. ... Grace will host 14th annual Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Tyler Football Classic for the second straight season at Clyde-Perkins Stadium. Tyler Bishop Gorman kicks off the Classic with a game against Dallas Covenant on Thursday, Aug. 29. Grace will play Canton on Friday, Aug. 30 with Tyler All Saints Episcopal School concluding the three-day football festival with a contest against The Woodlands Christian Academy on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - Tyler Classic: Canton; Sept. 6 – at Redwater; Sept. 13 – Dallas Parish Episcopal; Sept. 20 – Wills Point; Sept. 27 – at Center; Oct. 4 – TBA; Oct. 11 – McKinney Christian*; Oct. 18 – Bullard Brook Hill*; Oct. 25 – TBA Nov. 1 – Cedar Hill Trinity Christian*; Nov. 8 – at Dallas Christian*
(* Indicates district game; All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.)
BULLARD BROOK HILL GUARD
Coach: Scott Ryle (4th year, 15-16 at Brook Hill; Overall: 33-27)
District: TAPPS Division II District 2
Stadium: Young Field at Herrington Stadium, 22450 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy.), Bullard, Texas 75757 (Capacity: 2,500; year opened: 2005)
2018 result: 6-5
Returning letterman/starters: 26/14
Offense: Multiple Spread
Offensive notables: C Jere Saranpaa, Sr., 6-0, 240 ... WR Connor Carson, Jr. ... WR Carson Richards, Jr. ... RB Nick LaRocca, Soph. ... OL Johannes Mallinen, Jr. ... OL William Roberts, Jr. ... Philip Obaseki, Sr. ... QB Garrett Esposito, Sr., 6-6, 195 ...
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Seth Moss, Sr., 6-0, 175 ... LB Nico Flores, Sr. 6-0, 205 ... OLB Jake Shaffer, Sr., 6-1, 195 ... DB Fisher Bass, Sr. ... LB Valdemar Henriksen, Sr. ... LB Lane Barter, Jr. ...
2019 Outlook: The Guard lost standout quarterback Khalan Griffin, who transferred back to Chapel Hill after a spectacular season at The Brook Hill School. BH also lost a number of standouts in WR Garrett Davis, OL/DL Josh Blalock, RB/S Kirk Jean-Baptiste, RB/LB Konstantin Krasser, OL Peyton Adams, DL Sam Fetkovich and OL Tobias Braun. ... But the Guard have a number of standouts returning, including WR/CB Seth Moss, who was one of the top pick-off artist in the area with six interceptions. The athletic Moss also hauled in 20 receptions for 301 yards and five touchdowns. ... Linebacker Nico Flores is a key on defense, with 73 tackles a year ago, while Jere Saranpaa returns after recording three sacks. ... Expected to take over for Griffin at QB is Bullard transfer Garrett Esposito.
Did You Know? Seth Moss has committed to play Division I baseball at Louisiana-Lafayette ... Placekicker Jake Shaffer hit on 33 of 33 PAT attempts last season. He was 5 of 10 on field goal attempts. ... The Brook Hill School's first year was in 1997 and became a boarding school in 2003. ... Brook Hill will play host to the Fifth Annual American Warriors Bowl on Aug. 30. The Guard will play Fort Worth Southwest Christian. BH Athletic Director Wally Dawkins said the Tyler Ford/Brook Hill American Warrior Bowl Classic brings in teams of interest to the local East Texas community. Previous teams have been California St. Bernard’s High School (2015), Florida Boca Raton Saint John Paul (2016), Canada Royal Imperial Collegiate (2017) and Plano John Paul II (2018). ... Garrett Esposito is also one of the area's top golfers.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - American Warrior Bowl: Fort Worth Southwest Christian; Sept. 6 – at Plano John Paul II; Sept. 13 – Huntington; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – at Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy, 7 p.m.; Oct. 4 – at Willow Park Trinity Christian; Oct. 11 – Dallas Christian*; Oct. 18 – at Tyler Grace Community*; Oct. 25 – McKinney Christian*; Nov. 1 – Pro Vision Academy; Nov. 8 – at Cedar Hill Trinity Christian*
(* Indicates district game; All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
TYLER ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL SCHOOL TROJANS
Coach: Drew Starnes (3rd year, 9-19)
District: TAPPS Division V District 1
Stadium: Mewbourne Field, 2695 S. SW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701 (Capacity: 1,628; year opened: 2007)
2018 result: 3-6
Returning letterman/starters: 17/14
Offense: Split Gun
Offensive notables: QB Roland Poster, Sr., 6-3, 210 ... RB Cor'Drell Radway, Soph., 5-10, 155 ... WR/P/K Russell Wynne, Sr., 5-11, 160 ... WR Cody Brewer, Sr., 6-1, 180 ... RB Will Morgan, 6-0, 160 ... WR DJ White, 5-10, 165 ... OL Smith Reynolds, Sr., 6-0, 240 ... C Logan Haley, 6-1, 190 ... OL Thomas Goughnour, Jr., 6-2, 225 ...
