Records
Marshall: 5-3, 5-0 in 9-5A, DII
Whitehouse: 6-2, 5-0
Time: 7:30 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Whitehouse: Marcus Gold
Last Week: Marshall 44, Nacogdoches 20; Whitehouse 50, Pine Tree 36
Up next: Pine Tree at Marshall; Whitehouse at Hallsville
Players to watch
Marshall: RB Joe Jordan (51 carries, 564 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Dominique Williams (56 carries, 493 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Savion Williams (38-of-67, 869 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; 49 carries, 579 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Demarcus Williams (17 catches, 436 yards, 4 TDs) … DB Lyrik Rawls … DL Michael Washington … LB Kygze Turner
Whitehouse: QB Kaden Casey (79-of-141, 1,055 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 91 carries, 724 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Peyton Kennedy (91 carries, 530 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Skyler Trevino (19 catches, 503 yards, 4 TDs) … OL Lance Deal … LB Nick McGrew (69 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) … DB Jack Clark (65 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) … DL Trae Paris-Hawkins
Did you know: The two teams are tied for first coming into this matchup and the winner will be alone in first place. If Marshall wins and Pine Tree loses against Lindale, the Mavericks will have clinched the district championship. Marshall has the No.2 offense in the district and Whitehouse is next at No.3 while the Wildcats have the district’s No.2 defense and Marshall sits at No.3. The last time these two teams met prior to last year was in 2013 when the Whitehouse quarterback threw five touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats to a 59-3 win over the Mavericks. That quarterback was Patrick Mahomes.
Twitter-sized preview: Last year’s meeting resulted in a 37-13 win for Marshall. Expect the Wildcats to put up a fight and keep this year’s game close.
Nathan Hague