Whitehouse (6-3, 5-1)vs. Hallsville (2-7, 0-6)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Whitehouse: QB Kaden Casey (90 of 159 passing, 1,167 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INT; 102 carries, 745 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Peyton Kennedy (97 carries, 567 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Trevor Theiring (20 receptions, 248 yards, 4 TDs)
Hallsville: RB Tre Fulton (98 carries, 565 yards, 5 TDS) … QB Carter Rogas (44 of 123 passing, 426 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Brian Pullum (13 receptions, 214 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: After qualifying for the playoffs in four of five seasons, the Bobcats have now missed out on postseason four consecutive years
Last week: Marshall 35, Whitehouse 8; Nacogdoches 43, Hallsville 6
Carthage (9-0, 4-0) vs. Kilgore (5-4, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon (40 receptions, 587 yards, 13 TDs) … QB Kai Horton (147 of 245, 2,079 yards, 28 TDs, 2 INT)… RB Mason Courtney (116 carries, 849 yards, 9 TDs)
Kilgore: RB Kennieth Lacy (122 carries, 773 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Trayveon Epps (88 carries, 783 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Dalton McElyea (95 of 169 passing, 1,007 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INT) … WR Brian Brown (23 receptions, 258 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: Kilgore has an 8-year playoff streak in jeopardy
Last week: Carthage 34, Henderson 14; Palestine 21, Kilgore 7
Van (6-3, 2-2) vs. Henderson (6-3, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Henderson
Van: QB Jayton Moffatt (99 of 164 passing, 1,333 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INT) … WR Javontae Thomas (51 receptions, 743 yards, 8 TDs) … RB Zion Dunn (117 carries, 760 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Hunter Hutchins (36 receptions, 518 yards, 7 TDs)
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford … RB Kevin Fields … LB Brady Odom … DB Allen Pollard
Did you know: Henderson’s Phil Castles has led the Lions to postseason in five of his seven seasons
Last week: Van 55, Chapel Hill 27; Carthage 34, Henderson 14
Gilmer (6-3, 2-1) vs. Liberty-Eylau (0-9, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Harris Field, Texarkana
Gilmer: RB Darrell Bush (142 carries, 823 yards, 12 TDs) … QB Mason Hurt, (112 of 217 passing, 1,546 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INT) … WR Eddie Ray (27 receptions, 454 yards, 7 TDs)
Liberty-Eylau: RB Damien Henderson … WR Shannon Roy … LB Ethan Banks … DT Josh Gamble
Did you know: Liberty-Eylau is staring at its first winless season in 64 years of football
Last week: Gilmer was open; Pittsburg 33, Liberty-Eylau 6
Jefferson (7-2, 3-2) vs. Redwater (1-8, 0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Dragon Stadium, Redwater
Jefferson: QB Kylan Thomas (59 of 99 passing, 944 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INT; 107 carries, 1,181 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Dee Black (143 carries, 1,595 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Chris Shephard (25 receptions, 454 yards, 3 TDs)
Redwater: RB Noah Fernandez … RB Nicholas Fernandez … RB Garrett Johnson … OLB Matt Williams
Did you know: Jefferson rolled to a 62-7 win last year over Redwater
Last week: Jefferson 49, Hooks 7; Mount Vernon 56, Redwater 21
Gladewater (6-3, 4-1) vs. Tatum (3-6, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter (98 carries, 610 yards, 10 TDs) … WR DJ Allen (8 receptions, 238 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Malachi Gordon (90 carries, 471 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Tristan Holmes (19 of 38 passing, 330 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INT)
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison … QB Kendric Malone … WR KaVontae Starling … S Quiston Sheffield (27 tackles) … LB Ty Hollins (69 tackles)
Did you know: Gladewater looks to earn a share of the school’s 19th district title in school history
Last week: Gladewater 40, Sabine 16; Mineola 34, Tatum 0
