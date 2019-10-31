Hallsville (2-6, 0-5) vs. Nacogdoches (1-7, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: RB Tre Fulton (98 carries, 565 yards, 5 TDS) … QB Carter Rogas (44 of 123 passing, 426 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Brian Pullum (13 receptions, 214 yards, 2 TDs)
Nacogdoches: RB Camorian Thacker (57 carries, 304 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Nazavien Floyd (23 receptions, 310 yards) … WR Jatavious Deckard (19 receptions, 223 yards)
Did you know: Hallsville is likely to miss postseason for the fourth year in a row
Last week: Jacksonville 28, Hallsville 15; Marshall 44, Nacogdoches 20
Up Next: Whitehouse at Hallsville; Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant
Henderson (6-2, 2-1) vs. Carthage (8-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Henderson: Caleb Medford (59 carries, 511 yards, 9 TD; 42 of 66, 576 yards, 3 TD, 2 interceptions) … RB Kevin Fields (85 carries, 706 yards, 10 TD) … LB Brady Odom (85 tackles) ... Dalton Modisette (61 tackles) ... Devin Fields (3 sacks) ... Kevin Fields (3 sacks)
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon (37 receptions, 622 yards, 13 TDs) … QB Kai Horton (131 of 219, 1,849 yards, 25 TDs, 2 INT)… RB Mason Courtney (105 carries, 787 yards, 8 TDs) … LB Ravon Ingram (71 tackles)
Did you know: Carthage looks to collect its 9th distrcit title in the last 12 years
Last week: Henderson 63, Chapel Hill 35; Carthage 43, Palestine 0
Up Next: Van at Henderson; Carthage at Kilgore
Kilgore (5-3, 2-1) vs. Palestine (3-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: RB Kennieth Lacy (111 carries, 762 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Trayveon Epps (82 carries, 740 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Dalton McElyea (85 of 147 passing, 910 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INT) … WR Brian Brown (23 receptions, 258 yards, 4 TDs)
Palestine: QB Christian Hutchinson … RB Jeremiah Davis … WR Marquis Thompson
Did you know: Kilgore was a 33-26 winner over Palestine last year
Last week: Kilgore 20, Van 14; Carthage 43, Palestine 0
Up Next: Carthage at Kilgore; Palestine at Chapel Hill
Liberty-Eylau (0-8, 0-2) vs. Pittsburg (3-5, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Liberty-Eylau: RB Damien Henderson … WR Shannon Roy … LB Ethan Banks … DT Josh Gamble
Pittsburg: QB Kemarian McCain (54 of 107 passing, 466 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INT; 73 carries, 313 yards, 2 TDs) … Brayden Bolton (122 carries, 853 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (28 receptions, 304 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: Liberty-Eylau is staring at its first winless season in school history
Last week: Pleasant Grove 45, Liberty-Eylau 6; Gilmer 28, Pittsburg 6
Up next: Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau; Pittsburg at Spring Hill
New Boston (1-3, 1-7) vs. Hughes Springs (7-2, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
NB: ATH Kyle Atkinson … RB Treycyn Thomas … FB Kevon Thompson … LB Trent Graham … LB Brian Reed
HS: RB Isaiah Bolden … RB Trayvon Kennedy … QB Andrew Gaul … LB Jace Ratley … OLB Collin Cook
Did you know: Hughes Springs will head to the playoffs for the 11th time in Chris Edwards’ 13 seasons at the helm
Last week: New Boston was open; Hughes Springs 48, Redwater 0
Up next: Mount Vernon at New Boston; Hughes Springs is open
Hooks (7-1, 4-0) vs. Jefferson (6-2, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
Hooks: WR Marquiez Estell … RB Mason Vazquez … DL Matthew Estes … LB Benji Johnson
Jefferson: QB Kylan Thomas (41 of 68 passing, 658 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INT; 94 carries, 986 yards, 13 TDs) … RB Dee Black (122 carries, 1,428 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Chris Shephard (26 receptions, 454 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: Jefferson, as a team, averages 10.7 yards per rush
Last week: Hooks 31, Mount Vernon 14; Atlanta 28, Jefferson 24
Up next: Atlanta at Hooks; Jefferson at Redwater
Tatum (3-5, 2-2) vs. Mineola (4-4, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Keep an eye on
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison (144 carris, 1,004 yards, 8 TDs) … QB Kendric Malone (64 of 126 passing, 970 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INT) … WR KaVontae Starling (18 receptions, 310 yards, 1 TD)