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: S Nick Davis, Jr., 6-1, 180 ... LB Alex Sinclair, Sr., 6-2, 215 ... DL Sid Ireland, Jr., 6-2, 190 ... DL Parker Bracken, Jr., 6-2, 220 ... DE Dustyn Rose, Soph., 6-0, 200 ... LB Cayden Mitcham, Soph., 6-0, 170 ... LB Jake Lewis, Soph., 5-9, 180 ... LB Harrison Williams, Jr., 6-0, 175 ....
2019 Outlook: Gunslinger Roland Poster will be in his second year at the helm of the Trojan attack. Last year he threw for 685 yards and eight touchdowns. Cor'Drell Radway is the leading rusher who is returning. The sophomore rushed for 310 yards and six touchdowns on 28 carries (11.07 yards per carry) as a freshman. Cody Brewer is the top returning receiving, hauling in 17 catches for 259 yards and two TDs in 2018. Alex Sinclair had 52 tackles and three tackles for losses last year. Thunderfoot Russell Wynne is back. He hit on 29 of 22 PATs last year and averaged 36 yards per punt. He also is a threat at wide receiver.
Did You Know? All Saints will compete in the 14th annual Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Tyler Football Classic. For the second straight year the Classic is at Clyde-Perkins Stadium on the Grace Community campus in Tyler. Tyler Bishop Gorman kicks off the Classic with a game against Dallas Covenant on Thursday, Aug. 29. Grace will play Canton on Friday, Aug. 30 with Tyler All Saints Episcopal School concluding the three-day football festival with a contest against The Woodlands Christian Academy on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Schedule: Aug. 31 - Tyler Classic: The Woodlands Christian Academy at Grace Community's Clyde-Perkins Stadium, 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 – at Hawkins; Sept. 13 – at Carrollton Prince of Peace; Sept. 20 – Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – Dallas A+ Academy; Oct. 4 – at Cushing, 7 p.m.; Oct. 11 – Arlington Newman International; Oct. 18 – Tyler Bishop Gorman; Oct. 25 – at Founders Classical Academy, 7 p.m.; Nov. 1 – Ovilla Christian; Nov. 9 – at Dallas Covenant
(* Indicates district game; All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
TYLER BISHOP T.K. GORMAN CATHOLIC CRUSADERS
Coach: Brady McCoy (1st year)
District: TAPPS Division II District Independent
Stadium: McCallum Stadium, 405 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701 (Capacity: 1,000; year opened: 1958)
2018 result: 6-5
Returning letterman/starters: 2/2
Offense: Spread Multiple
Offensive notables: QB Dozie Ifeadi, Jr., 6-3, 185. ...
Defense: 3-4
2019 Outlook: The Crusaders are starting anew this season with not only a new coach in Brady McCoy, who took over for veteran Randy McFarlin, but also basically a new squad. TKG graduated 12 letterman and a number of players transferred. Gone is three-year starting quarterback Jake Smith, now at Texas A&M. ... "Well as far as guys that we have returning we will lean very heavily on WR Dozie Ifeadi," McCoy said. "He is returning for his junior season and getting a lot of attention from big-time college programs. We look forward to him having a big year and being the focal point of our offense as well as our defense. Others that we will lean on will be returners such as Jack Dial who will be a senior and will play a number of different roles for us this season. Dial will have the biggest presence on the defensive side of the football, playing the inside linebacker role, but will also serve as a running back and tight end in our offensive system. The QB role is the bigger question going into practice, with the graduation of Jake Smith; It leaves a big hole to fill. We are looking at one of two guys to fill that role that, both who will be new to the Crusader football program." ... "I believe that we will have a few really good players that have not had a lot of experience step up and play a big role in our team this season," McCoy said. "Players such as Ben McKnight who will be a running back and outside linebacker for us this season. Ben has been a part of this program for the past two season and going into his junior year he will be one of the leaders of this team ..."
Did You Know? Gorman will compete in the 14th annual Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Tyler Football Classic. For the second straight year the Classic is at Clyde-Perkins Stadium on the Grace Community campus in Tyler.Gorman kicks off the Classic with a game against Dallas Covenant on Thursday, Aug. 29. Grace will play Canton on Friday, Aug. 30 with Tyler All Saints Episcopal School concluding the three-day football festival with a contest against The Woodlands Christian Academy on Saturday, Aug. 31. ... Gorman won the 1995 TAPPS Class 2A state championship with a 35-18 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart. ... "As far as how our division works, we have moved into Division V (an independent division)," McCoy said. "For this season we will not play in a district and will not be eligible for the Division V post season. This decision was made due to the numbers of our program, the overall size of our athletes, and the competition that we would have faced in the Division II level. So we do have a full independent schedule that we will compete in (this) 2019 football season."
Schedule: Aug. 29 - Tyler Classic: Dallas Covenant at Grace Community's Clyde-Perkins Stadium; Sept. 6 – open; Sept. 13 – at Tenaha, 7 p.m.; Sept. 20 – Redwater, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – at Dallas Atlas, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 4 – Waco Reicher, 7 p.m.; Oct. 11 – at Fort Worth Calvary; Oct. 18 – at Tyler All Saints; Oct. 25 – at Katy St. Johns XXIII, 7 p.m.; Nov. 1 – open; Nov. 8 – McKinney Christian, 7 p.m.
(* Indicates district game; All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)