Sabine (8-1, 4-1) vs. White Oak (0-9, 0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (78 of 145 passing, 1,425 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INT; 153 carries, 953 yards, 17 TDs) … TB BJ Stidham (73 carries, 647 yards, 6 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (12 receptions, 235 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Brannigan Willige (64 tackles)
White Oak: QB Blake Barlow (69 of 190 passing, 1,113 yards, 9 TDs, 11 INT; 119 carries, 253 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Brian Williams (19 receptions, 315 yards, 4 TDs) … FS Colton Cobb (99 tackles)
Did you know: With a victory, Sabine can claim a share of its first district title in 66 years. White Oak, a proud program, is in danger of only the school’s second winless season in 85 years
Last week: Gladewater 40, Sabine 16; White Oak was open
Grand Saline (7-2, 5-1) vs. Harmony (6-3, 6-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Grand Saline: WR Cameron Lowe … RB Eric Jimenez … RB Jake Davis … QB Jase Melton
Harmony: RB Issac Edwards (118 carries, 896 yards, 12 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (53 of 97, 1,133 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INT) … WR Matt Everett (11 receptions, 230 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: Harmony has scored at least 42 points in five of its six victories
Last week: Grand Saline 26, Arp 20; Harmony 54, Frankston 42
DeKalb (6-3, 3-3) vs. Elysian Fields (5-4, 3-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Yellow Jacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
DeKalb: RB Timon Proby … QB Kole Dooley … WR Riley Starrett … DL Chris McDaniel
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (97 of 137 passing, 1,618 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INT; 97 carries, 1,146 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (128 carries, 1,234 yards, 20 TDs; 49 receptions, 869 yards, TDs) … LB Jackson Illingworth (112 tackles)
Did you know: EF’s Ryan Wilkerson has accounted for 2,764 yards total offense and 25 TDs
Last week: DeKalb 48, Ore City 18; Elysian Fields 27, New Diana 7
New Diana (6-3, 4-2) vs. Daingerfield (7-2, 5-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
ND: RB Zane Freeman (173 carries, 1,035 yards, 13 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (57 of 121 passing, 1,032 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INT) … LB Carson Willeford (108 tackles)
DF: WR Tyrese Grant (30 receptions, 605 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Jakobie Craver (128 carries, 1,258 yards, 15 TDs) … QB … Zaylon Jeter (69 of 118 passing, 1,145 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INT; 91 carries, 656 yards, 14 TDs)
Did you know: With a win, Daingerfield can lock up a share of the school’s 36th district crown
Last week: Elysian Fields 27, New Diana 7; Daingerfield 42, Paul Pewitt 38
Waskom (4-5, 3-3) vs. Ore City (2-7, 1-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves (124 carries, 574 yards, 8 TDs) … RB Tsean Hamilton (117 carries, 719 yards, 8 TDs) … DL Deitrich Byrd (75 tackles)
Ore City: WR Aaron Nigreville (41 receptions, 759 yards, 11 TDs) … QB Ty Freeman (142 of 256 passing, 2,011 yards, 24 TDs, 14 INT) … RB Jose Lopez (124 carries, 798 yards, 6 TDs)
Did you know: Waskom took a 41-6 decision over Ore City last year
Last week: Waskom 44, Queen City 2; DeKalb 48, Ore City 18
Paul Pewitt (8-1, 5-1) vs. Queen City (0-9, 0-6)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Smith-Wall Stadium, Queen City
PP: RB Delontray Hill (97 carries, 641 yards, 7 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (130 carries, 1,282 yards, 16 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (89 carries, 629 yards, 10 TDs)
QC: QB Dylan Scott … WR Drake Moore … LB Connor Alexander … DL Noah Perkins
Did you know: Paul Pewitt scored a 43-0 shutout of Queen City in 2018
Last week: Daingerfield 42, Paul Pewitt 38; Waskom 44, Queen City 2
Union Grove (4-5, 1-3) vs. Alto (9-0, 4-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Cam’ron Matthews Field, Alto
UG: RB Kellen Williams (50 carries, 494 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Chase Mead (27 of 54, 430 yards, 4 TDs 4 INT; 56 carries, 325 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Matthew Bower (136 carries, 892 yards, 8 TDs)
Alto: RB Vidareous High (101 carries, 876 yards, 8 TDs) … RB Jerrion Skinner (123 carries, 877 yards, 15 TDs) … QB Harmon West (76 of 131, 1,367 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INT)
