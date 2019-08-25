LEVERETT’S CHAPEL LIONS
Coach: Andy Bates
Stadium: Lion Stadium, 8956 Highway 42/135 North, Laird Hill, 75666
2018 result: 5-3
Returning starters: 7 (4 on defense, 3 on offense)
Lettermen lost: 3
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-3
Notables: WR/DB Jonah Shepard … RB/DB Alexis Chavez … DL Darren Brown … QB/DB Dawson Blear
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Willowbend; Sept. 6 – Apple Springs, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 – Fannindel, 7 p.m.; Sept. 20 – Trinity School; Sept. 27 – Trinidad; Oct. 4 – Christian Heritage; Oct. 18 – at Union Hill; Oct. 25 – at Fruitvale; Nov. 2 – High Island, 2 p.m. (All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
UNION HILL BULLDOGS
Coach: Josh Bragdon
Stadium: Billy Bass Stadium, 2197 FM 2088, Gilmer 75644
2018 result: 11-2
Returning starters: 2 (1 on offense, 1 on defense)
Lettermen lost: 6
Offense: Multiple
Defense: Multiple
Notables: C Luke Batts (6-2, 210) … Util. Cristian Aguillon (5-8, 160) … Util. Ryan Brown (6-0, 180) … WR Lawton Flinn (6-0, 170) … TE Randy Griffith (5-11, 180) … RB Clay Joyner (5-7, 160)
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Ovilla Christian; Sept. 6 – at Dallas Lutheran; Sept. 13 – at Avalon; Sept. 20 – Auilla; Sept. 27 – Campbell; Oct. 4 – at Oakwood; Oct. 11 – at Trinidad; Oct. 18 – Leverett’s Chapel; Oct. 26 – at High Island, 2:30 p.m; Nov. 1 – Fruitvale (All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
TRINIDAD TROJANS
Coach: Chad Satcher
Stadium: Trojan Field, 203 East Eaton, Trinidad 75163
2018 result: 6-4
Returning starters: 8 (3 on offense, 5 on defense)
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-3
Notables: RB/DB Romal Womack (6-1, 168) … WR/DB Hunter Robinson (6-2, 173) … RB Kaleb Bannister (5-9, 179) … RB/LB Braydon Dickey (5-10, 161) … WR/DB Demajeigh Hampton (6-4, 183) … WR/DB Marcello Shofner (5-9, 177) … DE C.J. Thomas (5-9, 162) … WR Clayton Pierce (6-1, 169) … C/DL Kaden Anderson (5-8, 183) … WR Kaleb Mines (5-7, 138) … WR Julius Stevenson (6-5, 183) … C/DL lance Davis (5-9, 188) … C/DL Cameron Brookins (5-7, 208)
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Tyler HEAT; Sept. 6 – Johnson County Sports Association, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 – at Methodist Children’s Home; Sept. 27 – at Leverett’s Chapel; Oct. 4 – at Avalon; Oct. 11; Union Hill; Oct. 19 – St. Joseph Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 25 – at Apple Springs, 7 p.m.; Nov. 11 – Chester, 7 p.m.; Nov. 8 – at Oakwood, 7 p.m. (All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE SENTINELS
Coach: Griff Mauldin
Stadium: Sentinel Field, 2715 FM 1844, Longview 75604
2018 result: 5-6
Returning starters: 6 (3 on offense, 3 on defense)
Lettermen lost: 4
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2
Notables: WR/DE Mark Mitchell (5-10, 170) … QB/LB Trey Stone (5-8 150) … WR Corvin Withrow (6-1, 180) … TE/DB Walker Holt (6-0, 170) … TE/DE Luke Land (5-8, 160) … WR/DB Jake Mauldin (5-7, 150) … OL/DE R.J. Felipe (6-1, 210) … Cason Owens (5-7, 150)
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Chester, 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 6 – at Fruitvale; Sept. 13 – Dallas Academy; Sept. 20 – at Garland Christian; Sept. 28 – Tyler HEAT, 2 p.m.; Oct. 4 – Leverett’s Chapel, 5 p.m.; Oct. 11 – at Watauga Harvest, 7 p.m.; Oct. 19 – Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.; Nov. 1 – Plano Coram Deo, 7 p.m.; Nov. 9 – at Lubbock All Saints, 11 a.m. (All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS TITANS
Coach: Brett Reeves
Stadium: Titan Field, 215 Teague Street, Longview 75601
2018 result: 9-3
Returning starters: 8 (6 on offense, 2 on defense)
Lettermen lost: 5
Offense: Jaybird/spread
Defense: 2-4
Notables: Marlin Reeves (6-2, 220) … RB/DB Garret Bussey (5-10, 170) … C/DE Nathan Johnson (6-0, 180) … OL Jaden Ayala (5-10, 220) … Util. Gage Bussey (5-8, 140) … OL/DL Malik Page (6-3, 275)
Schedule: Aug. 30 – King’s Academy; Sept. 6 – Chester, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 – Tyler HEAT; Sept. 20 – at Leverett’s Chapel; Sept. 28 – at ETCA, 2:30 p.m.; Oct. 4 – Dallas Tyler Street; Oct. 11 – at Weatherford Christian, 7 p.m.; Oct. 18 – Dallas Fairhill; Nov. 1 – Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.; Nov. 8 – at Greenville Christian (All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
TYLER KING’S KNIGHTS
Coach: Jonathan Baggs
Stadium: Mewbourne Field (All Saints), 2695, S. SW Loop 323, Tyler 75701
2018 result: 7-3
Returning starters: 5 (2 offense, 3 defense)
Lettermen lost: 3
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-3
Notables: QB Preston Abel (6-0, 145)
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Trinity School of Texas, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 7 – Willowbend, 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 13 – at Fruitvale; Sept. 21 – vs. Azle Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 28 – vs. Apple Springs, 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 12 – at TACA Plano, 2 p.m.; Oct. 19 – Tyler HEAT, 1 p.m.; Nov. 2 – Texas Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 8 – at Irving Universal, 6 p.m.
TYLER HEAT
Coach: Bill Beggs
2018 result: 3-7
Offense: Spread
Defense: 2-2-2
Notables: Jeff Tillman … Tyler Smith … Josiah Beggs … Eli Gage … Alec Bailiff … Cash Smith … Avery Sawyer … Jaden Muse … Caleb Cook
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Trinidad; Sept. 7 – at Full Armor, 11:30 a.m.; Sept. 13 – at Trinity School of Texas; Sept. 20 – at Apple Springs, 7 p.m.; Sept. 28 – at Christian Heritage, 2 p.m.; Oct. 4- at Fruitvale; Oct. 11 – at Johnson County; Oct. 18 – at King’s; Oct. 25 – at CHANT, 3 p.m.; Nov. 2 – vs. Willow Bend at ETCA, 1 p.m. (All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)