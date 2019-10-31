Records
Tyler Lee: 5-3, 2-2 in District 11-6A
Longview: 8-0, 4-0
Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Lobo Stadium
Coaches
Lee: Kurt Traylor (3rd season, 13-15)
Longview: John King (16th season, 176-36)
Last week: Rockwall 35, Lee 32; Longview 55, North Mesquite 0
Up next: Mesquite Horn at Lee; Longview at Mesquite
Series: 60th meeting; Longview leads, 43-14-2
Players to watch
Lee: OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 235) ... OL Keyshawn Reggie (6-4, 260) ... RB Jamarion Miller (112 carries, 950 yards, 8 TDs; 10 catches, 95 yards) ... RB Bryson Donnell (61 carries, 491 yards, 9 TDs; 5 catches, 90 yards, TD) ... UTL Mark Patton (18-41-0, 144 yards; 55 carries, 256 yards, 7 TDs) ... QB Trent Adams (58-112-4, 703 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Jeremiah Turner (19 catches, 273 yards, 2 TDs) ... ATH Jamal Ligon (31 rushing yards; 44 receiving yards, TD; 50 tackles, 9 sacks, 4 TFL, 2 FF) ... S Elliott Davison (82 tackles, 4 INTs, 6 PBU) ... LB Jack Janis (80 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF) ... CB Te’vion Massey (25 tackles, 6 PBU, INT) ... DL Seth Leon (4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FF)
Longview: OL Tim Polk ... OL Malik Miller ... OL Parker Cox ... OL Joaquin Tovar ... OL Owen Kuenemann ... RB Kaden Meredith (109 carries, 1,051 yards, 14 TDs) ... QB Haynes King (88-149-6, 1,350 yards, 12 TDs; 29 carries, 291 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Kaden Kearbey (20 catches, 290 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Kyas Moore (27 catches, 504 yards, 2 TDs) ... ATH JD Williams ... K Antonio Onofre ... LB Tyshawn Taylor (81 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 FF) ... S/OLB Malik Cannon (60 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks) ... DB Dakirin Buchanan (11 PBU, 3 TFL) ... DL Drew Beltran (43 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, FF, FR) ... DL Sawyer Goram-Welch (9 TFL, 5 sacks) ... LB Cedric Smith (45 tackles, 2 INTs) ... S Tyree Hale (38 tackles, INT)
Did you know: Longview has a 14-game win streak over Lee ... The Lobos have won 17-straight games at home and are 45-1 under King in district games at Lobo Stadium, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson ... Lee’s three losses on the season have come by a combined 12 points (Mesquite Poteet, 19-14; Mesquite, 18-14; Rockwall, 35-32) ... Lee sophomore RB Donnell, who recently picked up an offer from Arkansas, had 231 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries against Rockwall, despite missing two quarters of action ... Lobo RB Meredith is averaging 9.6 yards per carry ... Lee is averaging 28.8 points and 360.1 yards (106.3 passing/253.8 rushing) per game while allowing 22.3 points and 319.9 yards (177 passing/142.9 rushing) per game ... Longview is averaging 41.6 points and 463.1 yards (167.1 passing/296 rushing) per game while allowing 7.8 points and 188.3 yards (118.6 passing/69.7 rushing) per game ... Lee averages 6.9 yards per carry. Longview has allowed 2.4 yards per carry this season ... Longview clinched its 19th-straight postseason berth this past week and can lock in a first-round, home playoff game with a win ... Lee clinches a playoff spot with a win and a Mesquite Horn loss ... A Longview win and Horn win over North Mesquite would set up a showdown for the fourth playoff spot next week between Lee and Horn
Twitter-sized preview: There’s quite a bit on the line as the Lobos host a much-improved Lee team. Combined, the teams have 4,399 rushing yards this season. Longview has gotten off to a fast start, especially at home, and if the Lobos can do that again, it won’t be the last game at Lobo Stadium in 2019
Hayden Henry