Did you know: Alto is in postseason for the 16th year in a row
Last week: Union Grove 40, Cushing 0; Alto 57, Hawkins 8
Big Sandy (2-7, 1-3) vs. Cushing (1-7, 0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Whitaker Stadium, Cushing
BS: RB Kedron Brown … QB Caden Minter … WR Josh Shipman … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe
Cushing: RB Thomas Wallace … QB Deuce Garrett … LB Cade Willis … DB C.J. Mayes
Did you know: Big Sandy coasted to 38-0 whitewash of Cushing last year
Last week: Carlisle 35, Big Sandy 28; Union Grove 40, Cushing 0
Carlisle (6-3, 3-1) vs. Hawkins (3-6, 3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Red Lowrance Stadium, Hawkins
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (73 of 127, 923 yards, 8 TDs, 10 INT; 113 carries, 915 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (23 receptions, 332 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jamion Turner (88 carries, 777 yards, 12 TDs; 20 receptions, 231 yards, 12 TDs)
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
Did you know: Carlisle erupted for a 73-0 thrashing of Hawkins in last year’s regular season finale
Last week: Carlisle 35, Big Sandy 28; Alto 57, Hawkins 8
Timpson (4-5, 2-3) vs. Beckville (2-7, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Timpson: LB Jarrett Page … LB Braden Courtney … WR Trey Keggler … WR Kobe Grogan
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris (48 of 124 passing, 691 yards, 8 TDs, 10 INT; 163 carries, 989 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Milo Morrison (137 carries, 820 yards, 6 TDs)
Did you know: Timpson took a 46-3 decision over Beckville in 2018
Last week: Timpson was open; Linden-Kildare 28, Beckville 24
Joaquin (8-1, 5-0) vs. Harleton (7-2, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Harleton
Joaquin: QB Connor Bragg … RB Lorenzo Lane … RB Gunner Nelson
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (30 of 59 passing, 465 yards) … RB Hunter Wallace (202 carries, 1,534 yards, 22 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (8 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD) … WR JoJo Clark (6 receptions, 126 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: Harleton can earn a share of the school’s first loop crown in four years with a win tonight over Joaquin. The Rams look to sew up their 10th league title and first in three seasons.
Last week: Harleton 22, Garrison 14; Joaquin 38, Tenaha 0
Linden-Kildare (3-6, 2-3) vs. Tenaha (4-5, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Tiger Stadium, Tenaha
LK: QB Mason Johnson (44 of 97 passing, 590 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INT) … WR Davion Tyson (23 receptions, 412 yards, 4 TDs) … RB La’Davian Johnson (130 carries, 827 yards, 8 TDs)
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins (51 of 92 passing, 662 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Erik Smith (9 receptions, 144 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Michael Hogg (21 receptions, 188 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: Tenaha stands to miss postseason for the first time in 13 years
Last week: Linden-Kildare 28, Beckville 24; Joaquin 38, Tenaha 0
James Bowie (3-6, 2-2) vs. Overton (0-9, 0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
JB: DL Evan Williams … RB Gabe Bradley … RB Duncan Hammonds … LB Carsen Jones
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Did you know: Overton is looking at fourth winless campaign in school history and the first in 40 calendars.
Last week: James Bowie 38, Clarksville 22; Maud 32, Overton 20
Trinity School (4-5, 2-3) vs. Greenville Christian (5-4, 1-3)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Saturday; Eagle Field, Greenville
TST: RB Garrett Bussey … UTIL Marlin Reeves … DL Malik Page
Did you know: TST garnered a 70-21 win last year
Last week: Faustina 46, TST 20; GC 51, Fairhill 13
Christian Heritage (3-5, 0-3) vs. All Saints Episcopal (1-8, 0-3)
When/Where: 11 a.m. Saturday; Patriot Field, Lubbock
CH: QB Trey Stone … DB Corvin Withrow
AS: Gage Clary … Garrett Matthews … Ryan Tucker
Did you know: Christian Heritage, in the midst of a five-game slide, has surrendered on average 59 points in those losses
Last week: Coram Deo 52, Christian Heritage 6; Harvest Christian 53, All Saints 0