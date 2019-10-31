Get news sent to you!
Most Popular
Articles
- Grandmother fighting Tatum ISD dress code arrested, charged with child endangerment, perjury
- Arrest of grandmother fighting Tatum ISD dress code stemmed from Head Start documents, sending 'unenrolled' boy to school
- Settlement reached in Zeid case
- 2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at college party in Texas
- Local animal control, police searching for exotic deer loose in Longview
- Former councilman questions Longview city manager's residency
- Peters Chevrolet Unveils New C8 Corvette
- Suspect arrested in Greenville shooting
- Viral video: Tyler Junior College's Ren Reynolds' 'Forrest Gump' costume steals show at Halloween Baseball Bash
- 9 people charged in Gregg County with organized criminal activity after illegal gambling raids