Mineola: QB Thomas Hooton (34 of 67, 455 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INT; 69 carries, 259 yards, 4 TDs) … Trevion Sneed (95 carries, 445 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Cole Castleberry (8 receptions, 178 yards)
Did you know: Tatum’s Jason Holman played his high school football at Jacksonville
Last week: Tatum 29, West Rusk 24; Sabine 31, Mineola 6
Up next: Gladewater at Tatum; Mineola at Winnsboro
Winnsboro (5-3, 2-2) vs. West Rusk (6-3, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
WINN: RB Landry Deaton … RB Kyd Cole … QB Keen Glover … DE Kilder Ortega … LB Logan Minick
WR: QB Jaylon Shelton, (74 of 128 passing, 1,072 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INT; 127 carries, 937 yards, 16 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (34 receptions, 523 yards, 5 TDs)
Did you know: After a 5-0 start, West Rusk has lost two of its last three contests
Last week: Winnsboro was open; Tatum 29, West Rusk 24
Up next: Mineola at Winnsboro; West Rusk is open
Harmony (5-3, 5-0) vs. Frankston (3-4, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Austin Stadium, Frankston
Keep an eye on
Harmony: RB Issac Edwards (117 carries, 895 yards, 12 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (46 of 81, 938 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INT) … DB Kyle Henry (44 tackles) … DB Clayton Hays (39 tackles)
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell … WR Clayton Carnes … DB J.J. Beckfield … DB Jesse Newman
Did you know: Harmony and Frankston combined to outscore last week’s opposition 88-0
Last week: Harmony 42, Arp 0; Frankston 46, Quitman 0
Up next: Grand Saline at Harmony; Frankston at Alba-Golden
Elysian Fields (4-4, 2-3) vs. New Diana (6-2, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Diana
Keep an eye on
EF: QB Ryan Wilkerson (83 of 119 passing, 1,479 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INT; 90 carries, 1,068 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (112 carries, 1,095 yards, 19 TDs; 41 receptions, 778 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Jackson Illingworth (105 tackles) … DL Carson Holland (51 tackles)
ND: RB Zane Freeman (83 carries, 469 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (54 of 112 passing, 1,014 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INT) … LB Carson Willeford (91 tackles) … LB Cooper Holland (56 tackles)
Did you know: EF’s Wilkerson has accounted for 2,547 yards in total offense with 22 TDs
Last week: Paul Pewitt 45, Elysian Fields 33; New Diana 15, DeKalb 2
Up next: DeKalb at Elysian Fields; New Diana at Daingerfield
Daingerfield (6-2, 4-1) vs. Paul Pewitt (8-0, 5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Brahma Stadium, Omaha
Keep an eye on
DF: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves … LB Zavien Parker … LB Evan Peel
PP: RB Delontray Hill (90 carries, 616 yards, 7 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (109 carries, 1,101 yards, 15 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (78 carries, 590 yards, 10 TDs) … OLB Keiuntray Hawkins (64 tackles)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt, playoff-bound for a 12th straight season, aims for its first distirict title in a decade
Last week: Daingerfield 56, Waskom 35; Paul Pewitt 45, Elysian Fields 33
Up next: New Diana at Daingerfield; Paul Pewitt at Queen City
Ore City (2-6, 1-4) vs. DeKalb (5-3, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bear Satdium, DeKalb
Keep an eye on
OC: WR Aaron Nigreville … QB Ty Freeman … RB Jose Lopez
DK: RB Timon Proby … QB Kole Dooley … WR Riley Starrett … DL Chris McDaniel
Did you know: DeKalb has dropped three straight since its 5-0 start
Last week: Ore City 49, Queen City 21; New Diana 15, DeKalb 2
Up next: Waskom at Ore City; DeKalb at Elysian Fields
Queen City (0-8, 0-5) vs. Waskom (3-5, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
QC: QB Dylan Scott … WR Drake Moore … LB Connor Alexander … DL Noah Perkins
WAS: QB Josh Reeves … RB Tsean Hamilton … DL Deitrich Byrd
Did you know: Queen City is looking at a second straight winless season
Last week: Ore City 49, Queen City 21; Daingerfield 56, Waskom 35
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Queen City; Waskom at Ore City
Hawkins (3-5, 3-0) vs. Alto (8-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Cam’ron Matthews Field, Alto
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … FB Braden Adams … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
Alto: RB Vidareous High (97 carries, 835 yards, 8 TDs) … QB Harmon West (65 of 115, 1,225 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INT)
Did you know: Alto has three shutouts this season, while Hawkins has yet to be blanked
Last week: Hawkins 18, Big Sandy 6; Alto 61, Cushing 0
Next week: Carlisle at Hawkins; Union Grove at Alto
Carlisle (5-3, 2-1) vs. Big Sandy (2-6, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Keep an eye on
CAR: QB Carlos DeLeon (65 of 115, 777 yards, 8 TDs, 10 INT; 89 carries, 688 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (20 receptions, 282 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jamion Turner (72 carries, 646 yards, 10 TDs; 19 receptions, 209 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Louie Garza … LB Alex Garza
BS: RB Kedron Brown … QB Caden Minter … WR Josh Shipman … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe
Did you know: Carlisle’s Clay Baker and Big Sandy’s Larry Minter are alums of their respective schools
Last week: Carlisle 41, Union Grove 7; Hawkins 18, Big Sandy 6
Up next: Carlisle at Hawkins; Big Sandy at Cushing
Cushing (1-6, 0-3) vs. Union Grove (3-5, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Glynn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Keep an eye on
CUSH: RB Thomas Wallace … QB Deuce Garrett … LB Cade Willis … DB C.J. Mayes
UG: RB Kellen Williams (45 carries, 440 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Chase Mead (24 of 48, 405 yards, 4 TDs 3 INT; 51 carries, 309 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Matthew Bower (117 carries, 736 yards, 7 TDs)
Did you know: Tonight is a fight to stay out of the cellar for Cushing and Union Grove
Last week: Alto 61, Cushing 0; Carlisle 41, Union Grove 7
Up next: Big Sandy at Cushing; Union Grove at Alto
Beckville (2-6, 1-3) vs. Linden-Kildare (2-6, 1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack Hetherington Stadium, Linden
Keep an eye on
BECK: QB Ryan Harris (48 of 118 passing, 691 yards, 8 TDs, 9 INT; 138 carries, 800 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Milo Morrison (112 carries, 590 yards, 6 TDs) … DB Kaylin Turner … LB Colter Klingler
LK: QB Mason Johnson (34 of 82 passing, 435 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INT) … WR Davion Tyson (20 receptions, 368 yards, 3 TDs) … RB La’Davian Johnson (107 carries, 708 yards, 8 TDs)
Did you know: Tonight’s winner can avoid last place in the district standings
Last week: Joaquin 27, Beckville 10; Timpson 35, Linden-Kildare 0
Up next: Timpson at Beckville; Linden-Kildare at Tenaha
Harleton (6-2, 3-1) vs. Garrison (4-4, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Garrison
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (26 of 53, 371 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INT) … RB Hunter Wallace (172 carries, 1,418 yards, 19 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (8 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD)
Garrison: RB Sabastion Porter … RB Ja’Kedric Watts … LB Shawn Holmes
Did you know: Garrison rolled to a 34-6 win last year over Harleton
Last week: Harleton was open; Garrison 25, Tenaha 7
Up next: Joaquin at Harleton; Garrison is open
Coram Deo (3-6, 2-2) vs. Christian Heritage (3-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Sentinal Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
CD: No information available
CHCS: QB Trey Stone … DB Corvin Withrow
Did you know: Coram Deo is located in Plano
Last week: Harvest Christian 62, Coram Deo 6; CHCS was open
Up next: Coram Deo is open; CHCS at All Saints
Faustina (4-2-1, 3-1-1) vs. Trinity School (4-4, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Titan Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
Faustina: No information available
TST: RB Garrett Bussey (42 carries, 378 yards, 8 TDs; 18 receptions, 389 yards, 8 TDs) … QB Marlin Reeves (8 of 11 passing, 87 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT: 158 carries, 1,601 yards, 19 TDs) …
Did you know: First-year Trinity coach Brett Reeves played at Spring Hill in the late 80s
Last week: Faustina 48, Fairhill 0;
Up next: Faustina at Saint Jo; TST at Greenville Christian
